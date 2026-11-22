The Georgia high school boys basketball season is heating up, and players across the Peach State delivered impressive performances during the week of Nov. 16-21.

Mays' Austin Coleman helped power a 101-point offensive explosion, Alpharetta's Miles Cromwell posted a double-double with four blocked shots, and Pinecrest Academy's Michael Lynch turned in a 21-point, 13-rebound performance.

Those were among the notable performances as teams across Georgia continued their early-season schedules.

Now it's time for fans to decide who deserves recognition as the High School On SI Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Week.

Read about the nominees below and cast your vote for the player whose performance impressed you the most.

Voting concludes Saturday, Nov. 28, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Austin Coleman, Mays

Coleman earned Player of the Game recognition after helping Mays defeat Forest Park 101-75 on Nov. 20. The Raiders put together one of the week's highest-scoring team performances, and Coleman was singled out for his contribution to the victory.

Miles Cromwell, Alpharetta

Cromwell recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots in Alpharetta's 83-56 victory over Chattahoochee on Nov. 20. His double-double helped the Raiders improve to 4-0.

Neb Yilma, Alpharetta

Yilma scored a team-high 23 points in Alpharetta's victory over Chattahoochee on Nov. 20. He helped the Raiders produce 83 points and remain undefeated through their first four games.

Michael Lynch, Pinecrest Academy

Lynch delivered 21 points and 13 rebounds in Pinecrest Academy's narrow 56-55 loss to Georgia Force Christian on Nov. 19. His double-double helped keep the Paladins within striking distance throughout the contest.

Nick Keyman, Pinecrest Academy

Keyman nearly recorded a double-double with 14 points and nine assists against Georgia Force Christian on Nov. 19. His playmaking helped Pinecrest Academy remain competitive in the one-point defeat.

Sylas Gibson, Lanier Christian Academy

Gibson finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals in Lanier Christian Academy's 69-16 victory over Fideles Christian on Nov. 20. His all-around performance helped the Lightning end a three-game losing streak.

Adam Bahhur, Alpharetta

Bahhur contributed 10 points, five assists and three steals in Alpharetta's 83-56 victory over Chattahoochee. His passing and defensive contributions helped the Raiders continue their undefeated start.

London Albert, Rockdale County

Albert earned Player of the Game recognition in Rockdale County's 67-29 victory over Elbert County on Nov. 17. The Bulldogs delivered a dominant performance to secure the 38-point victory.

Vote for Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Week

Which Georgia high school boys basketball player delivered the most impressive performance during Nov. 16-21?

Cast your vote below and help select this week's winner.