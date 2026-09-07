What's Next for Players and Coaches from Rockdale County and Heritage After the Pregame Fight

The fight that kept Rockdale County and Heritage from ever reaching kickoff is already beginning to follow both programs into the rest of their seasons.

Rockdale County returned to action Friday night and lost 26-13 at Lithia Springs, its first game since the Aug. 28 pregame altercation that scrapped the longtime Conyers rivalry game. Heritage had a scheduled open date in Week 3 and will play for the first time since the incident when it travels to Shiloh on Sept. 11.

Both rival programs are also facing discipline imposed by the Georgia High School Association (GHSA).

Canceled Contest Ruled a Double Forfeit

The GHSA announced Wednesday, Sept. 2, that players from both teams were suspended for their next game and that both schools were fined. The heaviest penalty, though, lands on the teams themselves. The association ruled the canceled matchup a double-forfeit, crediting both Rockdale County and Heritage with a loss in the Post Season Rankings used for playoff seeding.

The names and number of suspended players have not been made public, and the fine amounts have not been disclosed. Both schools have seven days to notify the GHSA if they intend to appeal, which is why the association has withheld the specific figures and names of the players involved. We do know that both head coaches, including former UGA and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Quincy Carter and head coach Kenderrick Bonner, were suspended.

Postseason Consequences Also Loom

What began as an ugly non-ending to a game that never started is the kind of thing that could come back to haunt a program in November.

Rockdale County and Heritage both entered their scheduled meeting 1-0. Instead of the rivalry producing one 2-0 team, the GHSA's ruling saddled both with a loss for postseason-ranking purposes without either side playing a single snap. Rockdale County has now played again, falling 26-13 to Lithia Springs on Friday. The Bulldogs return home against Central Gwinnett on Sept. 11.

Heritage, meanwhile, had an open date this past week. The Patriots return Friday at Shiloh, a Region 4-6A opponent that improved to 2-1 with a 21-14 overtime victory over Decatur. Because Heritage did not play during its open week, its suspended players are expected to serve their penalties against Shiloh.

And since the double-forfeit counts as a loss for both programs in the GHSA's Post Season Rankings, the damage runs beyond the missed Aug. 28 date and into an equation that can help determine playoff positioning and home-field advantage later in the season.

Why the GHSA Investigation Was Different

The timing of the altercation handed the GHSA an unusual case. The fight broke out during pregame warmups, before game officials had jurisdiction over the contest, so there was no referee's report or the usual in-game record an association can lean on after something goes wrong.

The GHSA instead worked with the school district and the two schools to reconstruct what happened and ultimately determined that both programs violated its sportsmanship bylaws, which govern conduct before, during and after competition.

And there’s more meaning to the verdict beyond the regular-season win-and-loss column or the playoffs. Rockdale County and Heritage have played every season since 1984, separated by only a few miles in Conyers. It’s one of the area's longest-running county rivalries, and the kind of series that usually survives on the calendar precisely because both sides want it to.

This year's meeting went into the books unlike any that came before it.

No kickoff. No final whistle. And even as both programs move forward with the rest of their schedules, the consequences of the game they never played are moving with them.