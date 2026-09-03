Georgia High School Football’s 10 Biggest Rivalries, Ranked

Georgia does not need any additional reasons to argue about football.

We will debate quarterbacks, recruiting stars, classifications, private schools, public schools, whether somebody was actually out of bounds in a playoff game from 2007 and, given enough sweet tea and uninterrupted time, whether the 1990 team could have handled the 2003 team.

So ranking the biggest high school football rivalries in the state feels less like an assignment and more like voluntarily walking into a family reunion and announcing which aunt you think makes the best macaroni and cheese.

I wouldn't recommend it. But somebody had to do it.

This isn’t simply a ranking of Georgia’s oldest rivalries or a list of whichever schools happen to be closest together. History matters. So does competitiveness. But we’re also considering stakes, statewide significance, community investment and perhaps the most scientific measurement available:

How unbearable does life become for the losing side afterward?

A true rivalry should follow you. It should find you at church. At work. At the grocery store. At the barbershop. Your cousin should have attended the other school. Your neighbor should own a flag you hate looking at. Somewhere, two adults should still be arguing about a fourth-down decision made when both of their children were in elementary school.

By that standard, believe me, Georgia has plenty of options.

Here are the 10 biggest high school football rivalries in the state.

10. Clarke Central vs. Cedar Shoals — Classic City Championship

Athens already spends enough of its fall consumed by football, so naturally it also needed a high school rivalry dividing the city.

Clarke Central and Cedar Shoals have been doing exactly that for decades, turning the Classic City into an east-side-versus-west-side argument that briefly makes whatever happens between the hedges somebody else’s problem.

And this one still has some life.

Clarke Central escaped with a 13-12 victory in 2025. One point. That’s not a football score. That’s the amount of peace separating two halves of Athens.

The Gladiators have largely controlled the rivalry lately, but close games are oxygen for these things. Nobody wants to spend rivalry week hearing about how great the series was when Grandpa played.

Next meeting: Cedar Shoals at Clarke Central, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

9. Thomasville vs. Thomas County Central — Rose City Rivalry

The Rose City Rivalry has a problem. The football games recently haven’t been.

Thomasville and Thomas County Central began playing in 1962, and by 2021 the series was sitting at an almost comically perfect 27-26 in Thomasville’s favor. That is what God intended when on the seventh day he invented rivalry football. Oh, you thought he rested?

In Thomasville, this has traditionally been bigger than two rosters. It’s Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets, one side of town against the other, with bragging rights following everybody home.

Unfortunately, Central has recently been treating those bragging rights like a long-term lease.

Thomas County Central won 55-7 on Sept. 5, 2025, the latest meeting in the series, and the schools are not scheduled to play in 2026.

That knocks Rose City down the list, but you don’t erase six decades of neighborly conflict because one side currently has the cheat codes.

Next meeting: There is no 2026 matchup currently scheduled.

8. Brunswick vs. Glynn Academy — City Championship

You know you have a rivalry when nobody wastes time inventing a complicated name for it.

The City Championship – that’s it.

Brunswick and Glynn Academy have played continuously since 1968, and unlike some old rivalries that eventually become historical reenactments, this one has remained remarkably competitive.

Last year provided another close chapter: Brunswick beat Glynn Academy 41-37. Apparently nobody in Glynn County was interested in beating traffic home that night.

This rivalry has everything you want. Same community. Long history. Close games. Generations of people who can identify exactly which colors they would prefer not to see on Friday. Two schools. One city. One year of explaining yourself if you lose.

Beautifully uncomplicated.

Next meeting: Glynn Academy at Brunswick, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

7. Marist vs. St. Pius X — The Fish Bowl

This rivalry receives bonus points because The Fish Bowl sounds far too adorable for how seriously everybody takes it.

Marist and St. Pius are Catholic-school rivals separated by only a few miles in metro Atlanta. The series began in 1962, it comes with its own trophy and has become one of Georgia’s longest-running and most recognizable private-school matchups.

And yes, there have been stretches where Marist has controlled it.

Imagine routinely losing to the Catholic school down the road. At that point, you don’t avoid their alumni. You find a new Publix to get your chicken tender sub.

Marist won 28-21 in 2025, continuing its recent run in the series.

So, while I still think The Fish Bowl might be the cutest name for a game ever, there is nothing cute about having a loss from your rival hanging over your head.

Next meeting: Marist at St. Pius X, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

6. Roswell vs. Milton

Some rivalries sell themselves with names. Roswell-Milton doesn’t need one.

These neighboring North Fulton programs have history, talent and enough familiarity to ensure nobody needs an introduction before kickoff.

More importantly for this ranking, the game matters right now. Milton won six of seven meetings from 2019 through 2024. Then Roswell finally managed to flip the script last October and beat the Eagles 41-39.

If you’re going to end a run against your rival, that’s the proper amount of drama.

That’s what separates Roswell-Milton from a few older rivalries on this list. History is nice. History plus two programs capable of wrecking each other’s season in November? We’re here for it.

Next meeting: Roswell at Milton, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

5. Brookwood vs. Parkview — Battle of Five Forks Trickum

At one point, this was more than one of Georgia’s biggest rivalries.

It was the game.

Brookwood and Parkview sit roughly six miles apart along Five Forks Trickum Road, and at the height of Gwinnett County football supremacy, the Broncos and Panthers weren’t simply fighting for neighborhood bragging rights.

They were fighting for Georgia.

That became literal in 2002 when the rivals played for a state championship. Parkview won 28-7 to capture its third consecutive title. Two games into the following season, Brookwood returned the favor by ending Parkview’s then-state-record 46-game winning streak. That, my friends, is hating with purpose.

The rivalry isn’t at its early-2000s temperature anymore, but it hasn’t disappeared. Brookwood won 32-20 in 2025, and they’re still playing annually.

Some rivalries are built on geography. This one was built on geography, championships and making sure the people six miles down the road couldn’t enjoy themselves.

Next meeting: Parkview at Brookwood, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

4. Charlton County vs. Clinch County — The Swamp War

If your rivalry is called The Swamp War, congratulations. You have already qualified for this list.

Charlton County-Clinch County is small-school South Georgia football distilled into its purest form. It sits in communities where the program matters, generations know the history, and nobody needs four recruiting stars next to somebody’s name to care about why Friday matters.

Clinch has had the upper hand lately and won 42-27 in 2025. But this isn’t a rivalry hanging on by the skin of its teeth. They’re doing it again this fall. Forget enrollment numbers. Forget recruiting rankings. Sometimes high school football is supposed to feel aggressively local.

The Swamp War does.

Next meeting: Charlton County at Clinch County, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

3. Lincoln County vs. Washington-Wilkes — Highway 378 War

Now we’re getting into the portion of the rankings where reasonable people stop being reasonable.

Lincoln County and Washington-Wilkes are connected by U.S. Highway 378, which gives the rivalry its name and apparently serves as a convenient road for transporting grudges from one community to the other.

The series has deep roots. The schools have played continuously since 1970, and Washington-Wilkes has played Lincoln County, or its predecessor, Lincolnton, every season since 1958.

At that point, this isn’t a football rivalry. It’s an inheritance passed down from parents to children. And each generation gets to keep the receipts.

Lincoln County has controlled the latest stretch, including a 42-7 victory in 2025, but one-sided seasons don’t make decades of irritation disappear overnight.

You can bring in new coaches. You can modernize offenses. You can change classifications. You can install new scoreboards. You cannot ignore the program down the highway that's gotten on your nerves for generations.

Next meeting: Washington-Wilkes at Lincoln County, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

2. Northside-Warner Robins vs. Warner Robins

Here’s the test.

What if your biggest rival plays its home games in the same stadium? Northside and Warner Robins first met in 1964 and have been doing this for generations. The schools share McConnell-Talbert Stadium, which adds a unique wrinkle to the arrangement.

They don't get to say, “Just wait until next year. Y'all have to come to our place.”

Brother, it is also their place, which makes for an incredible rivalry dynamic. Warner Robins has controlled the recent series, winning seven straight meetings, including 22-13 in 2025. But there's another reason No. 2 is particularly interesting this week: We don't have to wait until October or November to see whether Northside can finally answer. They're playing Friday.

Warner Robins enters the game 2-0. Northside is 1-1. And for one night, McConnell-Talbert will belong entirely to whichever half of town gets to leave it happier... Well, technically they’ll both still claim it.

Next meeting: Warner Robins at Northside-Warner Robins, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

1. Valdosta vs. Lowndes — Winnersville Classic

Come on.

We can argue about Nos. 2 through 10 until somebody flips over the spades table. No. 1 isn’t that complicated though. It’s Valdosta-Lowndes. It’s the Winnersville Classic.

The series began in 1968. By 2011, the schools were celebrating their 50th meeting. And for those in the know, it has long been regarded as one of the biggest high school football rivalries in the country. The game became important enough that the community supplied perhaps the most confident rivalry nickname imaginable.

Winnersville.

Both programs have championship DNA. Both carry reputations far beyond Lowndes County. They’re separated by only a few miles, and the generations that have grown up understanding that this is the one game requiring absolutely no motivational speech.

Valdosta beat Lowndes 23-14 in 2025, giving the Wildcats victories in three of the past four meetings. This year’s matchup could have plenty attached to it, too. Both programs opened the 2026 season 2-0.

The greatest rivalries shouldn’t be museum pieces. You shouldn’t need a VHS tape and somebody’s grandfather to explain who stole whose goat back in the day.

They should matter now.

Next meeting: Valdosta at Lowndes, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Martin Stadium.

Now, before everybody in Clinch County, Warner Robins, Gwinnett County, and Wilkes County starts to email us – yes, we know. You have thoughts about the list. We can feel it.