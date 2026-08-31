Hawaii Elite 12 High School Football State Rankings: Kahuku And Mililani Still Lead the Way

There is no movement in this week's Hawaii Elite 12 High School Football Rankings, but the trio at the top of the rankings continues to break away from the rest of the teams on the list.

Kahuku remains atop the rankings after another strong defensive performance. The Red Raiders have built a 3-0 record while allowing just nine points per game, but all three games have finished within eight-point margins.

Mililani, meanwhile, continues to thrive on both sides of the ball winning its past two games by a combined score of 92-0. That includes a 50-0 shutout of McClymonds from California last weekend, and they've matched Kahuku's 3-0 start to date.

That leaves Kapolei in the third position at 2-0, coming off an 8-0 win over last year's Open Division runner-up, Kamehameha Kapalama. The Hurricanes also have a 50-15 win over a Waipahu squad that steamrolled Campbell, the 2025 Open Division champions, on the opening weekend.

Those three teams are out of the gate far ahead of that Kamehameha Kapalama squad which holds the No. 4 position at 1-3 while the traditional Hawaiian kingpins from St. Louis are 0-2. The race is far from over, and several teams have opportunities to make statements in the coming weeks.

But it does appear that a picture is starting to emerge from the canvas of August's results, with Kahuku and Mililani are scheduled to play on September 19 in what could be a preview of this year's Open Division title game. That is, if Kapolei doesn't have something to say about that.

High School On SI

1. Kahuku

Record: 3-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Kahuku 16, Punahou 10

Kahuku continues to win with defense. The Red Raiders have allowed just nine points per game while holding all three opponents to 14 points or fewer. The offense has yet to score more than 20 points, but Kahuku has done enough to remain unbeaten through three close games. The schedule gets considerably tougher with California powers Junipero Serra and St. John Bosco up next before a highly anticipated matchup with No. 2 Mililani.

2. Mililani

Record: 3-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Mililani 50, McClymonds 0

Mililani has been dominant on both sides of the ball, outscoring its last two opponents 92-0. The latest was a 50-0 victory over McClymonds (CA), which reached the 2025 CIF Division 3-A bowl game. With consecutive shutouts and an offense producing plenty of points, the Trojans continue to make a strong case for the No. 1 spot. Mililani travels to Foothill (NV) on Saturday for another significant nonconference test.

3. Kapolei

Record: 2-0

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Kapolei 8, Kamehameha Kapalama 0

Kapolei has quickly established itself as a serious contender in Hawaii's top division. The Hurricanes followed a 50-15 victory over Waipahu with an 8-0 shutout of 2025 Open Division runner-up Kamehameha Kapalama. Those victories look even better considering Waipahu's strong performances in its other two games. Kapolei gets another opportunity against a ranked opponent Friday when No. 8 Punahou visits.

4. Kamehameha Kapalama

Record: 1-3

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Kapolei 8, Kamehameha Kapalama 0

Kamehameha Kapalama remains No. 4 despite its third loss because two of those defeats have come against teams currently ranked ahead of the Warriors. Nos. 5-7 were idle last week, while No. 8 Punahou also lost, falling 16-10 to top-ranked Kahuku. Kamehameha Kapalama gets another significant test Saturday at No. 10 Campbell in a rematch of last year's Open Division championship game.

5. St. Louis

Record: 0-2

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: BYE

St. Louis enters Week 5 at 0-2 after two early-season bye weeks. The Crusaders remain No. 5 with the three teams immediately behind them also idle last week. St. Louis returns to action Saturday with a major nonconference challenge against IMG Academy (FL) in a neutral-site game at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, CA.

6. Kapa'a

Record: 0-1-1

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: BYE

Kapa'a remains No. 6 after an idle week. The Warriors return to action Saturday at home against Waimea looking for their first victory of the season.

7. Konawaena

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: BYE

Konawaena remains difficult to evaluate after playing just one game through the opening weeks of the season, but that one result was an impressive road victory over Truckee (CA). The Wildcats return from another bye Thursday at Kamehameha Hawaii.

8. Punahou

Record: 1-1-1

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Kahuku 16, Punahou 10

Punahou gave No. 1 Kahuku one of its toughest tests of the young season before falling 16-10. The Buffanblu remain No. 8 after holding Kahuku to its lowest scoring output through three games. Another major opportunity arrives Friday when Punahou visits unbeaten No. 3 Kapolei.

9. Waipahu

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Waipahu 66, Farrington 0

Waipahu has produced three dramatically different results to open the season. The Marauders own decisive victories over defending Open Division champion Campbell and Farrington, sandwiched around a 50-15 loss to No. 3 Kapolei. Last week's 66-0 victory over Farrington keeps Waipahu firmly inside the Elite 12 heading into Friday's road game against Mount Tahoma in Tacoma, WA.

10. Campbell

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Campbell 48, Pine View (Utah) 27

Campbell has responded well since its surprising 40-17 season-opening loss to Waipahu. The defending Open Division champions have won two straight, including last week's 48-27 road victory over Pine View (UT). The Sabers get an opportunity to measure their progress Saturday when No. 4 Kamehameha Kapalama visits in a rematch of last year's Open Division championship game.

11. Kamehameha Maui

Record: 2-0

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Kamehameha Maui 14, Lahainaluna 0

Kamehameha Maui has yet to allow a point through two games, outscoring its opponents 77-0. The Warriors followed a high-scoring season opener with a 14-0 shutout of Lahainaluna last week and remain unbeaten heading into Friday's home game against Baldwin.

12. 'Aiea

Record: 3-0

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: 'Aiea 34, Nanakuli 28

'Aiea has taken a much different route to an unbeaten record, winning each of its first three games by a single-score margin. The Na Alii held off Nanakuli 34-28 last week to improve to 3-0. They now enter an extended break before returning Sept. 18 against No. 9 Waipahu.

The Elite 12 is unchanged this week, but the schedule provides several opportunities to create movement. Kahuku hosts Junipero Serra (CA), Mililani visits Foothill (NV), and No. 3 Kapolei hosts No. 8 Punahou. Those results should give us considerably more information about the top of Hawaii's rankings.