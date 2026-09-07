Hawaii High School Football Elite 12 State Rankings (Sept. 7, 2026)

The top of Hawaii's high school football landscape has a new look. After a wild week that included a statement win by Mililani and a loss by top-ranked Kahuku, the Trojans have completed their ascent to the top spot in Hawaii Elite 12 state rankings.

Now, comes the hard part — staying there as league play moves into high gear across the islands. Frankly, we've been saying here all along that the Trojans had the look of a No. 1 team, and their move to the front of the line is just the latest sign that the old guard that has reigned over Hawaii's Open Division since its inception a decade ago is no longer calling all the shots.

Kahuku and St. Louis combined to win the first eight titles in the division after it was formed in 2016. Then, suddenly, last fall, neither team even made it to the championship game. Instead, Campbell out-dueled Kamehameha Kapalama, 26-23, in overtime to become only the third school to win an Open Division state championship.

Now, Mililani and Kapolei occupy the top two spots in the Elite 12, hinting at the possibility of yet another new champion breaking through in 2026. There's a lot of football left to be played, of course, and Kahuku — now ranked No. 3 — will still have a say in how things shake out, starting with a September 19 visit to Mililani.

St. Louis, meanwhile, has completely slipped off the radar for now at 0-3, and The Crusaders are facing an 0-5 start if they can't find a way to win at least one of two games against California powers Sierra Canyon and St. John Bosco over the next two weeks.

Yes, Mililani's rise and Kapolei's own ascent to No. 2 signals that the changing of the guard in Hawaii may still be in its beginning stages, and this week's rankings in the Aloha State reflect the winds of change sweeping over the islands' high school football scene.

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1. Mililani

Record: 4-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Mililani 34, Foothill (Nev.) 3

Loss(es): None

Last week's results left little doubt that, for now, Mililani has earned the No. 1 spot in the Hawaii Elite 12. The Trojans throttled Foothill, 34-3, in Henderson, Nevada, while previous No. 1 Kahuku faltered at home against Junipero Serra of California, allowing Mililani to ascend to the top spot. The Trojans have one more tuneup at home against Leilehua on Saturday before hosting Kahuku next week in a game that could go a long way toward determining the postseason seeding in the Open Division.

2. Kapolei

Record: 3-0

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Kapolei 14, Punahou 0

Loss(es): None

Somewhat quietly, Kapolei has built its own case for consideration as the state's No. 1 team. The Hurricanes have pitched two straight shutouts, and while the offense managed just 22 combined points in those games, both came against Open Division opponents ranked in the Hawaii Elite 12. They also own a 50-15 win over a Waipahu squad that throttled Campbell, Hawaii's defending Open Division champion. Those are two other teams ranked in the Elite 12's top five. Kapolei visits Campbell on Friday night with another chance to state its case, and as long as the Hurricanes keep winning, they'll have opportunities to prove themselves over the final two weeks of the season against both Kahuku and Mililani.

3. Kahuku

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Junipero Serra (Calif.) 28, Kahuku 21

Loss(es): Junipero Serra (Calif.), 28-21

Junipero Serra, a member of California's Trinity League, proved too much for Kahuku on Friday night. Now, the Red Raiders have the unenviable task of flying to the Golden State for a Friday matchup against another Trinity League member. St. John Bosco is ranked in the national top 10 in many polls, and it figures to be another difficult test for the boys from the North Shore.

4. Waipahu

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Waipahu 26, Mount Tahoma 7

Loss(es): Kapolei, 50-15

Waipahu traveled to Washington state to face one of the state's top 10 programs in Mount Tahoma and returned to the islands with a 26-7 victory. It's another solid win for a Marauders program that already owns a victory over Campbell, Hawaii's defending Open Division champion. Waipahu plays at Nanakuli on Friday night, so there's little time for the Marauders to enjoy their latest accomplishment.

5. Campbell

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Campbell 16, Kamehameha Kapalama 7

Loss(es): Waipahu, 40-17

Campbell's only loss in defense of its Open Division title came in the season opener against current No. 4 Waipahu, but the Sabers have played well since then. Their biggest test to date comes Friday night when they host No. 2 Kapolei in a game that could shake up next week's rankings if Campbell pulls the upset.

6. Kapa'a

Record: 1-1-1

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Kapa'a 19, Waimea 0

Loss(es): San Clemente (Calif.), 23-8

Kapa'a came out of its bye week refreshed, and its stout defense pitched a shutout against Waimea. It was the conference opener for both teams, and Kapa'a hosts Kauai on Saturday in the visitors' first action since Aug. 22. It's also Kauai's conference opener, so Kapa'a could head into its next bye week with a 2-0 record and victories over both of the other teams in its three-team league.

7. Kamehameha Kapalama

Record: 1-4

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Campbell 16, Kamehameha Kapalama 7

Loss(es): Orem (Utah), 16-7; Kahuku, 13-5; Kapolei, 8-0; Campbell, 16-7

Kamehameha Kapalama has started slowly in 2026 after coming within a hair of winning a state championship last fall. Its only victory to date is a 65-0 rout of Farrington in the season opener, but the Warriors can begin to turn things around with a win over Punahou on Friday in the conference opener for both teams.

8. St. Louis

Record: 0-3

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: IMG Academy (Fla.) 41, St. Louis 0

Loss(es): Kahuku, 20-12; Mililani, 42-0; IMG Academy (Fla.), 41-0

By the time St. Louis takes the field Thursday night at Sierra Canyon in California, it will have been more than a month since the Crusaders even scored in a game. They put up 12 points at Kahuku in the season opener, but two bye weeks and two shutout losses have followed over the past four weeks. The Crusaders are in the midst of what is arguably the toughest three-game stretch in the country, following last week's game against IMG Academy and a matchup against California Trinity League superpower St. John Bosco still to come next week. Avoiding another shutout might be the only victory St. Louis can hope for before its Sept. 26 matchup with Kamehameha Kapalama, when the Crusaders officially open league play.

9. Punahou

Record: 1-2-1

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Kapolei 14, Punahou 0

Loss(es): Kahuku, 16-10; Kapolei, 14-0

Punahou's season started on a high note with a 70-0 rout of Roosevelt before a tie against a stout Kapa'a squad. The problem so far has been the offense. Since that outburst in the season opener, the Buffanblu have scored just 24 total points in three games. The defense, however, has allowed only 44 points during that span, meaning if the offense can find some answers, Punahou could be a force when league play begins Friday night at Kamehameha Kapalama.

10. Wai'anae

Record: 3-0

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Last Week: Idle

Loss(es): None

Wai'anae makes its debut in the Hawaii Elite 12 as one of the few remaining undefeated teams in the islands. The Sharks feasted on Roosevelt in a 47-0 victory two weeks ago before taking a bye week, and they aren't scheduled to take the field again until Sept. 18 against Moanalua.

11. 'Aiea

Record: 3-0

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Idle

Loss(es): N/A

'Aiea has managed to string together a 3-0 start in 2026, with each game decided by one score. The Na Alii were off last weekend and, like No. 10 Wai'anae above them, are in the midst of a three-week stretch between games. 'Aiea returns to action Sept. 18 against No. 4 Waipahu.

12. Kamehameha Hawaii

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Last Week: Kamehameha Hawaii 28, Konawaena 21

Loss(es): Wai'anae, 22-16

Kamehameha Hawaii surprised Konawaena last week with a 28-21 victory, taking the Wildcats' place in the Hawaii Elite 12 in the process. The Big Island upstarts will play at Waiakea on Saturday.

Final Analysis

The next few weeks should provide plenty of answers as Hawaii's top teams battle for position. Mililani now has the target on its back, Kapolei is knocking on the door, and Kahuku will try to rebound against one of the nation's best. With key matchups still ahead, the race for the top spot in the Hawaii Elite 12 is far from settled.