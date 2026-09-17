Hawaii Vote: Who Was the Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 10-12)

The latest week of Hawaii high school football produced plenty of standout individual performances, with players across the islands making their mark in games played Sept. 10-12.

Quarterbacks from Mililani and Waipahu put up huge passing numbers to lead the while a running back from Kalaheo proved nearly unstoppable. Finally, a trio of receivers from 'Iolani, Kamehameha Hawaii and Pearl City each scored three times as teams across the islands battled through another busy weekend of the 2026 season.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Charlesten Salazar of Mililani.

The full list of nominees below represents the best of the best that earned consideration based on their production during the Sept. 10-12 games.

Now it's your turn to tell us who you think was the Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week. Cast your vote below and help decide which performance stood out most from another action-packed weekend of Hawaii high school football.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT/8:59 p.m. HST Sunday, Sept. 20. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Keenan Alani, QB, Konawaena

Alani completed 15 of 22 passes for 227 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-0 rout of Kealakehe.

Loea Asuega-Stark, WR, Kamehameha Kapalama

Asuega-Stark hauled in 10 receptions for 134 yards to keep the chains moving, and he scored on a 27-yard reception. It all added up to some much-needed offense on a night when the Warriors managed just 16 points in a 16-6 win over Punahou.

Ryder De Silva, QB, Kamehameha Maui

De Silva was a model of consistency in Kamehameha Maui's 28-18 win over Maui, completing 19 of 24 attempts for three touchdowns with no interceptions. Two of those scoring passes went to Bruce Beltran, who deserves recognition here after catching eight of De Silva's passes for 97 yards.

Hunter Fujikawa, QB, Mililani

What can you say about Fujikawa that hasn't already been said? How about the fact that he just might be getting better as the season progresses, and that's bad news for Mililani's island rivals. He was nearly perfect in a 43-0 win over Leilehua, completing 18 of 20 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers. Fujikawa added another score on the ground, and he and his fellow Trojans appear to be as ready as they'll ever be for Saturday night's big showdown at home against Kahuku.

Jake Garcia, QB, Waipahu

Like Fujikawa above, Garcia was nearly flawless, going 12 of 13 for 207 yards and two touchdowns while also running three times for 29 yards resulting in three more touchdowns. Garcia then headed to the bench after just a quarter and a half following a 43-point first quarter, as the team rolled to a 78-0 win over Nanakuli.

Wyatt Ho-Williams, WR/CB, Damien Memorial

Ho-Williams was a two-way force for Damien, catching six passes for 156 yards and a touchdown while also forcing a fumble from his cornerback position on defense. It all proved beneficial in a 35-22 win over Kailua.

Marquez Mellor, RB, Kalaheo

Mellor was nearly unstoppable, accumulating 302 yards on just 14 carries with five touchdowns, including scoring runs of 63, 68, 69, 9 and 17 yards, in a 56-27 win over Kaiser.

Tabu Nathan, RB, Farrington

Nathan rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries in Farrington's first win of the season, a 51-19 trouncing of Moanalua.

Tristan Pacheco, RB, Waipahu

Pacheco made the most of his nine carries, piling up 131 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yarder, in Waipahu's lopsided win over Nanakuli.

Kaze Teixeira, WR, Pearl City

Teixeira caught just three passes but covered 99 yards in the process, finding the end zone on all three receptions. His scoring output accounted for more than a third of the Chargers' total in a 48-0 romp past Kalani.

Ayden Teranishi, WR, 'Iolani

Teranishi also turned his three receptions into three touchdowns, covering 68 yards, in the Raiders' 63-6 blowout against Keaau.

Chaseton Wong, WR, Kamehameha Hawaii

Wong caught eight passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns in the Warriors' 50-12 win over Waiakea.