Vote: Who Was the Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 3-5, 2026)

The Hawaii high school football season continues to produce plenty of standout individual performances, and the latest group of stars made their mark Sept. 3-5. From explosive rushing performances to efficient passing displays and big plays on defense, several players put together games worthy of Player of the Week consideration.

Among this week’s nominees are quarterbacks who piled up touchdowns, running backs who carried the load and receivers who made the most of their opportunities. ’Iolani had multiple players make their case in a convincing win over Radford, while players from Kamehameha Hawaii, Mililani, Waipahu, Damien, King Kekaulike, Campbell and Radford also delivered noteworthy performances.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Bless Cabrera-Hopkins of Mililani.

Now it’s up to the fans. Read through this week’s nominees, consider which performance stood out above the rest and cast your vote as many times as you like for the Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week for Sept. 3-5. The winner will be determined by the fans, making every vote count!

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT/8:59 p.m. HST Sunday, Sept. 13. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Jadon Anzai, RB, 'Iolani

Anzai came up big for ’Iolani, topping the century mark with 101 rushing yards, including an 88-yard jaunt down the right sideline for an early score. His efforts helped the Raiders cruise to a 38-14 win over Radford.

Dallas Enriquez, RB, Kamehameha Hawaii

Enriquez was the definition of a workhorse, grinding out 104 hard-earned yards on 35 carries while scoring three of Kamehameha’s four touchdowns to lead the Warriors to a 28-21 upset of Konawaena.

Hunter Fujikawa, QB, Mililani

Another week, another ballot with Fujikawa taking center stage. The senior standout led Mililani to a 34-3 win over Foothill during a trip to the mainland to face the Nevada power. Fujikawa completed 17 of 22 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns, including one to his favorite target, Bless-Cabrera Hopkins.

Jake Garcia, QB, Waipahu

Complete statistics were not available at press time, but one game report indicated that Garcia completed 18 passes for at least 246 yards and two touchdowns in Waipahu’s 26-7 win over Mount Tahoma during a trip to the mainland to face the Washington state heavyweight.

Wyatt Ho-Williams, WR, Damien

Ho-Williams helped Damien break into the win column for the first time in 2026, catching five passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the Monarchs’ 34-16 win over Farrington.

Wayne Kahula, RB, King Kekaulike

Kahula rambled for 195 rushing yards on 22 carries, scoring one touchdown in King Kekaulike’s 36-12 win over Maui.

Nixon Ling, QB, 'Iolani

Ling completed 12 of 18 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns — all before halftime — in ’Iolani’s 38-14 rout of Radford.

Charlesten Salazar, RB, Campbell

Salazar rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, helping Campbell overcome a sluggish night on offense in a 16-7 win over Kamehameha Kapalama in a rematch of the 2025 Open Division state championship game.

Asher Stain, WR/DB, Radford

Stain was a bright spot for Radford, catching two passes for 92 yards and a 65-yard touchdown while also intercepting a pass on defense for the Rams.

Ayden Teranishi, WR, 'Iolani

Teranishi made the most of his three receptions for 54 yards, scoring twice in ’Iolani’s big win over Radford.

Tonga Tuifua, QB, Damien

Tuifua was highly efficient in Damien’s 34-16 win over Farrington, completing 22 of 28 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns.