The Hawaii high school football postseason is rapidly approaching its conclusions, but the latest round of games still managed to bring another significant shake-up to the Elite 12.

Kapolei continued its impressive postseason run, defeating Kahuku 28-10 in the Open Division semifinals to secure a spot in the state championship game. The Hurricanes remain at No. 1, with an opportunity to finish the season as Hawaii's top team.

But the week's biggest story came from Kamehameha Kapalama, which stunned Mililani 10-7 to punch its ticket to the Open Division championship game for the second consecutive season. The Warriors have now knocked off one of the state's most established programs and will get another shot at the ultimate prize.

Mililani, meanwhile, takes a significant step backward after the narrow defeat, while Kahuku also sees its season come to an end. Elsewhere, Kamehameha Hawaii and Kalaheo picked up victories, and several other teams have officially wrapped up their seasons.

Here is the latest High School On SI Hawaii Elite 12.

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1. Kapolei

Record: 10-1

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Kapolei 28, Kahuku 10

Loss(es): Campbell, 17-14; Kapolei, 28-10

Kapolei took care of business in the Open Division semifinals, defeating Kahuku 28-10 to earn a place in the state championship game. The Hurricanes will now face Kamehameha Kapalama on Nov. 21, with an opportunity to finish their impressive season with Hawaii's biggest prize.

2. Waipahu

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Kapolei, 50-15

Waipahu enjoyed a week off as the Marauders continued preparing for their Division I state tournament assignment. The OIA Division I champions remain firmly in the Elite 12's top three and will look to turn their successful league campaign into a state championship run.

3. Kamehameha Kapalama

Record: 6-5

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Kamehameha Kapalama 10, Mililani 7

Loss(es): Orem (Utah), 16-7; Kahuku, 13-5; Kapolei, 8-0; Campbell, 16-7; Punahou, 9-6 (OT)

Kamehameha Kapalama delivered one of the biggest performances of the Hawaii high school football season, knocking off Mililani 10-7 in the Open Division semifinals. The Warriors advance to their second consecutive Open Division state championship game, where they will face top-ranked Kapolei on Nov. 21.

4. Mililani

Record: 9-3

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Kamehameha Kapalama 10, Mililani 7

Loss(es): Kapolei, 25-7; Kapolei, 29-10; Kamehameha Kapalama, 10-7

Mililani's championship aspirations came to an abrupt end with a stunning 10-7 loss to Kamehameha Kapalama in the Open Division semifinals. The Trojans had an opportunity to reach the state championship game but couldn't generate enough offense against the Warriors, bringing their season to a close.

5. Kahuku

Record: 8-6

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Kapolei 28, Kahuku 10

Loss(es): Junipero Serra (Calif.), 28-21; St. John Bosco (Calif.), 49-13; Mililani, 28-6; Kapolei, 42-35; Mililani, 26-15; Kapolei, 28-10

Kahuku's season ended with a 28-10 loss to Kapolei in the Open Division semifinals. The Red Raiders earned their place among Hawaii's four Open Division semifinalists but couldn't overcome the Hurricanes in their bid to reach the state championship game.

6. Campbell

Record: 7-5

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Waipahu, 40-17; Mililani, 35-30; Kahuku, 24-21; Kapolei, 30-0; Kahuku, 35-18

Campbell's season had already concluded after the defending state champions fell short of securing an Open Division postseason berth. The Sabers remain at No. 6, having faced one of the state's more challenging schedules against Hawaii's top programs.

7. Kapa'a

Record: 7-1-1

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): San Clemente (Calif.), 23-8

Kapa'a was idle as the Warriors continued preparing for their Division I state tournament assignment. The Kauai program remains one of the state's top contenders in Division I and will look to take advantage of its postseason opportunity after earning a first-round bye.

8. Punahou

Record: 3-6-1

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Kahuku, 16-10; Kapolei, 14-0; Kamehameha Kapalama, 16-6; Cardinal

Newman (Calif.), 22-21; St. Louis, 13-3; Kamehameha Kapalama, 40-14

Punahou's season has concluded, with the Buffanblu finishing their campaign after an eventful schedule that included several challenging matchups against the state's best. The program stays at No. 8 in the latest rankings following its earlier overtime victory over Kamehameha Kapalama.

9. Kamehameha Hawaii

Record: 10-2

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Kamehameha Hawaii 42, 'Aiea 7

Loss(es): Wai'anae, 22-16; Konawaena, 30-21

Kamehameha Hawaii continued its postseason success by overwhelming 'Aiea 42-7 in the Division I tournament. The Warriors advance to face Kapa'a in the next round, with a spot in the championship game within reach.

10. Kalaheo

Record: 11-0

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Kalaheo 61, Pac-Five 21

Loss(es): None

Kalaheo continued its remarkable unbeaten season with a convincing 61-21 victory over Pac-Five in the Division II tournament. The Mustangs remain at No. 10 and have established themselves as one of the state's most consistent programs, carrying an 11-0 record into the next stage of the postseason.

11. Konawaena

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Kamehameha Hawaii, 28-21; Kamehameha Hawaii, 42-0

Konawaena's season has concluded, with the Wildcats remaining at No. 11 after a competitive campaign on the Big Island. Their two losses came against Kamehameha Hawaii, including the 42-0 defeat in the Big Island championship game.

12. 'Aiea

Record: 8-4

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Kamehameha Hawaii 42, 'Aiea 7

Loss(es): Waipahu, 49-21; Wai'anae, 17-14; Waipahu, 42-7; Kamehameha Hawaii, 42-7

'Aiea's season came to an end with a 42-7 loss to Kamehameha Hawaii in the Division I tournament. The Na Alii finish at No. 12 after reaching the postseason, but couldn't find an answer for the Warriors in their final game.

Final Analysis

Kapolei and Kamehameha Kapalama have emerged as the last two teams standing in Hawaii's Open Division, setting up an intriguing state championship matchup. The Hurricanes have maintained their position atop the Elite 12 throughout the postseason, but the Warriors arrive with plenty of confidence after knocking off Mililani in a defensive battle.

The biggest movement in this week's rankings belongs to those Warriors, who climb from No. 7 to No. 3 after their impressive semifinal victory. Mililani drops from No. 2 to No. 4, while Kahuku also slides after its elimination. Those results illustrate just how quickly the postseason can change the picture among Hawaii's elite programs.

Waipahu and Kapa'a remain important contenders in Division I, while Kamehameha Hawaii has advanced after eliminating 'Aiea. Kalaheo, meanwhile, continues to make a compelling case as one of the state's best stories, carrying an unbeaten record into the next round of the Division II playoffs.

With the Open Division championship now set and the other state tournaments continuing, Hawaii's high school football season is entering its final stretch. Kapolei has the opportunity to finish what it started, but Kamehameha Kapalama has shown it won't be an easy opponent to put away.