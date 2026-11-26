Vote: Who Was the Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 19-21)
Hawaii high school football continued to produce outstanding individual performances, with several players putting together impressive statistical outings in the latest round of games. From dominant performances on the ground to big nights through the air, this week's group of candidates gives fans plenty of options to consider.
Kapolei had plenty to celebrate after rolling past Kamehameha Kapalama, 30-8, with running back Chazz-Michael Kapahu delivering one of the week's biggest performances. Waimea also came away with an impressive victory, defeating Kaiser 36-26 behind a huge outing from running back Paka Cintron-Chandler.
Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Avari Zion-Branch of Pac-5.
Kapa'a earned a 24-13 victory over Kamehameha Hawaii, but both teams had players deliver noteworthy performances. Kaiehu Ahuna led the way for the Warriors on the ground, while Kamehameha Hawaii quarterback Kahekili Makekau and receiver Chaseton Wong put up impressive numbers despite the loss.
Waipahu also turned in a dominant performance, shutting out Damien 42-0, with running back Tristan Pacheco helping lead the way. Kaiser quarterback Koa Reis and receiver Tanner Pada also earned nominations after their productive performances against Waimea.
Check out our final Hawaii Player of the Week ballot of the 2026 season below, and vote for your favorite player!
Read about all of this week's candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Nov. 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Kaiehu Ahuna, RB, Kapa'a
Ahuna delivered an efficient performance on the ground, rushing for 101 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries in Kapa'a's 24-13 victory over Kamehameha Hawaii. His explosive running helped the Warriors secure an important win against a quality opponent.
Paka Cintron-Chandler, RB, Waimea
Cintron-Chandler put together a monster performance, rushing for 219 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in Waimea's 36-26 victory over Kaiser. His three trips to the end zone helped power the offensive attack as the Menehune came away with an impressive win.
Chazz-Michael Kapahu, RB, Kapolei
Kapahu turned in one of the week's most impressive rushing performances, piling up 287 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries in Kapolei's 30-8 victory over Kamehameha Kapalama. His big night on the ground helped the Hurricanes control the game and secure a convincing victory.
Kahekili Makekau, QB, Kamehameha Hawaii
Makekau put together a productive passing performance despite Kamehameha Hawaii's 24-13 loss to Kapa'a. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 292 yards and a touchdown, keeping the Warriors competitive with a strong showing through the air.
Tristan Pacheco, RB, Waipahu
Pacheco helped lead Waipahu's offensive attack in a dominant 42-0 victory over Damien, rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. His production on the ground provided another important contribution as the Marauders cruised to the shutout win.
Tanner Pada, WR, Kaiser
Pada was one of Kaiser's top offensive weapons in its 36-26 loss to Waimea, hauling in seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown. His big-play ability through the air helped the Cougars remain competitive in a game that featured plenty of offensive production.
Koa Reis, QB, Kaiser
Reis delivered a strong performance through the air, completing 23 of 44 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in Kaiser's 36-26 loss to Waimea. His three scoring passes helped keep the Cougars within striking distance in a high-scoring contest.
Chaseton Wong, WR, Kamehameha Hawaii
Wong turned in a spectacular receiving performance despite Kamehameha Hawaii's 24-13 loss to Kapa'a, catching nine passes for 231 yards and a touchdown. His 231 receiving yards provided a major boost to the Warriors' passing attack and made him one of the week's most productive receivers.
Kendall began covering high school sports in East Texas as a high school student in the late 1980s. He served as the sports editor for the Gladewater Mirror early in his career while attending Kilgore College where he received an Associate of Arts with a major in journalism. He later completed his Bachelor of Journalism at The University of Texas at Austin. Webb later founded the College Football America Yearbook, publishing an annual edition every year from 2011 through 2022. Webb added a Master of Liberal Arts with a major in journalism from Harvard University in 2023, simultaneously completing a Graduate Certificate in Digital Storytelling. He has also written for The Sporting News and remains a passionate fan of sports at all levels. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.Follow RoadTripSports