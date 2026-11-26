Hawaii high school football continued to produce outstanding individual performances, with several players putting together impressive statistical outings in the latest round of games. From dominant performances on the ground to big nights through the air, this week's group of candidates gives fans plenty of options to consider.

Kapolei had plenty to celebrate after rolling past Kamehameha Kapalama, 30-8, with running back Chazz-Michael Kapahu delivering one of the week's biggest performances. Waimea also came away with an impressive victory, defeating Kaiser 36-26 behind a huge outing from running back Paka Cintron-Chandler.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Avari Zion-Branch of Pac-5.

Kapa'a earned a 24-13 victory over Kamehameha Hawaii, but both teams had players deliver noteworthy performances. Kaiehu Ahuna led the way for the Warriors on the ground, while Kamehameha Hawaii quarterback Kahekili Makekau and receiver Chaseton Wong put up impressive numbers despite the loss.

Waipahu also turned in a dominant performance, shutting out Damien 42-0, with running back Tristan Pacheco helping lead the way. Kaiser quarterback Koa Reis and receiver Tanner Pada also earned nominations after their productive performances against Waimea.

Check out our final Hawaii Player of the Week ballot of the 2026 season below, and vote for your favorite player!

Read about all of this week's candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Nov. 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Kaiehu Ahuna, RB, Kapa'a

Ahuna delivered an efficient performance on the ground, rushing for 101 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries in Kapa'a's 24-13 victory over Kamehameha Hawaii. His explosive running helped the Warriors secure an important win against a quality opponent.

Paka Cintron-Chandler, RB, Waimea

Cintron-Chandler put together a monster performance, rushing for 219 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in Waimea's 36-26 victory over Kaiser. His three trips to the end zone helped power the offensive attack as the Menehune came away with an impressive win.

Chazz-Michael Kapahu, RB, Kapolei

Kapahu turned in one of the week's most impressive rushing performances, piling up 287 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries in Kapolei's 30-8 victory over Kamehameha Kapalama. His big night on the ground helped the Hurricanes control the game and secure a convincing victory.

Kahekili Makekau, QB, Kamehameha Hawaii

Makekau put together a productive passing performance despite Kamehameha Hawaii's 24-13 loss to Kapa'a. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 292 yards and a touchdown, keeping the Warriors competitive with a strong showing through the air.

Tristan Pacheco, RB, Waipahu

Pacheco helped lead Waipahu's offensive attack in a dominant 42-0 victory over Damien, rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. His production on the ground provided another important contribution as the Marauders cruised to the shutout win.

Tanner Pada, WR, Kaiser

Pada was one of Kaiser's top offensive weapons in its 36-26 loss to Waimea, hauling in seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown. His big-play ability through the air helped the Cougars remain competitive in a game that featured plenty of offensive production.

Koa Reis, QB, Kaiser

Reis delivered a strong performance through the air, completing 23 of 44 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in Kaiser's 36-26 loss to Waimea. His three scoring passes helped keep the Cougars within striking distance in a high-scoring contest.

Chaseton Wong, WR, Kamehameha Hawaii

Wong turned in a spectacular receiving performance despite Kamehameha Hawaii's 24-13 loss to Kapa'a, catching nine passes for 231 yards and a touchdown. His 231 receiving yards provided a major boost to the Warriors' passing attack and made him one of the week's most productive receivers.