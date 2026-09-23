Vote: Who Was the Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 17-19)

Another weekend of Hawaii high school football produced plenty of standout individual performances, and now it's time for fans to decide which one deserves the spotlight.

Unlike some weeks, there wasn't one individual performance that completely overshadowed the others. The highest passing-yardage total came from Castle's Draven Kalawa, who threw for 457 yards and four touchdowns on 35-of-55 passing in a 35-7 win over Waialua. His performance was tempered somewhat by the fact that he also threw four interceptions, but the yardage and touchdown production still made it one of the week's most notable outings.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Wyatt Ho-Williams of Damien Memorial.

Similarly, Honoka'a quarterback Kage Yadao threw four touchdowns while completing fewer than 50 percent of his attempts.

Meanwhile, on the receiving end, perhaps the week's biggest performance came from Kalawa's Castle teammate Braden Domingo, who hauled in 12 passes for 246 yards but didn't catch any of his quarterback's four touchdown passes.

Finally, there were some impressive rushing totals, but there wasn't that one singular performance that makes all the others pale in comparison.

That all adds up to a week filled with impressive statistical performances, but without the kind of clear-cut favorite we've seen during some previous weeks. We considered the circumstances behind each performance while compiling the nominees below for our Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week fan vote for games played Sept. 17-19.

Now it's your turn to tell us which performance you think was the best! Cast your vote below and help decide which performance stood out most from another action-packed weekend of Hawaii high school football. Vote as many times as you like!

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT/8:59 p.m. HST Sunday, Sept. 27. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Keenan Alani, QB, Konawaena

Alani completed 15 of 24 passes for 212 yards and four touchdowns in Konawaena's 61-0 win over Keaau.

Cason Brooke, WR, 'Aiea

Brook hauled in eight catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns as 'Aiea's primary offensive weapon in a 49-21 loss to Waipahu.

Chrys Coelho, RB, Honokaa

Coelho was a steady force for Honokaa, churning out 161 yards on 19 carries with one touchdown in the Dragons' 45-8 win over Waiakea.

Ryan Coppa, WR, Baldwin

Coppa caught eight passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns in Baldwin's 27-19 win over Lahainaluna.

Braden Domingo, WR, Castle

Domingo hauled in 12 receptions for 246 yards in Castle's 35-7 win over Waialua.

Devin Inokuma, QB, Baldwin

Inokuma completed 22 of 33 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns as Baldwin outpaced Lahainaluna 27-19.

Draven Kalawa, QB, Castle

Kalawa completed 35 of 55 passes for 457 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw four interceptions, but his production through the air helped led directly to four of Castle's five touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Waialua.

Kahekili Makekau, QB, Kamehameha Hawaii

Makekau was a perfect 6 of 6 for 213 yards and five touchdowns, maximizing his limited opportunities in Kamehameha's 56-0 rout of Hilo.

Tristan Pacheco, RB, Waipahu

Pacheco had 10 carries for 194 yards and two touchdowns, including a 97-yarder, in Waipahu's 49-21 win over previously undefeated 'Aiea.

Xander Pagan, RB, Kamehameha-Maui

Pagan rambled for 120 yards on just 12 carries while finding the end zone three times in Kamehameha-Maui's 31-7 win over Kekaulike.

Maxumus Quon-Kaleiopu, RB, Waianae

Quon-Kaleiopu had just nine carries for Waianae, but he turned those limited opportunities into 157 yards and four touchdowns in the Sharks' 36-0 shutout of Moanalua.

Kage Yadao, QB, Honokaa

Yadao completed just 9 of 20 passes, but he was highly effective when he connected, throwing for 166 yards and four touchdowns in the Dragons' 45-8 win over Waiakea.