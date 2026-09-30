Vote: Who Was the Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 24-26)

The race for Hawaii Player of the Week is loaded with impressive performances from across the islands, with quarterbacks, running backs and receivers all making strong cases. Several players put up eye-opening numbers, while others came through in games where every big play mattered.

Pearl City's Jayden Delos Santos may have the biggest statistical performance of the group, throwing for 503 yards and six touchdowns in a 52-27 win over Kaiser. Waipahu also had multiple standouts in its 42-14 victory over Waianae, with Jayse Braun catching eight passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns while Tristan Pacheco ran for 189 yards and two scores.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Devin Inokuma of Baldwin.

Then there was the showdown between No. 1 Mililani and No. 2 Campbell, which lived up to the hype in a 35-30 thriller. Campbell quarterback Dallas Carter threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns, while Mililani's Hunter Fujikawa passed for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Ashton Grace emerged as another big-play weapon with nine catches for 137 yards and two scores.

With so many standout performances from Sept. 24-26, this week's Player of the Week candidates have plenty to offer.

Now it's your turn to tell us which performance YOU think was the best! Cast your vote below and help decide which performance stood out most from another action-packed weekend of Hawaii high school football. Vote as many times as you like!

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT/8:59 p.m. HST Sunday, Oct. 4. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Jayse Braun, WR, Waipahu

Braun snared eight receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns in Waipahu's 42-14 win over Waianae.

Dallas Carter, QB, Campbell

Carter completed 16 of 24 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns in No. 2 Campbell's 35-30 loss to No. 1 Mililani.

Jayden Delos Santos, QB, Pearl City

Delos Santos was spectacular in Pearl City's 52-27 win over Kaiser, completing 32 of 43 passes for 503 yards and six touchdowns.

Hunter Fujikawa, QB, Mililani

Fujikawa completed 17 of 25 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns in Mililani's thrilling win over Campbell.

Jake Garcia, QB, Waipahu

Garcia connected on 19 of 34 passes for 388 yards and four touchdowns in Waipahu's big win over Waianae.

Tyler Gines-Hufana, QB, Moanalua

Gines-Hufana was highly efficient in Moanalua's 21-18 nail-biting win over Roosevelt, completing 12 of 15 attempts for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

Ashton Grace, WR, Mililani

Mililani just seems to find a new star receiver every other week or so, and this time it was Ashton Grace who stepped up on a night when the Trojans needed just about every point they could muster. Grace caught nine passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns in their 35-30 win.

Kaipo Higa-Pogia, RB, 'Aiea

'Aiea had a number of stars shine in a 36-0 win over Radford, including Higa-Pogia, who covered 127 yards on just 10 carries while scoring twice.

Caizel Jesus-Kapesi, QB, 'Aiea

Higa-Pogia's teammate Jesus-Kapesi was one of those other stars, completing 17 of 22 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Chazz-Michael Kapahu, RB, Kapolei

Kapahu had another big night for Kapolei, piling up 163 yards on just 14 carries with three touchdowns in the Hurricanes' 58-14 rout of Kailua.

Marquez Mellor, RB, Kalaheo

Mellor has made several appearances here, and he was back at it again last week with 115 yards on only 16 carries and two touchdowns.

Ashton Nakagawa, RB, McKinley

Nakagawa bullied his way to 212 yards rushing on 32 carries while scoring twice in McKinley's 21-14 win over Kaimuki.

Tristan Pacheco, RB, Waipahu

Pacheco has had a big season, and he was brilliant again in Waipahu's big win over Waianae with 21 carries for 189 yards and two touchdowns.