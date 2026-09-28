Hawaii High School Football Elite 12 State Rankings (Sept. 28, 2026)

The road to the Hawaii Open Division state championship suddenly looks a little more interesting.

Mililani has spent much of the season looking like the team to beat, rolling through the competition and establishing itself as the No. 1 team in the High School On SI Hawaii Elite 12. But last weekend, the Trojans were pushed to the limit by defending champion Campbell, which turned what had been a relatively straightforward climb to the top into something much more intriguing with the playoffs looming.

Campbell’s strong showing also provided a reminder that the Sabers aren’t ready to surrender their title without a fight. Meanwhile, Kapolei and Kahuku remain in the mix for an Open Division playoff spot, with several high-stakes regular-season games still to come that could reshape the outlook before the postseason begins.

With the regular season winding down, here’s a look at how the top 12 teams in Hawaii stack up heading into another important week of high school football.

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1. Mililani

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Mililani 35, Campbell 30

Loss(es): None

Don’t hand that Open Division state championship trophy to Mililani just yet. The Trojans were pushed to the limit last weekend by the defending champions from Campbell, and it felt like a game we might see again once the playoffs wind to their conclusion. In the meantime, there are still some regular-season contests to be sorted out, and for Mililani, it starts with a Friday night visit to Kailua.

2. Campbell

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Mililani 35, Campbell 30

Loss(es): Waipahu, 40-17; Mililani, 35-30

As noted above, Campbell served notice that it isn’t going to give up its title without a fight. The Sabers are the first team since Liberty of Henderson, Nevada, in the season opener to seriously challenge Mililani, which rallied to win that game 31-24 in the second half. Since then, Mililani’s closest game had been a 22-point win over Kahuku two weeks ago, but the Trojans needed almost all of their 35 points last weekend to hold off these Sabers, who have recovered well from a season-opening 40-17 loss to Division I frontrunner Waipahu. Campbell will visit Leilehua Friday night looking to get back in the win column heading into the final two games of the regular season.

3. Kapolei

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Kapolei 58, Kailua 14

Loss(es): Campbell, 17-14

Kapolei pummeled the defending Division I champions from Kailua, and the Hurricanes’ only loss to date is a 17-14 defeat to No. 2 Campbell. They’ve got two tough games to wrap up the regular season, but both are at home: No. 5 Kahuku on Saturday evening and No. 1 Mililani next Saturday. That’s the hardest two-week stretch to end the season for any of the Open Division frontrunners, but so far, these Hurricanes have held up well.

4. Waipahu

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Waipahu 42, Wai'anae 14

Loss(es): Kapolei, 50-15

With the exception of an early-season loss to Kapolei, Waipahu has looked more like a team capable of winning the state’s Open Division than one likely to compete for a Division I title. The Marauders will visit Moanalua Friday night looking to build on a five-game winning streak with the postseason starting to come into view.

5. Kahuku

Record: 4-3

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Kahuku 50, Leilehua 6

Loss(es): Junipero Serra (Calif.), 28-21; St. John Bosco (Calif.), 49-13; Mililani, 28-6

It’s an unfamiliar position for Kahuku to be sitting this low in the rankings and fourth in the Open Division standings this late in the season. But like their Honolulu rival St. Louis, the Red Raiders just haven’t been up to their usual standards in 2026. They did manage to end a three-game losing streak last weekend at home against Leilehua, but they’ll have their hands full Saturday night at Kapolei. Still, it’s a chance to reassert themselves and make a statement that they’re still relevant in the Open Division with the playoffs looming in the coming weeks.

6. Kamehameha Kapalama

Record: 3-4

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Kamehameha Kapalama 23, St. Louis 3

Loss(es): Orem (Utah), 16-7; Kahuku, 13-5; Kapolei, 8-0; Campbell, 16-7

Record: 4-1

Last year’s Open Division runner-up has opened ILH play with back-to-back wins over Punahou and St. Louis in the three-team league to stake its claim as the favorite. They sit out the action this week on a bye while Punahou and St. Louis square off in the first of their two league matchups.

7. Kapa'a

Record: 2-1-1

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): San Clemente (Calif.), 23-8

Kapa’a was idle last week, but the Warriors return to action Saturday afternoon against a Kauai squad they beat 37-0 two weeks ago.

8. St. Louis

Record: 0-6

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Kamehameha Kapalama 23, St. Louis 3

Loss(es): Kahuku, 20-12; Mililani, 42-0; IMG Academy (Fla.), 41-0; Sierra Canyon, 52-0; St. John Bosco, 63-21; Kamehameha Kapalama, 23-3

Wrapping up a brutal nonconference schedule at 0-5, it felt like a relief for St. Louis to turn its attention to trying to salvage the season in ILH play. Unfortunately for the Crusaders, chapter one of that story didn’t go according to script, and at 0-6, you have to wonder if the traditional Hawaii power has the ability to even win a single game. They’ve been terrible on both sides of the ball, losing by an average score of 40-6, and the offense will have to try to crack a Punahou defense Saturday afternoon that has surrendered just 12 points per game against Hawaii opponents. That’s not good news for a Crusaders offense that has been shut out in three games and managed just a field goal against Kamehameha last weekend.

9. Punahou

Record: 1-4-1

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Cardinal Newman (Calif.) 22, Punahou 21

Loss(es): Kahuku, 16-10; Kapolei, 14-0; Kamehameha Kapalama, 16-6; Cardinal Newman (Calif.), 22-21

As noted directly above, Punahou will take on St. Louis Saturday afternoon, paying a visit to a reeling Crusaders squad. Unlike St. Louis, which has been regularly blown out, Punahou has been competitive in every game, with the biggest of its four losses coming in a 14-0 defeat to a high-powered Kapolei squad. The Buffanblu’s defense has been amazing, but like St. Louis, the offense has been missing in action. This has the feel of a game in which both teams may struggle to reach double digits.

10. 'Aiea

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: 'Aiea 36, Radford 0

Loss(es): Waipahu, 49-21

'Aiea will host Roosevelt Friday night, looking to stay in the hunt for a playoff bid in Hawaii's OIA Division I league.

11. Wai'anae

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Waipahu 42, Wai'anae 14

Loss(es): Waipahu, 42-14

Wai’anae suffered its first loss of the season, falling 42-14 to Waipahu, but the Seariders should be able to get back on track Friday at Farrington.

12. Kamehameha Hawaii

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Game vs. Kea'au postponed

Loss(es): Wai'anae, 22-16

We were unable to confirm the details, but it appears Kamehameha-Hawaii’s game with Kea’au was postponed. Whether it will be made up at a later date remains unclear.

Final Analysis

There’s still plenty to sort out before the playoffs arrive, and last weekend’s battle between Mililani and Campbell showed just how competitive the Open Division could become. With Kapolei and Kahuku lurking and the regular season entering its final weeks, there’s little room for anyone at the top to let up. The next few games should go a long way toward determining whether Mililani can hold onto its position or whether one of its challengers can make a late push for the crown.