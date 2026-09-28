Hawaii High School Football Elite 12 State Rankings (Sept. 28, 2026)
The road to the Hawaii Open Division state championship suddenly looks a little more interesting.
Mililani has spent much of the season looking like the team to beat, rolling through the competition and establishing itself as the No. 1 team in the High School On SI Hawaii Elite 12. But last weekend, the Trojans were pushed to the limit by defending champion Campbell, which turned what had been a relatively straightforward climb to the top into something much more intriguing with the playoffs looming.
Campbell’s strong showing also provided a reminder that the Sabers aren’t ready to surrender their title without a fight. Meanwhile, Kapolei and Kahuku remain in the mix for an Open Division playoff spot, with several high-stakes regular-season games still to come that could reshape the outlook before the postseason begins.
With the regular season winding down, here’s a look at how the top 12 teams in Hawaii stack up heading into another important week of high school football.
PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 | WK5 | WK6 | WK7 | WK8
1. Mililani
Record: 7-0
Previous Rank: 1
Last Week: Mililani 35, Campbell 30
Loss(es): None
Don’t hand that Open Division state championship trophy to Mililani just yet. The Trojans were pushed to the limit last weekend by the defending champions from Campbell, and it felt like a game we might see again once the playoffs wind to their conclusion. In the meantime, there are still some regular-season contests to be sorted out, and for Mililani, it starts with a Friday night visit to Kailua.
2. Campbell
Record: 5-2
Previous Rank: 2
Last Week: Mililani 35, Campbell 30
Loss(es): Waipahu, 40-17; Mililani, 35-30
As noted above, Campbell served notice that it isn’t going to give up its title without a fight. The Sabers are the first team since Liberty of Henderson, Nevada, in the season opener to seriously challenge Mililani, which rallied to win that game 31-24 in the second half. Since then, Mililani’s closest game had been a 22-point win over Kahuku two weeks ago, but the Trojans needed almost all of their 35 points last weekend to hold off these Sabers, who have recovered well from a season-opening 40-17 loss to Division I frontrunner Waipahu. Campbell will visit Leilehua Friday night looking to get back in the win column heading into the final two games of the regular season.
3. Kapolei
Record: 5-1
Previous Rank: 3
Last Week: Kapolei 58, Kailua 14
Loss(es): Campbell, 17-14
Kapolei pummeled the defending Division I champions from Kailua, and the Hurricanes’ only loss to date is a 17-14 defeat to No. 2 Campbell. They’ve got two tough games to wrap up the regular season, but both are at home: No. 5 Kahuku on Saturday evening and No. 1 Mililani next Saturday. That’s the hardest two-week stretch to end the season for any of the Open Division frontrunners, but so far, these Hurricanes have held up well.
4. Waipahu
Record: 6-1
Previous Rank: 4
Last Week: Waipahu 42, Wai'anae 14
Loss(es): Kapolei, 50-15
With the exception of an early-season loss to Kapolei, Waipahu has looked more like a team capable of winning the state’s Open Division than one likely to compete for a Division I title. The Marauders will visit Moanalua Friday night looking to build on a five-game winning streak with the postseason starting to come into view.
5. Kahuku
Record: 4-3
Previous Rank: 5
Last Week: Kahuku 50, Leilehua 6
Loss(es): Junipero Serra (Calif.), 28-21; St. John Bosco (Calif.), 49-13; Mililani, 28-6
It’s an unfamiliar position for Kahuku to be sitting this low in the rankings and fourth in the Open Division standings this late in the season. But like their Honolulu rival St. Louis, the Red Raiders just haven’t been up to their usual standards in 2026. They did manage to end a three-game losing streak last weekend at home against Leilehua, but they’ll have their hands full Saturday night at Kapolei. Still, it’s a chance to reassert themselves and make a statement that they’re still relevant in the Open Division with the playoffs looming in the coming weeks.
6. Kamehameha Kapalama
Record: 3-4
Previous Rank: 7
Last Week: Kamehameha Kapalama 23, St. Louis 3
Loss(es): Orem (Utah), 16-7; Kahuku, 13-5; Kapolei, 8-0; Campbell, 16-7
Record: 4-1
Last year’s Open Division runner-up has opened ILH play with back-to-back wins over Punahou and St. Louis in the three-team league to stake its claim as the favorite. They sit out the action this week on a bye while Punahou and St. Louis square off in the first of their two league matchups.
7. Kapa'a
Record: 2-1-1
Previous Rank: 6
Last Week: IDLE
Loss(es): San Clemente (Calif.), 23-8
Kapa’a was idle last week, but the Warriors return to action Saturday afternoon against a Kauai squad they beat 37-0 two weeks ago.
8. St. Louis
Record: 0-6
Previous Rank: 8
Last Week: Kamehameha Kapalama 23, St. Louis 3
Loss(es): Kahuku, 20-12; Mililani, 42-0; IMG Academy (Fla.), 41-0; Sierra Canyon, 52-0; St. John Bosco, 63-21; Kamehameha Kapalama, 23-3
Wrapping up a brutal nonconference schedule at 0-5, it felt like a relief for St. Louis to turn its attention to trying to salvage the season in ILH play. Unfortunately for the Crusaders, chapter one of that story didn’t go according to script, and at 0-6, you have to wonder if the traditional Hawaii power has the ability to even win a single game. They’ve been terrible on both sides of the ball, losing by an average score of 40-6, and the offense will have to try to crack a Punahou defense Saturday afternoon that has surrendered just 12 points per game against Hawaii opponents. That’s not good news for a Crusaders offense that has been shut out in three games and managed just a field goal against Kamehameha last weekend.
9. Punahou
Record: 1-4-1
Previous Rank: 9
Last Week: Cardinal Newman (Calif.) 22, Punahou 21
Loss(es): Kahuku, 16-10; Kapolei, 14-0; Kamehameha Kapalama, 16-6; Cardinal Newman (Calif.), 22-21
As noted directly above, Punahou will take on St. Louis Saturday afternoon, paying a visit to a reeling Crusaders squad. Unlike St. Louis, which has been regularly blown out, Punahou has been competitive in every game, with the biggest of its four losses coming in a 14-0 defeat to a high-powered Kapolei squad. The Buffanblu’s defense has been amazing, but like St. Louis, the offense has been missing in action. This has the feel of a game in which both teams may struggle to reach double digits.
10. 'Aiea
Record: 4-1
Previous Rank: 11
Last Week: 'Aiea 36, Radford 0
Loss(es): Waipahu, 49-21
'Aiea will host Roosevelt Friday night, looking to stay in the hunt for a playoff bid in Hawaii's OIA Division I league.
11. Wai'anae
Record: 4-1
Previous Rank: 10
Last Week: Waipahu 42, Wai'anae 14
Loss(es): Waipahu, 42-14
Wai’anae suffered its first loss of the season, falling 42-14 to Waipahu, but the Seariders should be able to get back on track Friday at Farrington.
12. Kamehameha Hawaii
Record: 4-1
Previous Rank: 12
Last Week: Game vs. Kea'au postponed
Loss(es): Wai'anae, 22-16
We were unable to confirm the details, but it appears Kamehameha-Hawaii’s game with Kea’au was postponed. Whether it will be made up at a later date remains unclear.
Final Analysis
There’s still plenty to sort out before the playoffs arrive, and last weekend’s battle between Mililani and Campbell showed just how competitive the Open Division could become. With Kapolei and Kahuku lurking and the regular season entering its final weeks, there’s little room for anyone at the top to let up. The next few games should go a long way toward determining whether Mililani can hold onto its position or whether one of its challengers can make a late push for the crown.
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Kendall began covering high school sports in East Texas as a high school student in the late 1980s. He served as the sports editor for the Gladewater Mirror early in his career while attending Kilgore College where he received an Associate of Arts with a major in journalism. He later completed his Bachelor of Journalism at The University of Texas at Austin. Webb later founded the College Football America Yearbook, publishing an annual edition every year from 2011 through 2022. Webb added a Master of Liberal Arts with a major in journalism from Harvard University in 2023, simultaneously completing a Graduate Certificate in Digital Storytelling. He has also written for The Sporting News and remains a passionate fan of sports at all levels. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.Follow RoadTripSports