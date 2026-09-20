Idaho High School Football Final Scores: Sept. 17-18
The 2026 Idaho high school football season continued Sept. 17-18 with two nights of action across the state.
Rocky Mountain opened the weekend Thursday with a 49-7 victory over Timberline. Friday's slate featured several notable results, including Rigby's 34-32 victory over Box Elder, Owyhee's 10-7 win over Madison and Coeur d'Alene's 44-14 victory over Sandpoint. Mountain View edged Kuna 20-19, while Bishop Kelly shut out Vallivue 43-0.
Here are the final Idaho high school football scores from Thursday and Friday, Sept. 17-18, 2026.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Rocky Mountain 49, Timberline 7
Friday, Sept. 18
Aberdeen 36, Ririe 24
American Falls 21, Filer 7
Bishop Kelly 43, Vallivue 0
Boise 52, Borah 27
Bonneville 21, Blackfoot 13
Carey 32, Castleford 6
Centennial 28, Skyview 27
Clark Fork 80, Superior 26
Coeur d'Alene 44, Sandpoint 14
Cole Valley Christian 56, Payette 0
Columbia 49, Nampa 6
Dietrich 48, Camas County 42
Eagle 37, Middleton 7
Emmett 29, Gooding 20
Fruitland 41, Bonners Ferry 13
Glenns Ferry 30, Shoshone 14
Grace 66, North Gem 32
Grangeville 42, McCall-Donnelly 7
Hansen 32, Richfield 28
Highland 36, Lake City 0
Hillcrest 46, Century 26
Idaho Falls 35, Pocatello 18
Jerome 54, Caldwell 14
Kendrick 56, Prairie 14
Lapwai 54, Lakeside 20
LC (CO-OP) 72, Cascade 32
Lewiston 28, Skyline 20
Malad 26, Firth 7
Mackay 38, Challis 6
Melba 75, Marsing 0
Monroe County 28, Metcalfe County 6
Mountain View 20, Kuna 19
Nampa Christian 16, Buhl 14
Notus 68, Wilder 18
Oakley 72, Valley 28
Owyhee 10, Madison 7
Priest River 26, Logos 7
Pullman 49, St. Maries 6
Raft River 58, Murtaugh 14
Rigby 34, Box Elder 32
Rockland 62, Garden Valley 30
Salmon 32, Wendell 0
Salmon River 56, Clearwater Valley 0
Shelley 57, Canyon Ridge 21
Soda Springs 28, North Fremont 7
South Fremont 12, Snake River 0
Sugar-Salem 14, Kimberly 7
Superior 80, Clark Fork 26
Thunder Ridge 30, Skyline 6
Timberlake 35, Kellogg 8
Tr-Valley 21, North Star 0
University 34, Gonzaga Prep 7
Wallace 70, Lake Roosevelt 28
Watersprings 72, St. Joseph 43
West Jefferson 42, Teton 41
Wood River 21, Mountain Home 20
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.