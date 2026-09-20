Idaho High School Football Final Scores: Sept. 17-18

The 2026 Idaho high school football season continued Sept. 17-18 with two nights of action across the state.

Rocky Mountain opened the weekend Thursday with a 49-7 victory over Timberline. Friday's slate featured several notable results, including Rigby's 34-32 victory over Box Elder, Owyhee's 10-7 win over Madison and Coeur d'Alene's 44-14 victory over Sandpoint. Mountain View edged Kuna 20-19, while Bishop Kelly shut out Vallivue 43-0.

Here are the final Idaho high school football scores from Thursday and Friday, Sept. 17-18, 2026.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Rocky Mountain 49, Timberline 7

Friday, Sept. 18

Aberdeen 36, Ririe 24

American Falls 21, Filer 7

Bishop Kelly 43, Vallivue 0

Boise 52, Borah 27

Bonneville 21, Blackfoot 13

Carey 32, Castleford 6

Centennial 28, Skyview 27

Clark Fork 80, Superior 26

Coeur d'Alene 44, Sandpoint 14

Cole Valley Christian 56, Payette 0

Columbia 49, Nampa 6

Dietrich 48, Camas County 42

Eagle 37, Middleton 7

Emmett 29, Gooding 20

Fruitland 41, Bonners Ferry 13

Glenns Ferry 30, Shoshone 14

Grace 66, North Gem 32

Grangeville 42, McCall-Donnelly 7

Hansen 32, Richfield 28

Highland 36, Lake City 0

Hillcrest 46, Century 26

Idaho Falls 35, Pocatello 18

Jerome 54, Caldwell 14

Kendrick 56, Prairie 14

Lapwai 54, Lakeside 20

LC (CO-OP) 72, Cascade 32

Lewiston 28, Skyline 20

Malad 26, Firth 7

Mackay 38, Challis 6

Melba 75, Marsing 0

Monroe County 28, Metcalfe County 6

Mountain View 20, Kuna 19

Nampa Christian 16, Buhl 14

Notus 68, Wilder 18

Oakley 72, Valley 28

Owyhee 10, Madison 7

Priest River 26, Logos 7

Pullman 49, St. Maries 6

Raft River 58, Murtaugh 14

Rigby 34, Box Elder 32

Rockland 62, Garden Valley 30

Salmon 32, Wendell 0

Salmon River 56, Clearwater Valley 0

Shelley 57, Canyon Ridge 21

Soda Springs 28, North Fremont 7

South Fremont 12, Snake River 0

Sugar-Salem 14, Kimberly 7

Superior 80, Clark Fork 26

Thunder Ridge 30, Skyline 6

Timberlake 35, Kellogg 8

Tr-Valley 21, North Star 0

University 34, Gonzaga Prep 7

Wallace 70, Lake Roosevelt 28

Watersprings 72, St. Joseph 43

West Jefferson 42, Teton 41

Wood River 21, Mountain Home 20