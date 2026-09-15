Mountain West Top 25 High School Football Rankings (Sept. 15, 2026)

The top six teams in this week’s High School On SI Mountain West Top 25 football rankings all had comfortable weeks, with Corner Canyon leading the way as it remained atop the rankings with a 52-7 rout of Eastwood of El Paso, Texas.

However, with the teams in Utah’s 6A Region 3 about to start league play this week, including the Chargers taking on No. 8 Lone Peak in their annual matchup, we’ll start seeing some shaking up of the top half of the rankings.

The only Top 10 team to lose last week was Star Valley (WY), which saw its 35-game win streak end with a 27-14 loss to Sugar-Salem (ID). The Braves fell four spots to No. 11 as a season-opening trek that saw them travel to Alaska, then twice to Southern Idaho, came to an end.

The bottom half of the rankings saw three teams drop out, with Eagle (ID), Mountain View (ID) and Alta (UT) making way for newcomers Hurricane (UT), Sheridan (WY) and Box Elder (UT).

Here are this week’s Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings, bringing together the best teams from Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.

High School On SI

Previous weeks: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 |

Last week: 1; Def. Eastwood (El Paso, TX) 52-7

The Chargers outgained Eastwood 434-183, with senior RB Jackson Carruth rushing for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

Next up: vs. No. 8 Lone Peak (Highland, UT), Sept. 18

Last week: 2; Def. Tooele (UT) 62-0

The Riverhawks allowed just 65 total yards, and senior QB Crew Cox threw for three touchdowns and ran for another.

Next up: at Deseret Peak (Tooele, UT), Sept. 18

Last week: 3; Def. Centennial (Boise, ID) 43-0

Senior QB Jaxson Brady threw for three touchdowns and the Knights held Centennial to 155 total yards.

Next up: vs. Vallivue (Caldwell, ID), Sept. 18

Last week: 4; Def. Minico (ID) 48-14

The Trojans built a 45-0 lead by early in the third quarter as they cruised to victory.

Next up: at No. 25 Box Elder (UT), Sept. 18

Last week: 5; Def. Copper Hills (West Jordan, UT) 43-7

The Sentinels rolled in this matchup of unbeaten teams, with senior QB Jaxon Hunt throwing for 300 yards and three touchdowns and catching a 10-yard touchdown pass from Marshall West.

Next up: at Chaparral (Temecula, CA), Sept. 18

Last week: 6; Def. Skyline (Salt Lake City) 42-7

The Falcons took advantage of five takeaways to cruise to victory. Junior QB Jagger Fountaine threw for five touchdowns, including two to Malosi Shepard.

Next up: at Lehi (UT), Sept. 17

Last week: 8; Def. Bingham (UT) 44-0

It was the Filipi Filipe show yet again for the Mustangs, as the senior ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns and caught two of Bryson Sweeney’s four touchdown passes.

Next up: at Westlake (Saratoga Springs, UT), Sept. 18

Last week: 9; Def. Timpview (UT) 41-0

Krew Robinson returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, Justin Thayer returned a fumble for another score, and Zachary Zolman kicked two field goals, including a 51-yarder, for the Knights.

Next up: at No. 1 Corner Canyon (Draper, UT), Sept. 18

Last week: 10; Def. Olympus (Salt Lake City) 47-14

Senior QB Paden Toula was 28-of-39 passing for 335 yards and five touchdowns to lead a Darts offense that rolled up 543 total yards.

Next up: vs. No. 13 American Fork, Sept. 18

Last week: 11; Def. Frenchtown (MT) 21-17

The Rams avenged their loss to the Broncs in last year’s Class A title game as Grady Martin hit Gunnar Larsen on a go-ahead 9-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter, then found him for a critical third-down conversion with 2 ½ minutes remaining.

Next up: at Laurel (MT), Sept. 18

Last week: 7; Lost to Sugar-Salem (Sugar City, ID) 27-14

The Braves could never dig out of an early 14-0 hole and saw their school-record 35-game win streak come to an end.

Next up: vs. Lander Valley (WY), Sept. 18

Last week: 12; Def. Spanish Fork (UT) 48-0

The Tigers gave up just 113 total yards, while Tanner Lewis and Rock Speredon each tossed two touchdown passes.

Next up: at Timpview (UT), Sept. 25

Last week: 13; Def. Layton (UT) 45–0

The Cavemen got three takeaways and held Layton to 88 total yards in blanking the Lancers for the second straight season.

Next up: at No. 9 Davis, Sept. 18

14. West (Salt Lake City) (5-0)

Last week: 14; Def. Brighton (UT) 56-13

Naeata Hamilton (111 yards, 1 TD) and Junior Dixon (108 yards, 1 TD) each went over the century mark on the ground as the Panthers rolled.

Next up: vs. Hillcrest (Midvale, UT), Sept. 18

Last week: 15; Def. Moses Lake (WA) 42-7

Senior Gibson Comstock’s return from torn ligaments in his left ankle that cost him half of his junior season continues afoot as he caught two of Tannar Stern’s five touchdown passes, giving him six scoring grabs this fall.

Next up: at Sandpoint (ID), Sept. 18

Last week: 18; Def. then-No. 17 Eagle (ID) 42-14

The Grizzlies claimed the Herb Criner Bowl trophy from their rival, with Cooper Lesteberg returning an interception 42 yards for a touchdown and Qhycyn Schellhous going 19-for-22 through the air for 195 yards and two TDs.

Next up: at Timberline (Boise, ID), Sept. 17

Last week: 19; Def. St. Mary’s Central (Bismarck, ND) 58-7

The Vikings took a 42-0 lead into halftime.

Next up: at Jamestown (ND), Sept. 18

Last week: 20; Def. Douglas (WY) 64-0

Cache McFadden threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as the Broncs romped to the home win.

Next up: at Riverton (WY), Sept. 18

Last week: 21; Def. Rapid City Central (SD) 54-0

The Lynx won their 11th consecutive game against the Cobblers.

Next up: vs. Jefferson (Sioux Falls, SD), Sept. 18

Last week: 22; Def. Kimberly (ID) 48-6

The Trojans scored touchdowns on six of their first seven possessions, and Boston Garrett tacked on a 40-yard fumble return for a score.

Next up: at Weiser (ID), Sept. 25

Last week: Not ranked; Def. No. 23 Crimson Cliffs 11-10

Kannon Cowan hit Max Hutchings for a 4-yard touchdown pass with 3:15 left, then Cowan ran for the two-point conversion as the Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak to Crimson Cliffs.

Next up: vs. Dixie (St. George, UT), Sept. 18

Last week: 23; Def. Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas) 54-36

The Trojans traveled to Sin City and came home winners as senior QB Owen Gilson threw for 306 yards and six touchdowns, finding junior George Thurston 10 times for 183 yards and five scores.

Next up: at Union (Roosevelt, UT), Sept. 18

Last week: 16; Lost to No. 21 Hurricane (UT) 11-10

Jacob Sparks’ 34-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter gave the Mustangs a 10-3 lead, but they couldn’t hold on.

Next up: at Desert Hills (St. George, UT), Sept. 18

Last week: Not ranked; Def. Campbell County (Gillette, WY) 14-9

The Broncs extended their win streak to 58, the second-longest active streak in the nation, holding off a Camels rally after building a 14-0 halftime lead

Next up: vs. Kelly Walsh (Casper, WY), Sept. 18

Last week: Not ranked; Def. Roy (UT) 28-19

Senior Judd Howells ran for 105 yards and a touchdown as the Bees tuned up for their showdown with Rigby by defeating the Royals.

Next up: vs. No. 4 Rigby (ID), Sept. 18

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Dropped Out

17. Eagle (ID)

24. Mountain View (Meridian, ID)

25. Alta (Sandy, UT)

Under Consideration

Billings West (MT)

Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm (ND)

Hillcrest (Idaho Falls, ID)

Lehi (UT)

Madison (Rexburg, ID)

Sioux Falls Christian (SD)

St. Thomas More (Rapid City, SD)

Stansbury (Stansbury Park, UT)