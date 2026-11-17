The 2026 Idaho high school football playoffs have reached championship weekend, with 12 teams remaining in contention for six Idaho High School Activities Association state titles.

The Nov. 13-14 semifinals produced several dramatic results, highlighted by Highland's stunning 27-24 overtime victory over top-seeded Coeur d'Alene in Class 6A.

Coeur d'Alene entered the contest undefeated and appeared headed toward a championship appearance, but Highland pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the Idaho postseason.

Rocky Mountain also delivered an impressive performance in Class 6A, defeating second-seeded Rigby 41-21 to set up a championship showdown with Highland.

In Class 5A, undefeated Bishop Kelly continued its dominant season with a 47-14 victory over Lakeland and will face Columbia, which defeated Hillcrest 38-30.

Class 4A features another unbeaten contender as Homedale advanced with a 35-12 victory over Fruitland. The Trojans will meet Sugar-Salem, which survived a 27-20 battle with Weiser.

West Side remained undefeated in Class 3A, defeating Grangeville 21-14 to earn a championship matchup with Declo.

In the eight-player classifications, Hagerman will face Raft River for the Class 2A championship, while Kendrick meets Carey for the Class 1A title.

The six state championship games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21, with a possible Monday, Nov. 23, date included in the IHSAA championship window.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Idaho high school football playoff brackets, including state championship matchups, semifinal scores and links to the complete tournaments.

Class 6A Idaho High School Football Playoff Bracket

State championship: Highland vs. Rocky Mountain

The Class 6A championship will feature two teams that eliminated the classification's top two seeds in the semifinals.

Highland delivered the biggest surprise of the weekend, defeating previously undefeated Coeur d'Alene 27-24 in overtime.

The Rams entered the postseason as the No. 5 seed and have now eliminated fourth-seeded Eagle and top-seeded Coeur d'Alene in consecutive rounds.

Rocky Mountain advanced with a convincing 41-21 victory over second-seeded Rigby.

The Grizzlies also defeated Mountain View 51-8 in the quarterfinals and will now attempt to complete their postseason run with a state championship.

Class 6A State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 14

Highland 27, Coeur d'Alene 24 (OT)

Rocky Mountain 41, Rigby 21

Class 5A Idaho High School Football Playoff Bracket

State championship: Bishop Kelly vs. Columbia

Top-seeded Bishop Kelly continued its undefeated season with a 47-14 victory over Lakeland in the state semifinals.

The Knights entered the postseason unbeaten and have maintained their championship form, defeating Blackfoot 42-28 in the quarterfinals before eliminating Lakeland.

Bishop Kelly will face second-seeded Columbia, which survived a competitive 38-30 semifinal victory over Hillcrest.

Columbia advanced through the quarterfinals with a 52-21 victory over Sandpoint.

The championship matchup brings together the top two seeds in Class 5A, with Bishop Kelly attempting to complete a perfect season.

Class 5A State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13

Bishop Kelly 47, Lakeland 14

Columbia 38, Hillcrest 30

Class 4A Idaho High School Football Playoff Bracket

State championship: Homedale vs. Sugar-Salem

Top-seeded Homedale remained undefeated with a 35-12 victory over fourth-seeded Fruitland in the state semifinals.

The Trojans have been among Idaho's most dominant teams throughout the season and will attempt to finish their championship pursuit with another victory.

Second-seeded Sugar-Salem advanced with a hard-fought 27-20 victory over No. 3 Weiser.

Sugar-Salem also defeated Cole Valley Christian 36-21 in the quarterfinals.

The championship features the top two seeds in Class 4A, with Homedale seeking to complete an undefeated season and Sugar-Salem attempting to spoil that bid.

Class 4A State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13

Homedale 35, Fruitland 12

Sugar-Salem 27, Weiser 20

Class 3A Idaho High School Football Playoff Bracket

State championship: West Side vs. Declo

Top-seeded West Side continued its undefeated season with a 21-14 victory over Grangeville in the state semifinals.

West Side had advanced with a convincing 52-14 quarterfinal victory over Ririe before surviving a much closer contest against Grangeville.

The Pirates will face second-seeded Declo, which defeated Melba 23-8 to secure its championship appearance.

Declo also delivered an impressive defensive performance in the quarterfinals, defeating Logos 31-6.

The championship matchup features the classification's top two seeds, with West Side attempting to finish its season undefeated.

Class 3A State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13-14

West Side 21, Grangeville 14

Declo 23, Melba 8

Class 2A Idaho High School Football Playoff Bracket

State championship: Hagerman vs. Raft River

Top-seeded Hagerman advanced to the Class 2A championship with a 30-20 victory over Oakley.

Hagerman also defeated Kamiah 42-30 in the quarterfinals and will attempt to finish its postseason with another victory.

Third-seeded Raft River delivered one of the most impressive offensive performances of semifinal weekend, defeating Prairie 54-34.

Raft River had advanced with a 44-14 quarterfinal victory over Butte County.

The championship brings together two teams that have combined for 84 points in their semifinal victories.

Class 2A State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13

Hagerman 30, Oakley 20

Raft River 54, Prairie 34

Class 1A Idaho High School Football Playoff Bracket

State championship: Kendrick vs. Carey

Top-seeded Kendrick continued its dominant postseason with a 76-32 victory over Coeur du Christ Academy.

Kendrick has been one of Idaho's most explosive offensive teams throughout the playoffs, having also defeated Deary 80-16 in the quarterfinals.

The Tigers will face third-seeded Carey, which advanced with a 42-32 victory over Rockland.

Carey also survived a 42-36 quarterfinal battle with Salmon River.

The championship will feature two high-powered offenses that combined for 118 points in the semifinals.

Class 1A State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13-14

Kendrick 76, Coeur du Christ Academy 32

Carey 42, Rockland 32

When Are the 2026 Idaho High School Football State Championships?

The Idaho High School Activities Association has scheduled its six football state championships for Nov. 20-21, with Nov. 23 also included in its official championship window.

The title games will feature Highland against Rocky Mountain in Class 6A, Bishop Kelly against Columbia in Class 5A and Homedale against Sugar-Salem in Class 4A.

West Side will meet Declo for the Class 3A championship, while Hagerman faces Raft River in Class 2A and Kendrick battles Carey in Class 1A.

Championship locations vary by classification and participating teams. The IHSAA maintains the official championship schedule and venue information on its football tournament page.

What's Next in the Idaho High School Football Playoffs?

Idaho's championship weekend features several compelling storylines, beginning with Highland's remarkable Class 6A postseason run.

The Rams have eliminated Eagle and previously unbeaten Coeur d'Alene and will now attempt to complete their championship run against Rocky Mountain.

In Class 5A, Bishop Kelly will try to preserve its undefeated record against Columbia, while Homedale enters the Class 4A championship seeking a perfect season against Sugar-Salem.

West Side also has an undefeated season at stake in Class 3A against Declo.

The two eight-player championship games feature Hagerman against Raft River in Class 2A and Kendrick against Carey in Class 1A.

With six state championships still undecided, Idaho's 2026 high school football season will conclude with a championship weekend featuring undefeated contenders, surprising finalists and several of the state's most successful programs.

High School On SI will continue updating the Idaho high school football playoff brackets with championship scores and final results as the season concludes.