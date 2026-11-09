Mountain West High School Football: Who’s Up, Who’s Down Across the Region (Nov. 9, 2026)

All across the Mountain West region, there were some impressive playoff performances that took place on high school football fields in six states from Idaho to the Dakotas.

High School On SI wanted to look at some of the highs and lows from the region that took place this weekend. Here are some of the highlights we found.

Three Up

Logan (UT)

A year ago, the Grizzlies finished 4-7 — their fourth consecutive sub-.500 season. They brought in new coach Justin Hugie, and in his first season, he has them back in the state championship game for the first time since 2011 after a 53-45 victory over Juab in the 3A semifinals.

The first matchup between the two programs saw them combine for over 1,100 total yards, with the Grizzlies not putting the game away until quarterback Easton Favero scored on a 1-yard keeper to give them a 53-39 lead with 1:46 to play.

Juab scored with six seconds left to make it a one-possession game, but the Grizzlies recovered the onside kick to seal the victory and improve to 10-2 — their first 10-win season since 2015 and more than their previous three seasons combined.

Melba (ID)

The Mustangs entered the season coming off back-to-back two-win campaigns, but now they’re one of the last four teams standing in the 3A bracket after they defeated Priest River 28-22 in the quarterfinals. Senior Rhett Franklin rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and had three tackles for loss.

Central Cass (ND)

The Squirrels turned the tables on Minot North to make their way to the Dakota Bowl in only their second season back in Division 2A, defeating the Sentinels 25-7 to avenge their loss to them in last year’s semifinals. The Squirrels will take on Kindred next week seeking to win their first title since 1980.

Three Down

Sheridan (WY)

The Broncs’ five-year run of 4A state championships came to an end after they fell to Cheyenne East 15-14 in overtime in the semifinals. Sheridan drove to the East 29-yard line with three seconds left in regulation but couldn’t convert, then scored on the first play of overtime to take the lead.

The Broncs had the Thunderbirds facing fourth-and-goal from the 1, but quarterback Trace Eldridge powered his way in. East went for two, and Eldridge hit Cooper Hassler in the back of the end zone to ensure there would be a new 4A champion for the first time since 2020.

Brandon Valley (SD)

The Lynx had one foot in the Class 11AAA state championship game. Ryder Mueller scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 1:04 to play to take a 28-24 lead over Lincoln of Sioux Falls. But on the ensuing kickoff, they allowed senior Brody Schafer to find a seam and ramble 86 yards to the house.

And even though Brayden Condon sent the game to overtime with a 30-yard field goal, then kicked a 26-yarder on the Lynx’s possession in the extra period, the Patriots needed just one play to dash Brandon Valley’s dreams and return to the final for the fourth straight season. Schafer hit Everett Starks on a 10-yard out route for a touchdown and a 37-34 victory.

Billings Central Catholic (MT)

The powerhouse Montana program didn’t make it out of the Class A quarterfinals, falling to Hamilton 16-0 — the first time the Rams were shut out since November 2020.

Who rises and falls next? High School On SI will return each week with Three Up, Three Down from around the Mountain West high school football scene.