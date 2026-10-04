Brady Cloherty Wasn't Guaranteed Mount Carmel's Starting Job. Now He's Thrown for Seven Touchdowns Twice

CHICAGO — While the Mount Carmel football players jumped for joy to celebrate their latest win, Brady Cloherty stood there with both arms resting on the front of his shoulder pads.

He had done this before.

Cloherty threw for 373 yards and seven touchdowns as Mount Carmel defeated Providence Catholic 49-14 on Senior Night.

It was the second time this season Cloherty had thrown seven touchdown passes. The first came Aug. 28 against St. Joseph Regional of New Jersey.

Those performances are even more impressive considering Cloherty wasn't sure how much playing time he would receive when the season began.

Cloherty transferred to Mount Carmel from Plainfield East during the offseason and entered the year competing for the starting quarterback position. An injury to Ryder Startz changed the direction of the season and gave Cloherty his opportunity.

He has made the most of it.

“I was just trying to get the ball to my athletes,” Cloherty said. “It gives me a lot of confidence. Coach Lynch draws up great plays; I just got to get the ball to my playmakers.”

Growing Into the Mount Carmel Offense

Cloherty's first major demonstration of what he could do came early in the season when he threw seven touchdown passes in a comeback victory over St. Joseph Regional on ESPN.

Against Providence Catholic, Cloherty showed that same confidence and ability to find open areas between defenders as the Caravan pulled away.

Mount Carmel coach Jordan Lynch believes Cloherty's increasing comfort in the offense has been a key factor in his development.

“He’s getting more and more comfortable with the offense,” Lynch said. “He has great weapons around him. When he plays within the system, things like this happen. The best is yet to come.”

Cloherty has embraced those weapons around him rather than trying to do everything himself.

That approach was on display against Providence, when he repeatedly got the ball to Mount Carmel's playmakers and let them do the rest.

A Senior Night to Remember

Cloherty's latest seven-touchdown performance came on Senior Night, adding another layer to a season that began with uncertainty about his role.

For Cloherty, the evening was as much about his teammates as it was about throwing for 373 yards and seven touchdowns.

“It was great, the bond we have as seniors,” Cloherty said. “I’m just excited to see what we do.”

Lynch also emphasized the significance of the night and the commitment shown by the families who support the Mount Carmel program.

“It’s awesome,” Lynch said. “All these kids and parents put in the hard work and sacrifice to send their kids here and believe in a Catholic school education. It’s a great honor.”

Cloherty arrived at Mount Carmel this offseason without knowing exactly what his role would be.

Now he has thrown seven touchdown passes in a game twice and has helped the Caravan reach 5-2.

The opportunity may not have come exactly as Cloherty anticipated when the season began. But once it arrived, he took advantage of it.

And if Lynch is right, the best may still be ahead.