Illinois high school football is down to the final four teams in each classification, and Saturday's quarterfinal round delivered another collection of statement victories, close finishes and season-ending defeats across the state.

East St. Louis remains atop the rankings after rolling past Prospect, while Brother Rice moves up to No. 2 after handling Normal Community. Chicago Mt. Carmel also made a major statement, knocking off previously unbeaten Lincoln-Way East 21-16 to advance to the Class 8A semifinals.

There were plenty of other noteworthy performances, including Saint Ignatius College Prep's narrow victory over Loyola Academy, IC Catholic Prep's win over previously unbeaten Byron, and Morris' continued march through the Class 4A bracket.

Here's the latest High School On SI Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

High School On SI

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1. East St. Louis

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: East St. Louis 65, Prospect 35

Loss(es): American Heritage (Fla.), 35-28

East St. Louis continued its dominant postseason campaign with a 65-35 victory over Prospect, advancing to the Class 7A semifinals with another explosive offensive performance. The Flyers now prepare for a massive showdown against Brother Rice, with a spot in the state championship game on the line.

2. Brother Rice

Record: 10-2

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Brother Rice 41, Normal Community 10

Loss(es): Lincoln-Way East, 22-21; Loyola Academy, 27-24

Brother Rice moved up a spot after taking care of Normal Community 41-10, advancing to the Class 7A semifinals with another convincing postseason performance. The Crusaders now prepare to meet top-ranked East St. Louis in what is one of the state's most anticipated matchups of the entire season.

3. Chicago Mt. Carmel

Record: 10-2

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Chicago Mt. Carmel 21, Lincoln-Way East 16

Loss(es): East St. Louis, 42-23; Brother Rice, 35-24

Chicago Mt. Carmel delivered one of the postseason's biggest victories, knocking off previously unbeaten Lincoln-Way East 21-16 to advance to the Class 8A semifinals. The Caravan now welcome Oswego, with another victory putting them one step away from a potential state championship appearance.

4. IC Catholic Prep

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: IC Catholic Prep 33, Byron 14

Loss(es): Loyola Academy, 45-35

IC Catholic Prep continued its impressive postseason run with a 33-14 victory over previously unbeaten Byron, advancing to the Class 3A semifinals with another strong performance. The Knights now prepare to face Richmond-Burton, with a spot in the state championship game within reach.

5. Saint Ignatius College Prep

Record: 10-2

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: St. Ignatius College Prep 21, Loyola Academy 18

Loss(es): IC Catholic Prep, 22-15; Loyola Academy, 38-7

Saint Ignatius College Prep added another significant victory to its postseason résumé, edging Loyola Academy 21-18 in a hard-fought Class 8A quarterfinal matchup. The Wolfpack now face New Trier in the semifinals, with another opportunity to make a run at a state championship.

6. Lincoln-Way East

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Chicago Mt. Carmel 21, Lincoln-Way East 16

Loss(es): Chicago Mt. Carmel, 21-16

Lincoln-Way East saw its unbeaten season come to an end in a 21-16 loss to Chicago Mt. Carmel, falling just short in one of the weekend's marquee Class 8A matchups. The Griffins finish their season at 11-1 after another outstanding campaign that established them among the state's premier programs.

7. Loyola Academy

Record: 10-2

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: St. Ignatius College Prep 21, Loyola Academy 18

Loss(es): Chicago Mt. Carmel, 38-21; St. Ignatius College Prep, 21-18

Loyola Academy's postseason campaign came to an end with a narrow 21-18 loss to Saint Ignatius College Prep in a matchup between two of the Chicago area's most accomplished programs. The Ramblers finish with a 10-2 record after another successful season against some of Illinois' toughest competition.

8. Providence Catholic

Record: 10-3

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Providence Catholic 42, Carbondale 8

Loss(es): Nazareth Academy, 17-7; Chicago Mt. Carmel, 49-14; Saint Ignatius College Prep, 53-33

Providence Catholic advanced to the Class 5A semifinals with a convincing 42-8 victory over Carbondale, continuing a strong postseason run with another productive offensive performance. The Celtics now prepare to face Mahomet-Seymour, with a championship-game berth at stake.

9. Downers Grove North

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Downers Grove North 38, Richards 29

Loss(es): York, 18-17

Downers Grove North continued its strong campaign with a 38-29 victory over Richards, advancing to the Class 7A semifinals after another productive offensive performance. The Trojans now face unbeaten Hersey, setting up a challenging matchup with a spot in the state championship game on the line.

10. Fenwick

Record: 9-3

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Fenwick 14, Wheaton North 7

Loss(es): Saint Ignatius College Prep, 30-20; Providence Catholic, 28-21; Brother Rice, 42-21

Fenwick advanced to the Class 6A semifinals after grinding out a 14-7 victory over Wheaton North in a defensive battle. The Friars now prepare for a matchup against unbeaten Harlem, with another opportunity to extend their impressive postseason run.

11. St. Rita

Record: 7-4

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Providence Catholic, 28-21; Loyola Academy, 31-0; Saint Ignatius College Prep, 42-16; Downers Grove North, 17-7

St. Rita remains in the rankings despite having completed its season following a 17-7 loss to Downers Grove North in the previous round. The Mustangs finish with a 7-4 record after another competitive campaign against some of Illinois' strongest Class 7A programs.

12. Sacred Heart-Griffin

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Centralia 14

Loss(es): Joliet Catholic, 21-14

Sacred Heart-Griffin continued its impressive postseason run with a commanding 42-14 victory over Centralia, advancing to the Class 4A semifinals with another strong offensive performance. The Cyclones now travel to face Rochester in a matchup between two of the classification's top contenders.

13. Rochester

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Rochester 68, Highland 42

Loss(es): Sacred Heart-Griffin, 29-28

Rochester put together another explosive offensive performance, defeating Highland 68-42 to advance to the Class 4A semifinals. The Rockets now welcome Sacred Heart-Griffin in a rematch of their earlier-season meeting, with an opportunity to avenge their lone loss.

14. Morris

Record: 12-0

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Morris 56, Sterling 14

Loss(es): None

Morris continued its unbeaten campaign with a dominant 56-14 victory over Sterling, advancing to the Class 4A semifinals and maintaining its position among the state's top contenders. The Redskins now travel to face Coal City, with another opportunity to keep their remarkable championship pursuit rolling.

15. New Trier

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: New Trier 42, Huntley 28

Loss(es): Maine South, 35-28

New Trier continued its impressive postseason campaign with a 42-28 victory over Huntley, advancing to the Class 8A semifinals with another important victory. The Trevians now prepare to host Saint Ignatius College Prep, with a championship-game appearance within reach.

16. Oswego

Record: 11dd-1

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Oswego 31, Bolingbrook 7

Loss(es): Bolingbrook, 21-7

Oswego made a significant move up the rankings after defeating Bolingbrook 31-7, advancing to the Class 8A semifinals with a convincing performance. The Panthers now travel to face Chicago Mt. Carmel in a challenging matchup that will determine which team moves on to the state championship game.

17. Hersey

Record: 12-0

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: Hersey 33, Lincoln-Way West 14

Loss(es): None

Hersey continued its unbeaten season with a 33-14 victory over Lincoln-Way West, advancing to the Class 7A semifinals and maintaining its perfect record. The Huskies now prepare to face Downers Grove North, with another opportunity to move within one victory of a state championship.

18. Wheaton-Warrenville South

Record: 9-3

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Wheaton-Warrenville South 45, Normal West 20

Loss(es): Lyons, 18-9; Geneva, 28-26; Batavia, 27-24

Wheaton-Warrenville South continued its impressive postseason run with a 45-20 victory over Normal West, advancing to the Class 6A semifinals with another productive offensive performance. The Tigers now prepare to face Nazareth Academy, with a chance to move one step closer to a state championship.

19. Homewood-Flossmoor

Record: 8-3

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Lincoln-Way East, 38-7; Lincoln-Way Central, 38-27; New Trier, 26-23

Homewood-Flossmoor remains in the Top 25 despite having completed its season following a 26-23 loss to New Trier in the previous round. The Vikings finish with an 8-3 record after another campaign that included several competitive performances against some of the state's strongest programs.

20. Byron

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: IC Catholic Prep 33, Byron 14

Loss(es): IC Catholic Prep, 33-14

Byron's unbeaten season came to an end with a 33-14 loss to IC Catholic Prep, as the Tigers were unable to keep pace with one of the state's top Class 3A programs. Byron finishes with an 11-1 record after putting together another outstanding campaign that included a lengthy postseason run.

21. Bolingbrook

Record: 10-2

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Oswego 31, Bolingbrook 7

Loss(es): Homewood-Flossmoor, 31-0; Oswego, 31-7

Bolingbrook saw its postseason run come to an end with a 31-7 loss to Oswego, falling short in a Class 8A quarterfinal matchup against a familiar opponent. The Raiders finish with a 10-2 record after putting together a strong season that included several impressive victories.

22. Geneva

Record: 9-2

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Oswego, 44-42; Wheaton North, 36-35

Geneva remains in the rankings after its season concluded with a heartbreaking 36-35 loss to Wheaton North in the previous round. The Vikings finish with a 9-2 record after another successful campaign that featured several impressive victories and two particularly close defeats.

23. Batavia

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Rochester, 44-16; Geneva, 56-49; Brother Rice, 49-6

Batavia holds its place in the Top 25 despite having completed its season following a 49-6 loss to Brother Rice in the previous round. The Bulldogs finish with an 8-3 record after another competitive campaign that included several quality victories.

24. Wheaton North

Record: 8-4

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Fenwick 14, Wheaton North 7

Loss(es): Wheaton-Warrenville South, 21-16; Batavia, 28-21; Geneva, 42-14

Wheaton North's postseason run came to an end with a 14-7 loss to Fenwick in a defensive battle between two Class 6A programs. The Falcons finish with an 8-4 record after making a strong run through the postseason and earning a place among Illinois' top teams.

25. York

Record: 8-4

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Nazareth Academy, 27-3; Oak Park-River Forest, 24-21; Hinsdale Central, 24-21; Loyola Academy, 42-0

York remains in the rankings despite having completed its season following a 42-0 loss to Loyola Academy in the previous round. The Dukes finish with an 8-4 record after another competitive campaign that included a number of strong performances against quality opposition.

Final Analysis

The latest Illinois Top 25 features a strong collection of championship contenders, with East St. Louis continuing to lead the way as the postseason moves into the semifinal round.

Brother Rice moves up to No. 2, while Chicago Mt. Carmel climbs to No. 3 after handing Lincoln-Way East its first loss of the season. The Griffins fall to No. 6, while Saint Ignatius College Prep and IC Catholic Prep also move up following important postseason victories.

Several other teams made significant moves, including Oswego, which climbs three spots to No. 16, and Hersey, which moves up three places to No. 17. Meanwhile, Morris remains unbeaten at 12-0 and continues to look like one of the state's strongest championship contenders.

The semifinal round features several outstanding matchups across the classifications. East St. Louis and Brother Rice will meet in a Class 7A showdown, while Downers Grove North faces unbeaten Hersey. In Class 8A, Chicago Mt. Carmel takes on Oswego, and Saint Ignatius College Prep faces New Trier. Other notable matchups include IC Catholic Prep against Richmond-Burton, Providence Catholic against Mahomet-Seymour, and Sacred Heart-Griffin against Rochester.

With the championship games scheduled for Nov. 27-28, the remaining contenders are just two victories away from a state title.