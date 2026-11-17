Two top two teams in the current Illinois High School Football State Rankings are each one win away from the state championship game. East St. Louis will travel to Chicago to face Brother Rice in the IHSA Class 7A semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Both teams advanced with impressive quarterfinal victories. East St. Louis defeated Prospect 65-35, while Brother Rice knocked off top-seeded Normal Community 41-10.

East St. Louis Brings Explosive Offensive Attack

East St. Louis has been nearly impossible to slow down during the postseason, averaging 69 points per game through its playoff run.

The Flyers showcased that offensive firepower against Prospect, scoring 65 points behind one of the state's most talented skill groups.

Cincinnati commit Ronnie Gomiller scored five total touchdowns, including four rushing scores. Quarterback Reece Shanklin connected with Kansas State commit Laron Baker for a 41-yard touchdown, while Florida commit Raheem Floyd added a 39-yard touchdown reception, a defensive touchdown, and an interception.

Jahmori Ware also contributed a touchdown reception, making a diving catch to find the end zone.

The Flyers have plenty of size in the trenches, too. Their offensive line averages roughly 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, led by junior Javell Donley, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound tackle. That physical presence up front complements an offense loaded with explosive skill-position talent.

East St. Louis Has a Long Championship Tradition

East St. Louis has reached the state championship game in each of the past five seasons, winning titles in 2022 and 2024.

Head coach Darren Sunkett has been part of the East St. Louis program since 2001 and owns a 245-69 career record.

His coaching résumé also includes six players who went on to play in the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference: Luther Burden, Antonio Johnson, Dominic Lovett, Brian Schaefering, Damien Nash and Montez Murphy.

The Flyers' 2027 team already features 11 commits, including two of Illinois' top-ranked players. Senior cornerback Raheem Floyd, who is committed to Florida, ranks fourth in the state, while senior running back Myson Johnson-Cook, an Auburn commit, ranks fifth.

Johnson-Cook has been sidelined since the season opener with a broken collarbone, leaving Gomiller to handle the bulk of the workload at running back.

East St. Louis will look to extend its championship-game streak to six consecutive seasons.

Brother Rice's Defensive Line Faces a Massive Challenge

One of the biggest matchups Saturday will take place in the trenches.

Brother Rice will counter the Flyers' offensive line with a talented defensive front led by Notre Dame commit Brayden Parks, listed at 6-foot-1 and 308 pounds. The Crusaders also have a junior five-star edge rusher, Kameron McGee, giving them another potential difference-maker off the edge.

Brother Rice will need its defensive line to handle East St. Louis' size and physicality, disrupt the Flyers' running game, and put pressure on Shanklin. Winning those battles up front will be critical to slowing an offense that has averaged 69 points per game in the postseason.

No expierence no problem

The Crusaders have been productive on offense throughout the playoffs, averaging 46 points per game over their three postseason contests.

Freshman quarterback Sam Holcomb has been at the center of that production. At just 15 years old, Holcomb has shown little sign of being overwhelmed by the competition, delivering some of his best performances against highly regarded opponents.

He threw four touchdown passes against No. 3 Mount Carmel and added three more against No. 6 Lincoln-Way East.

According to @ChcgolandFball on X, Holcomb has completed 96 of 130 passes for 1,435 yards, 23 touchdowns and no interceptions. He has also contributed 365 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

The Crusaders' offensive line, featuring Purdue commit Ethan Posey and San Diego State commit Carlos Rios, gives Holcomb a strong foundation as he prepares for one of his toughest tests of the season.

Brother Rice Looks to Defend Its Championship

Brother Rice captured the second state championship in program history last season and is looking to make another run at the title.

Head coach Casey Quedenfeld took over the program in 2022 and owns a 41-17 record. After knocking off top-seeded Normal Community in the quarterfinals, the Crusaders are now one win away from another championship-game appearance.

A Championship Matchup More Than 40 Years in the Making

Saturday's semifinal will mark just the second meeting in history between East St. Louis and Brother Rice.

The programs first met in the 1985 Class 6A state championship game, when East St. Louis dominated with a 46-0 victory. More than 40 years later, the two programs will meet again with a trip to the state championship game on the line.

Brother Rice is looking to defend its state title, while East St. Louis hopes to extend its streak of five consecutive championship-game appearances.

One team will advance to play for a state title. The other's season will end.