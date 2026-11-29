NORMAL, Illinois — One quarterback was playing the final game of a remarkable high school football career in Illinois. The other was a 16-year-old freshman adding a championship to his young résumé.

By the end of Saturday afternoon, Brother Rice had secured its second consecutive Class 7A state championship, defeating Hersey 42-14 at Hancock Stadium.

The Crusaders finished the season 12-2, while Hersey closed at 13-1, reaching the state championship game for the first time since 1987.

Brother Rice never trailed, using a dominant rushing attack and consistent defensive pressure to pull away from the Huskies.

Brother Rice's Offensive Line Sets the Tone

Brother Rice established its physical advantage early, leaning on an offensive line that averaged 6-foot-5 and just over 300 pounds against a Hersey defensive front averaging 6 feet and less than 200 pounds.The Crusaders finished with 386 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Senior running back Jameson Davis led the way with 179 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.

Davis' biggest run came late in the third quarter. After Hersey cut the deficit to 28-14 on Jake Nawrot's 39-yard touchdown pass to Dom Wentink, Davis broke loose for a 35-yard touchdown run to restore Brother Rice's three-score advantage.

“That wasn't really the scheme going into this game,” Davis said of his workload. “But my name got called. I just had to step up.”

Decatur Washington added a 25-yard rushing touchdown, while sophomore Aydan Yarbrough scored on a 20-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Freshman Quarterback Sam Holcomb Brings a Physical Presence

Freshman quarterback Sam Holcomb helped Brother Rice get on the scoreboard with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jahon Edwards.

Holcomb completed 7 of 14 passes for 76 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 47 yards on six carries, averaging 7.8 yards per attempt.

The 16-year-old displayed his toughness throughout the afternoon, lowering his shoulder on nearly every rushing attempt and embracing contact with Hersey defenders.

Holcomb was consistently the first to get back to his feet.

Despite his youth, Holcomb wasn't afraid to put his body on the line as Brother Rice worked toward another state championship.

Brayden Parks, Kameron McGee Lead Dominant Defensive Effort

While Brother Rice's offense controlled the ground game, its defense made life difficult for Hersey quarterback Jake Nawrot.

Nawrot completed 21 of 36 passes for 231 yards, a touchdown and an interception — his first turnover of the season.

He was sacked six times, including four sacks by defensive lineman Brayden Parks, who also recorded five tackles for loss.

Junior Kameron McGee added 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss as the Crusaders consistently pressured the five-star quarterback.

Hersey's passing game still produced opportunities. Josh Riggs finished with nine receptions for 146 yards, while Wentink's 39-yard touchdown catch brought the Huskies within two scores in the third quarter.

Parks' impact continued into the fourth quarter. He forced a fumble that helped set up Yarbrough's 20-yard touchdown run, extending Brother Rice's lead to 42-14.

“Credit to all my teammates, especially the guys in the back end of our defense, doing their job, just showing the QB different looks for me,” Parks said.

Brother Rice coach Casey Quedenfeld also recognized Nawrot's ability after the game.

“That kid (Hersey quarterback Jake Nawrot) is tremendous,” Quedenfeld said. “And I told him at the end of the game, he's gonna have a great career with the college that he chooses.”

Hersey's Historic Return to the State Championship

Despite the loss, Hersey head coach Tom Nelson credited his players for their commitment throughout the season, dating to the team's quarterfinal loss to St. Rita a year ago.

“We got a really special group. Kids that were super committed to the process,” Nelson said. “They gave it everything they had from the day we lost to St. Rita last year, and the results showed on the field.”

Hersey had not reached the state championship game since 1987. Nelson said the players deserved all the credit for bringing the program back to that stage.

When asked about the size difference between the teams, Nelson kept his focus on the competition.

“You just gotta compete, man. Like, everyone in the world can make excuses. Like, we signed up to play a football game, it's time to compete,” Nelson said.

The Huskies finished with a 13-1 record, capping a remarkable season that brought the program back to the state's biggest stage after nearly four decades.

A Championship for Holcomb, a Final Game for Nawrot

For Nawrot, reaching the state championship game was something he had envisioned since childhood.

“I've been dreaming about it since I was a little kid,” Nawrot said.

The five-star quarterback also discussed the responsibility of leading his teammates through adversity, including after throwing his first interception of the season.

“They're gonna look to me. When adversity hits, they're gonna figure out what they need to do, and it comes from my body language,” Nawrot said.

As the afternoon sun began to set over Hancock Stadium, the final chapter of Nawrot's high school football career was coming to a close.

The five-star quarterback had one last opportunity to lead Hersey to a state championship. Although he fell short of that goal, he helped guide the Huskies to a season unlike any the program had experienced in nearly 40 years.

Across the field, Brother Rice's celebration continued as the Crusaders savored their second consecutive state championship.

On one sideline, a senior's remarkable high school journey had reached its conclusion. On the other, 16-year-old Holcomb was celebrating a championship with much of his football story still ahead of him.

The sun had set on Nawrot's high school career. Holcomb's future was just beginning.s.