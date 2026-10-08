CHICAGO — Sam Holcomb has arrived.

To most, sooner than expected.

Holcomb, a freshman quarterback for Brother Rice, had his breakout introduction that helped lead the Brother Rice Crusaders to a 35-24 Week 6 victory, taking down the former Illinois 8A football champions, Mount Carmel, by accounting for four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, in the win.

Holcomb has quickly become one of the most talked-about young players in Illinois high school football.

Brother Rice Has Talent Across the Board

Holcomb already has recruiting interest from Division one schools, including Colorado, Illinois, and Michigan.

However, Holcomb isn't the only reason Brother Rice is so intriguing.

Brother Rice has compiled a roster full of talented individuals who are spread out among multiple classes.

The Crusaders posses a great mix of senior leadership, elite junior talent that can learn under the seniors guidance, and a freshman quarterback who has demonstrated he can compete on one of the largest platforms in the state.

Brayden Parks, a senior defensive lineman committed to Notre Dame, serves as the anchor of the senior class.

Kameron McGee, a junior defensive standout considered to be one of the top recruits in the country, leaving Brother Rice with another X-factor when the 2027 season rolls around.

And then there is Holcomb. Together, these three athletes provide Brother Rice with something that is rarely seen at the high school level: impact players that are not all concentrated into one graduating class.

Holcomb's Arrival

Holcomb's arrival has likely been the biggest surprise of the entire situation. If he has felt pressure to fill the big shoes created by the Crusaders Class 7A state championship last season, he has not shown it.

At the start of this season, Holcomb was splitting assignments with Rocco Galasso as the two battled for the starting quarterback spot.

By the time Brother Rice met up with Mount Carmel in Week 6, Holcomb proved himself by putting together one of the best performances of his young career.

In addition to passing for 154 yards and two touchdowns against Mount Carmel, Holcomb rushed for an additional 75 yards and two scores. One of those touchdown passes went to McGee, giving Brother Rice a lead it never relinquished.

McGee Provides Brother Rice with Another Dimension

The junior lined up at edge has received national interest in his recruiting efforts from schools such as Georgia, Miami, Oregon, Notre Dame and Alabama.

McGee has become much more than just a defensive specialist for Brother Rice. He lined up at receiver on offense against Mount Carmel, reeling in a touchdown pass. It was just another example of how Brother Rice uses its best athletes in various roles.

Against Mount Carmel, McGee also recorded four quarterback hurries, a sack and a tackle for loss.

Parks Provides Experience and Versatility

Then there is Parks.

A Notre Dame Commit, Parks serves as an experienced college-level talent on the defensive side of the ball.

Just like McGee, Parks also displayed another aspect of his game when the team faced Fenwick by rushing for two touchdowns in Brother Rice's 42-21 win over Fenwick on October 2.

Parks and McGee showcase the versatility available to Brother Rice, which is not dependent on one player to carry the load.

Three Classes, One Roster

These three athletes represent three distinct phases of development. Parks brings experience. McGee represents elite talent during the middle portion of his high school career. Holcomb represents the potential for multiple years as Brother Rice's starting quarterback.

Surrounding Holcomb with national talent, early in his career, eases the growing pains, but he is showing he isn't simply gaining experience, he's contributing in a major way.

He's here to win and so is Brother Rice.