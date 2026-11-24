High school sports history is filled with remarkable moments that have mostly disappeared from the larger story of American sports. This Week in High School History looks back at significant, unusual, and sometimes forgotten events in high school athletics.

For the Week of Nov. 23-29:

Joel Schipper of Grand Rapids Christian (Mich.) extended his national-record streak of consecutive PATs to 145 midway through the fourth quarter of the Division 2 state championship game against St. Mary's Prep (Mich.) on Nov. 24, 2012. But what happened next overshadowed that record-setting moment.

Schipper's PAT gave Christian a 34-30 lead with 7:52 remaining. St. Mary's Prep answered with a touchdown to take a 37-34 lead with 2:06 left.

With four seconds remaining, Schipper tied the game with a 28-yard field goal, setting up an overtime finish. After holding St. Mary's Prep scoreless on its overtime possession, Christian sent Schipper onto the field on its first play. He drilled a 27-yard field goal to secure a 40-37 victory.

Despite the drama of the game-winning kick, Schipper told The Associated Press that the game-tying field goal had made him more nervous.

That kick came after a dramatic drive that began at Christian's own 20-yard line with 2:06 remaining. Twice, the team converted on fourth down to move into position for Schipper's game-tying attempt.

"If I miss that one, we lose," he was reported as saying.

While Schipper added to his national record for consecutive PATs, much of the attention also went to his teammate, Drake Harris, a junior star receiver who would later play at Michigan and Western Michigan.

Harris caught eight passes for a Michigan state finals record 243 yards. The performance made him just the 12th player in high school history to top 2,000 receiving yards in a season. He finished with 2,016 yards.

Interestingly, like Schipper, the victory proved to be Harris' final high school game. An injury sidelined him for his senior season before he enrolled at the University of Michigan.

Meanwhile, Schipper continued his football career at Grand Valley State, where he converted 46 field goals and 244 PATs from 2013-16. His 384 career points rank second in program history. He was a first-team all-conference selection as a senior.

Schipper also excelled in baseball, playing three seasons at Grand Valley State and the team won the GLIAC championship each year. Today, he is the head coach of Calvin University's baseball program.

Also This Week in History

Nov. 23

1923 – Staunton (Ill.) established what was then a national record by scoring 233 points in a football rout of Gillespie (Ill.). Staunton's record lasted just under four years before Haven (Kan.) surpassed it with a 256-0 victory, which was featured in last week’s High School Sports History column.

Staunton's performance was part of a 10-0 season in which the Illinois powerhouse scored 494 points while allowing just 23. In addition to the rout of Gillespie, Staunton handed Litchfield (Ill.) a 113-0 defeat. The school yearbook devoted several pages to the football team's undefeated season, including a reference to the two lopsided victories: "The less said about the next two games, the better ... Both schools were completely outclassed, and the games would better have been cancelled; there was no benefit to our team, and they were humiliated by crushing defeats."

Nov. 24

1927 – Leroy "Boney" Matthews of Roff (Okla.) established a national football record by scoring 98 points in the team's 142-0 Thanksgiving Day rout of Lehigh. Matthews scored 14 touchdowns and 14 extra points.

Nov. 26

2021 – In one of the wildest comebacks in state championship history, Chelsea (Mich.) rallied from a 45-17 third-quarter deficit to stun previously undefeated Hudsonville Unity Christian (Mich.), 55-52, in the Michigan Division 4 final. Despite the loss, Unity Christian's 52 points helped the team establish a state record with 803 points scored for the season.

1999 – Rhett Lashlee of Shiloh Christian (Ark.) set what was then a national record with 672 passing yards in a game against Junction City (Ark.). His record lasted just one year before David Koral of Palisades (Calif.) became the first player to surpass 700 passing yards in a game, throwing for 764 in 2000. Lashlee went on to a successful college coaching career and is now the head coach at Southern Methodist University.

Nov. 27

1913 – A rainstorm in Western Maryland disrupted what might have been one of the most unusual Thanksgiving Day high school football encounters ever. Washington County High School (later renamed Hagerstown High School) was scheduled to play the Boys School (later renamed Frederick High School) in a Thanksgiving doubleheader. The teams were supposed to meet at 10 a.m. for a game in Hagerstown, then travel approximately 25 miles east for a 2:30 p.m. rematch in Frederick later that day. Both games were canceled because of the weather, and no attempt was made to reschedule either contest as the football season drew to a close that week.

This Week in High School History is compiled by Sheldon Shealer, a sports historian and lecturer at Mount St. Mary’s University, whose research focuses on the history and development of American high school football. Shealer compiles entries from newspaper accounts, state and school records, historical publications, archival collections, and other documented sources. Special thanks to the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), whose records help preserve high school sports history.