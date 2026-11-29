NORMAL, Illinois — Nazareth saved its best performance of the season for the biggest stage.

The Roadrunners shut out defending state champion Fenwick 42-0 on Saturday at Hancock Stadium, holding the Friars to just nine yards of total offense to capture the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 6A state football championship.

After finishing the regular season 4-5, Nazareth won six consecutive playoff games to finish 10-5 and claim the state title.

“We saved our best for last,” head coach Tim Racki said. “This is hands down the best we played all season long.”

Nazareth Defense Delivers Dominant Championship Performance

The Roadrunners' defense made life difficult for Fenwick from the opening kickoff, limiting the Friars to one first down, 11 passing yards and minus-2 rushing yards.

Fenwick didn't record its first down until the game's final drive.

The Friars finished with nine total yards on 39 plays and failed to convert any of their nine third-down opportunities. Nazareth, meanwhile, recorded 20 first downs and controlled possession for 31 minutes, 26 seconds.

Will McGarry led the defensive effort with five solo tackles and two tackles for loss. Henry Sakalas also made a key contribution with an interception.

For Sakalas, the championship performance carried extra meaning following an injury-plagued season. He discussed the challenges of missing time and the support he received from his teammates while working his way back.

“It's been an up and down year for me, battling a couple of different injuries,” Sakalas said. “The entire defense throughout the playoffs rallied behind me, had my back until I was able to get healthy and get back. I'm just so grateful for them.”

Racki credited his team's defensive execution for holding Fenwick to such a low offensive total.

He said the players' discipline, tenacity and ability to get to the football were “off the charts.”

Charles Calhoun Rushes for Four Touchdowns

While the defense controlled the game, Charles Calhoun provided the offensive fireworks.

Calhoun finished with 159 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries, repeatedly finding the end zone as the Roadrunners built their commanding lead.

He opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and added an 11-yard score in the second quarter before quarterback J.J. Chapman connected with Jackson Flickinger for a 32-yard touchdown.

Flickinger added a 34-yard rushing touchdown later in the second quarter, giving Nazareth a 28-0 halftime advantage.

Calhoun scored twice more in the third quarter, including a 42-yard touchdown run, to complete his four-touchdown performance.

Chapman completed 12 of 14 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. Flickinger caught three passes for 50 yards and a score while adding his rushing touchdown.

Calhoun said the team used last season's heartbreaking one-point semifinal loss to Fenwick as motivation.

“We were coming into this game feeling very grimy, especially about the way last year went, and we really used that to our advantage,” Calhoun said. “So today, you know, we came out, put our foot on their neck, and just kept it there, and just fought the whole game, and didn't let nothing up.”

Fenwick's State Championship Reign Comes to an End

Fenwick entered Saturday looking to defend the Class 6A championship it won last season.

The Friars had defeated Nazareth 28-27 in overtime in the 2025 state semifinals, adding another layer of intrigue to the championship rematch.

This time, Nazareth left little doubt.

Fenwick went three-and-out on its first eight possessions and managed just nine yards of total offense as the Roadrunners avenged last season's playoff defeat in emphatic fashion.

Roadrunners Complete Remarkable Championship Turnaround

Nazareth's path to the state championship was far from straightforward.

The Roadrunners finished the regular season 4-5 but continued to believe in one another through a difficult campaign.

Six consecutive playoff victories later, they were state champions.

Racki said the team's response to adversity made the accomplishment especially meaningful.

“We had an up-and-down year, a lot of adversity,” Racki said. “But these guys never stopped believing. We never pointed fingers.”

He also praised the team's preparation during championship week and its ability to execute in all three phases of the game.

For Calhoun, the championship reflected the culture Racki has built at Nazareth.

“He teaches us brotherhood,” Calhoun said. “It's a special culture. It's a family.”

A team that entered the postseason with a losing record finished its season with its most complete performance, shutting out the defending state champions and bringing home the Class 6A championship trophy.