Illinois High School Football Final Scores - November 6
The 2026 Illinois high school football season continued on Friday, November 6, with another big slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Prairie State.
Here are the final Illinois high school football scores from Friday, November 6, 2026.
Illinois High School Football Final Scores - November 6
Centralia 34, Mt. Zion 14
Chicago Mt. Carmel 56, Barrington 0
Downers Grove North 17, St. Rita 7
East St. Louis 64, St. Patrick 6
Harlem 39, Central 37
Heyworth 45, Fisher 7
Huntley 42, Lane Tech 0
Johnston City 16, Newton 7
New Trier 26, Homewood-Flossmoor 23
Normal West 33, Pekin 21
Oswego 21, Naperville North 19
Prospect 35, Guilford 10
Sterling 49, Hillcrest 18
Wauconda 40, Belvidere North 14
Wheaton North 36, Geneva 35
Wheaton-Warrenville South 45, Riverside-Brookfield 14
View full Illinois high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.