The 2026 Illinois high school football season continued on Friday, November 6, with another big slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Prairie State.

Here are the final Illinois high school football scores from Friday, November 6, 2026.

Illinois High School Football Final Scores - November 6

Centralia 34, Mt. Zion 14

Chicago Mt. Carmel 56, Barrington 0

Downers Grove North 17, St. Rita 7

East St. Louis 64, St. Patrick 6

Harlem 39, Central 37

Heyworth 45, Fisher 7

Huntley 42, Lane Tech 0

Johnston City 16, Newton 7

New Trier 26, Homewood-Flossmoor 23

Normal West 33, Pekin 21

Oswego 21, Naperville North 19

Prospect 35, Guilford 10

Sterling 49, Hillcrest 18

Wauconda 40, Belvidere North 14

Wheaton North 36, Geneva 35

Wheaton-Warrenville South 45, Riverside-Brookfield 14

View full Illinois high school football scoreboard