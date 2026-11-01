Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 2, 2026)

Illinois high school football's postseason continued last weekend, and many of the state's top programs that received first-round byes wasted little time making their presence felt.

East St. Louis remains firmly entrenched at No. 1 in the latest High School On SI Illinois Top 25 State Rankings after opening its playoff run with a 69-0 dismantling of Reavis. Lincoln-Way East also looked the part of a championship contender, handling Oak Park-River Forest 31-7, while Brother Rice overwhelmed St. Charles North 48-7. Chicago Mt. Carmel and Loyola Academy added convincing victories of their own, defeating Marist and Minooka, respectively.

There was plenty of offensive firepower elsewhere, too. IC Catholic Prep and Saint Ignatius College Prep each scored 55 or more points, while Downers Grove North, Fenwick, Sacred Heart-Griffin and Rochester all delivered impressive postseason performances.

On the other hand, a couple of ranked teams saw their championship hopes dashed as No. 12 Joliet Catholic fell in a 38-7 rout at the hands of Wheaton-Warrenville South. No. 16 Sandburg also fell in a 24-17 setback to Barrington.

Here is the latest High School On SI Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

High School On SI

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1. East St. Louis

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: East St. Louis 69, Reavis 0

Loss(es): American Heritage (Fla.), 35-28

East St. Louis opened its postseason campaign with an emphatic statement, overwhelming Reavis 69-0 to demonstrate once again why the Flyers remain the team to beat in Illinois. St. Patrick is next on the schedule, with East St. Louis looking to take another step toward a Class 7A championship.

2. Lincoln-Way East

Record: 10-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Lincoln-Way East 31, Oak Park-River Forest 7

Loss(es): None

Lincoln-Way East continued its impressive campaign with a 31-7 victory over Oak Park-River Forest, advancing in the Class 8A playoffs and maintaining its position as the state's second-ranked team. Hinsdale Central awaits in the second round, giving the Griffins another opportunity to demonstrate their championship credentials.

3. Brother Rice

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Brother Rice 48, St. Charles North 7

Loss(es): Lincoln-Way East, 22-21; Loyola Academy, 27-24

Brother Rice made quick work of St. Charles North, rolling to a 48-7 victory and advancing to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. The Crusaders now prepare for a showdown with Batavia, a matchup that should provide a much tougher test as the postseason field narrows.

4. Chicago Mt. Carmel

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Chicago Mt. Carmel 55, Marist 21

Loss(es): East St. Louis, 42-23; Brother Rice, 35-24

Chicago Mt. Carmel continued its offensive assault with a 55-21 victory over Marist, advancing in the Class 8A tournament and keeping its championship aspirations firmly on track. Barrington is next for the Caravan, which will look to maintain its momentum against another postseason opponent.

5. Loyola Academy

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Loyola Academy 41, Minooka 0

Loss(es): Chicago Mt. Carmel, 38-21

Loyola Academy opened the playoffs with a dominant performance, shutting out Minooka 41-0 in a convincing display on both sides of the ball. The Ramblers now face York in the second round, setting up a matchup against an opponent from the Chicagoland area.

6. IC Catholic Prep

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: IC Catholic Prep 42, Genoa-Kingston 0

Loss(es): Loyola Academy, 45-35

IC Catholic Prep delivered a dominant defensive performance, shutting out Genoa-Kingston 42-0 to advance in the Class 3A playoffs. Johnsburg is next for the Knights, who will look to continue their championship pursuit against another postseason contender.

7. Saint Ignatius College Prep

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Saint Ignatius College Prep 55, West Aurora 7

Loss(es): IC Catholic Prep, 22-15; Loyola Academy, 38-7

Saint Ignatius College Prep turned in one of the weekend's most impressive performances, overwhelming West Aurora 55-7 to advance in the Class 8A tournament. The Wolfpack now prepare for a challenging matchup against Maine South, another program with legitimate championship aspirations.

8. Providence Catholic

Record: 8-3

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Providence Catholic 35, Kankakee 20

Loss(es): Nazareth Academy, 17-7; Chicago Mt. Carmel, 49-14; Saint Ignatius College Prep, 53-33

Providence Catholic continued its postseason push with a 35-20 victory over Kankakee, earning a spot in the second round after another productive offensive performance. Morgan Park is next for the Celtics, setting up a challenging matchup between two programs looking to extend their seasons.

9. St. Rita

Record: 7-3

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: St. Rita 36, Buffalo Grove 10

Loss(es): Providence Catholic, 28-21; Loyola Academy, 31-0; Saint Ignatius College Prep, 42-16

St. Rita took care of business against Buffalo Grove, earning a convincing 36-10 victory to advance in the Class 7A playoffs and maintain its place among the state's top contenders. The Mustangs now face Downers Grove North in a second-round matchup between two ranked programs.

10. Downers Grove North

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Downers Grove North 49, West Chicago 14

Loss(es): York, 18-17

Downers Grove North continued its strong campaign with a 49-14 victory over West Chicago, advancing to the second round with another impressive offensive showing. The Trojans now welcome St. Rita for a matchup that should provide a significant measuring stick for both programs.

11. Fenwick

Record: 7-3

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Fenwick 38, Highland Park 20

Loss(es): Saint Ignatius College Prep, 30-20; Providence Catholic, 28-21; Brother Rice, 42-21

Fenwick got its postseason campaign off to a winning start, defeating Highland Park 38-20 to advance in the Class 6A tournament. The Friars now face Hononegah, with a chance to make another statement against one of the state's established programs.

12. Sacred Heart-Griffin

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Jersey 13

Loss(es): Joliet Catholic, 21-14

Sacred Heart-Griffin opened its playoff run with a convincing 42-13 victory over Jersey, advancing in the Class 4A tournament and maintaining its position among the state's top programs. Metamora is next for the Cyclones, setting up a challenging second-round matchup with another highly regarded program.

13. Rochester

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Rochester 49, Waterloo 7

Loss(es): Sacred Heart-Griffin, 29-28

Rochester delivered an emphatic postseason performance, overwhelming Waterloo 49-7 to advance in the Class 4A playoffs and strengthen its standing among the state's top contenders. Cahokia awaits the Rockets in the second round, with another opportunity to demonstrate their championship potential.

14. Homewood-Flossmoor

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Homewood-Flossmoor 21, Conant 0

Loss(es): Lincoln-Way East, 38-7; Lincoln-Way Central, 38-27

Homewood-Flossmoor turned in a dominant defensive performance, shutting out Conant 21-0 to advance in the Class 8A tournament. The Vikings now face New Trier, a matchup that will offer another significant test as they pursue a deep postseason run.

15. Montini Catholic

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Montini Catholic 35, Geneseo 12

Loss(es): Sandburg, 35-28; St. Rita, 39-38

Montini Catholic earned a place among the state's top 15 after defeating Geneseo 35-12, delivering a strong performance against a quality opponent in the Class 4A playoffs. The Broncos now travel to face undefeated Morris in the second round, presenting a significant challenge against one of the state's most dominant teams.

16. Oswego

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Oswego 27, Naperville Central 6

Loss(es): Bolingbrook, 21-7

Oswego opened its postseason campaign with a solid 27-6 victory over Naperville Central, advancing in the Class 8A tournament and moving up one spot in the rankings. Naperville North awaits the Panthers in the second round, setting up another important test against a familiar conference-area opponent.

17. Byron

Record: 10-0

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Byron 44, Prairie Central 0

Loss(es): None

Byron continued its dominant campaign with a 44-0 shutout of Prairie Central, advancing in the Class 3A playoffs without allowing a point. Pontiac is next for the Tigers, who will look to keep their impressive championship pursuit rolling into the second round.

18. Geneva

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: Geneva 49, Carmel 30

Loss(es): Oswego, 44-42

Geneva continued its strong campaign with a 49-30 victory over Carmel, advancing in the Class 6A playoffs and maintaining its place among the state's top 20 programs. Wheaton North is next for the Vikings, with the winner moving one step closer to a Class 6A quarterfinal appearance.

19. Batavia

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Batavia 39, Lincoln-Way Central 10

Loss(es): Rochester, 44-16; Geneva, 56-49

Batavia opened the postseason with a convincing 39-10 victory over Lincoln-Way Central, advancing in the Class 7A tournament and climbing one spot in the latest rankings. The Bulldogs now face Brother Rice in a challenging second-round matchup against one of the state's top-ranked programs.

20. York

Record: 8-3

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: York 42, Downers Grove South 14

Loss(es): Nazareth Academy, 27-3; Oak Park-River Forest, 24-21; Hinsdale Central, 24-21

York continued its postseason run with a 42-14 victory over Downers Grove South, advancing in the Class 8A tournament and moving up one spot in the rankings. The Dukes now face Loyola Academy, setting up a difficult challenge against one of Illinois' most accomplished programs.

21. Hersey

Record: 10-0

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Hersey 49, Yorkville 7

Loss(es): None

Hersey continued its impressive unbeaten campaign with a 49-7 victory over Yorkville, advancing in the Class 7A playoffs with another dominant performance. The Huskies now prepare for Glenbard West, a matchup that will test their championship credentials as the postseason competition intensifies.

22. Glenbard West

Record: 7-3

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: Glenbard West 56, Moline 0

Loss(es): St. Rita, 36-35; Downers Grove North, 24-14; York, 25-22

Glenbard West delivered one of the weekend's most impressive defensive performances, shutting out Moline 56-0 to advance in the Class 7A tournament. The Hilltoppers now face Hersey in a second-round showdown, with a significant challenge awaiting against one of the state's remaining unbeaten teams.

23. Lyons

Record: 8-3

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Lyons 55, PLIITJT 14

Loss(es): Glenbard West, 37-18; Downers Grove North, 17-10; York, 16-14

Lyons earned its way into the Top 25 after overwhelming Perspectives Leadership/IIT/Joslin/Tech 55-14, continuing a strong postseason push with another explosive offensive performance. The Lions now travel to face Bolingbrook in the second round, giving them an opportunity to make an even bigger statement against a highly regarded Class 8A opponent.

24. Hinsdale Central

Record: 8-3

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: Hinsdale Central 63, Von Steuben 3

Loss(es): Downers Grove North, 28-0; Lyons, 38-28; Glenbard West, 42-24

Hinsdale Central opened its playoff campaign with a dominant 63-3 victory over Von Steuben, advancing in the Class 8A tournament and retaining its spot in the statewide rankings. The Red Devils now face top-ranked Lincoln-Way East in a difficult second-round assignment that will provide a major test of their postseason potential.

25. Wheaton-Warrenville South

Record: 6-5

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Wheaton-Warrenville South 38, Joliet Catholic 7

Loss(es): Lyons, 18-9; Geneva, 28-26; Batavia, 27-24

Wheaton-Warrenville South earned its place in the latest rankings with an impressive 38-7 victory over Joliet Catholic, knocking off a previously ranked opponent in the opening round. The Tigers now face Riverside-Brookfield in the second round, looking to build on a performance that sends them into the Top 25.

Final Analysis

The first round of the Illinois playoffs provided plenty of evidence that the state's top contenders are ready for the challenges ahead. East St. Louis remains the standard after its 69-point shutout, while Lincoln-Way East, Brother Rice, Chicago Mt. Carmel and Loyola Academy all advanced with convincing performances.

There are several intriguing matchups on the horizon, including Brother Rice-Batavia, St. Rita-Downers Grove North, Loyola Academy-York and the showdown between top-ranked East St. Louis and St. Patrick. Montini Catholic also faces a significant test against undefeated Morris, while Hersey and Glenbard West will meet in another matchup featuring two highly regarded programs.