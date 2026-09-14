Illinois High School Football Team Fires Head Coach Despite Unbeaten Start

Despite a 4-0 record that includes three consecutive wins by multiple touchdowns, an Illinois high school football team has parted ways with its head coach.

According to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times, Providence Catholic High School has fired head football coach Tyler Plantz.

The Celtics have scored wins over St. Rita, Kenwood, Joliet Catholic and Carmel, with a date against Nazareth Academy on deck this week. But Plantz will not lead Providence Catholic into action.

“Providence Catholic High School is announcing a transition in the leadership of its football program as we move in a new direction,” a statement from the school read. “The Celtics thank Coach Tyler Plantz for his time and service as head coach and his commitment to our student-athletes and football program since 2022.

“We are grateful for his contributions to Providence Catholic and wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

Tyler Plantz Relieved Of Head Coaching Duties With Providence Catholic

Taking over for Plantz for the remainder of the 2026 Illinois high school football season will be Adam Nissen. Nissen most recently served as head football coach at St. Laurence, leading them to the Illinois High School Association Class 4A title game in 2023 while winning 35 games over six seasons.

“Coach Nissen is an experienced leader who knows our student-athletes, our coaching staff and our program,” the statement continued. “Our focus is on providing our players with stability and support as they continue through the season.

“We are confident in Coach Nissen’s ability to step into this role and lead our football program during this transition.”

Plantz Led Celtics To State TItle Game, 4-0 Start To 2026 Season

Under Plantz, Providence Catholic won 35 games, reaching the Illinois High School Association Class 5A state championship game last season. He is a graduate of Providence Catholic.

A walk-on at Notre Dame, Plantz worked his way up to a scholarship while also competing for the Fighting Irish rugby and boxing clubs. His father, Ron, and brother, Logan, were also football players at Notre Dame.

Plantz spent several seasons working as an offensive and special teams analyst within the Notre Dame football program, holding the position of Assistant DIrector of Football Operations before a stint at Bethany College as the offensive line coach.

The Celtics have games with Fenwick, Chicago Mt. Carmel, Marian Catholic and Saint Ignatius College Prep on the schedule to conclude the regular season. Providence Catholic is part of the Catholic League and located in New Lenox, Illinois.