Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 5, 2026)

The Illinois high school football season is entering its final stretch, and the latest week brought plenty of movement among the state's top programs. While several familiar powers continued to roll, Week 7 also delivered a handful of statement victories that could have a major impact on the playoff picture.

East St. Louis remains firmly atop the rankings after another dominant performance, while Loyola Academy and Lincoln-Way East continue to separate themselves from the pack with unbeaten records. Brother Rice, Chicago Mt. Carmel and IC Catholic Prep also remain firmly entrenched among the state's elite, setting up a postseason race loaded with potential heavyweight matchups.

The middle of the rankings is where things get particularly interesting. Rochester, Saint Ignatius College Prep, Providence Catholic, St. Rita and Downers Grove North have all faced challenging schedules, while teams such as Sacred Heart-Griffin, Homewood-Flossmoor, Sandburg and Montini Catholic remain capable of making noise once the playoffs begin.

And then there are the teams surging at just the right time. Glenbard West, Lyons, and York are all new to this week's rankings looking to secure their spots in the postseason. With only a few regular-season games remaining, every victory carries added weight as Illinois' top teams jockey for playoff positioning and prepare for what promises to be an entertaining postseason.

This is your High School On SI Illinois Top 25 Football State Rankings.

High School On SI

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1. East St. Louis

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: East St. Louis 70, Belleville West 0

Loss(es): American Heritage (Fla.), 35-28

East St. Louis has been nearly unstoppable since its season-opening loss, winning six straight to continue holding onto their No. 1 position here. The Flyers ow turn their attention to Alton Friday.

2. Loyola Academy

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Loyola Academy 38, Saint Ignatius College Prep 7

Loss(es): None

Loyola remains unbeaten at 7-0 after a 38-7 victory over Saint Ignatius, continuing a schedule that has already included wins over Cathedral of Indiana, St. Rita and Brother Rice. The Ramblers now face the most difficult stretch of the season — a two-game gut check that starts with a Friday visit to No. 6 IC Catholic before closing the regular season at home against No. 5 Chicago Mt. Carmel.

3. Lincoln-Way East

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Lincoln-Way East 42, Lincoln-Way Central 0

Loss(es): None

Lincoln-Way East continues to make a strong case as one of the state's most complete teams, improving to 7-0 with a 42-0 shutout of Lincoln-Way Central. The Griffins have allowed just 66 points all season and have already beaten Brother Rice, Homewood-Flossmoor and Sandburg, with a Friday visit to Lockport next on the docket.

4. Brother Rice

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Brother Rice 42, Fenwick 21

Loss(es): Lincoln-Way East, 22-21; Loyola Academy, 27-24

Brother Rice built on its upset win over Chicago Mt. Carmel a week ago by overwhelming Fenwick 42-21, improving to 5-2 and keeping its season firmly on track. The Crusaders' two losses have come by a combined four points against Lincoln-Way East and Loyola — the two teams ranked just in front of them on this list. Just like the three teams here ranked ahead of them, they might be the best team in Illinois on any given night.

5. Chicago Mt. Carmel

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Chicago Mt. Carmel 49, Providence Catholic 14

Loss(es): East St. Louis, 42-23; Brother Rice, 35-24

Chicago Mt. Carmel responded to its loss to Brother Rice with a dominant 49-14 victory over previous No. 10 Providence, pushing the Caravan to 5-2. They'll visit No. 13 Joliet Catholic Friday.

6. IC Catholic Prep

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: IC Catholic Prep 42, Benet Academy 14

Loss(es): None

IC Catholic remains perfect at 7-0 after rolling past Benet Academy 42-14, marking its fourth victory by at least 26 points this season. The Knights now get the game they've been building toward when they visit No. 2 Loyola Academy Friday with a chance to make a major statement.

7. Rochester

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Rochester 62, Normal University 13

Loss(es): None

The Rockets rolled again against Normal University, but they'll face a stiffer challenge Friday at home again versus No. 14. Sacred Heart-Griffin. These two teams played twice in 2025, with Rochester winning the regular-season matchup 31-28 before escaping in another close game in a 41-35 overtime victory in the playoffs.

8. Saint Ignatius College Prep

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Loyola Academy 38, Saint Ignatius College Prep 7

Loss(es): IC Catholic Prep, 22-15; Loyola Academy, 38-7

Saint Ignatius suffered its second loss of the season Saturday, falling 38-7 to No. 2 Loyola. They'll look to bounce back Friday at home against Leo.

9. Providence Catholic

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Chicago Mt. Carmel 49, Providence Catholic 14

Loss(es): Nazareth Academy, 17-7; Chicago Mt. Carmel, 49-14

Providence's impressive five-game winning streak came to an abrupt end Friday with a 49-14 loss at Chicago Mt. Carmel. They'll look to get back on track Friday at home against Marian Catholic.

10. St. Rita

Record: 4-3

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: St. Rita 42, Leo 20

Loss(es): Providence Catholic, 28-21; Loyola Academy, 31-0; Saint Ignatius College Prep, 42-16

St. Rita handled Leo, continuing a quick ascent back to the top 10. Their only losses are to teams all ranked above them here, and they'll look to continue their hot streak Friday at home against Benet Academy.

11. Downers Grove North

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: York 18, Downers Grove North 17

Loss(es): York, 18-17

Downers Grove North was ambushed in an 18-17 loss at York for its first loss of the season. The Trojans will have to refocus quickly to avoid letting one loss turn into a streak with No. 24 Lyons visiting Friday.

12. Fenwick

Record: 4-3

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Brother Rice 42, Fenwick 21

Loss(es): Saint Ignatius College Prep, 30-20; Providence Catholic, 28-21; Brother Rice, 42-21

The defending Class 6A champions have hit a rough stretch, losing three out of four games after a 3-0 start. It all adds up to a 4-3 record, but the losses are all of the quality variety with those three teams all ranked currently in the top nine. The good news is the hardest part of the schedule is behind them, and they look to get back in the win column Friday at home against Saint Viator.

13. Joliet Catholic

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Joliet Catholic 38, St. Patrick 14

Loss(es): Fenwick, 28-13; Providence Catholic, 27-0

Joliet Catholic continued to build momentum with a 38-14 victory over St. Patrick, improving to 5-2 after winning four of its last five games. The Hilltoppers finally get an opportunity at home Friday to shake up these rankings when they host No. 5 Chicago Mt. Carmel.

14. Sacred Heart-Griffin

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, Lanphier 14

Loss(es): Joliet Catholic, 21-14

Sacred Heart-Griffin will make a bid for top 10 consideration when they visit No. 7 Rochester Friday.

15. Homewood-Flossmoor

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Homewood-Flossmoor 42, Stagg 0

Loss(es): Lincoln-Way East, 38-7; Lincoln-Way Central, 38-27

Homewood-Flossmoor has built a solid résumé that has the Vikings well-positioned with the playoffs approaching. They'll visit Bradley-Bourbonnais Friday looking to string together a couple more solid performances before the postseason kicks off.

16. Glenbard West

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Glenbard West 42, Hinsdale Central 24

Loss(es): St. Rita, 36-35; Downers Grove North, 24-14

Glenbard West made a major statement Saturday, knocking off Hinsdale Central 42-24 to improve to 5-2, and they were on of the beneficiaries of York's upset over Downers Grove North. The Hilltoppers may have made it to the Top 25 on their own with the win over Hinsdale, but they gained position by virtue of the latter's head-to-head win over York earlier this season. That extra "juice" fueled Glenbard West's rise all the way to No. 16 here, and they'll look to build on their momentum by adding their own win against York Saturday afternoon.

17. Sandburg

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Sandburg 20, Lincoln-Way West 9

Loss(es): Homewood-Flossmoor, 35-13; Lincoln-Way East, 38-17

Sandburg has bounced back from losses to Homewood-Flossmoor and Lincoln-Way East with consecutive wins over Lincoln-Way Central and Lincoln-Way West. The Eagles' 35-28 victory over previously unbeaten Montini Catholic remains one of the state's best wins, and they should be handle a 2-5 Stagg squad Friday at home.

18. Montini Catholic

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Montini Catholic 49, De La Salle 6

Loss(es): Sandburg, 35-28; St. Rita, 39-38

Montini rebounded from its 35-28 loss to Sandburg in emphatic fashion, rolling past De La Salle 49-6 to move to 5-2. The Broncos will look to add another mark in the win column Friday at home against Marmion.

19. Byron

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: Byron 56, Durand/Pecatonica 0

Loss(es): None

Byron has steadily slid down these rankings to make room for the powerhouse teams from upper divisions, but the Tigers have already established themselves as one of the state's top small-school programs as the reigning Class 3A kings. They'll likely do enough over the next two weeks to maintain a spot here, but they'll likely need to win it all to be here at the end. They'll take the next step in that journey Friday at home against Genoa-Kingston.

20. Bolingbrook

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: Bolingbrook 42, Joliet Central 0

Loss(es): Homewood-Flossmoor, 31-0

Bolingbrook's position is anchored by a win over 6-1 Oswego, which in turn owns a head-to-win over 6-1 Geneva which beat Batavia. These Raiders have delivered since entering this list, however, including last week's 42-0 rout of Joliet Central. They can maintain their ranking with a win Friday at home against another 6-1 squad from Plainfield North.

21. Oswego

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Oswego 62, Joliet West 21

Loss(es): Bolingbrook, 21-7

As noted above, the Panthers' lone loss came against Bolingbrook, but a win over Geneva has them well-positioned to enter the playoffs ranked in the Top 25. They host Minooka Friday.

22. Geneva

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Geneva 62, Glenbard North 35

Loss(es): Oswego, 44-42

The Vikings have several quality wins of their own, and they enter the final stretch with a chance to add another solid bullet point Friday at home against a 5-2 Wheaton North.

23. Batavia

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Batavia 28, Wheaton North 21

Loss(es): Rochester, 44-16; Geneva, 56-49

Batavis was riding high at No. 10 until as loss to Geneva two weeks ago, and they were tested again last week before prevailing 28-21 against Wheaton North. They can't afford anymore slip-ups, including Friday's trip to St. Charles East.

24. Lyons

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Lyons 34, Oak Park-River Forest 10

Loss(es): Glenbard West, 37-16

It's a battle of 6-1 teams Friday when Lyons heads to Downers Grove North looking to pull the upset.

25. York

Record: 4-3

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: York 18, Downers Grove North 17

Loss(es): Nazareth Academy, 27-3; Oak Park-River Forest, 24-21; Hinsdale Central, 24-21

York delivered one of the biggest results of Week 7, rallying to defeat previously 6-0 Downers Grove North 18-17. The victory gives the Dukes a spot here, but it will be temporary if they can't find a way to upset fellow Top 25 newcomer Glenbard West on Saturday afternoon.

Final Analysis

With the regular season quickly winding down, the Illinois high school football playoff picture is beginning to take shape, but there is still plenty left to settle. East St. Louis, Loyola Academy, Lincoln-Way East and the rest of the state's top programs will have little room for error as they look to finish strong, while teams throughout the Top 25 will be fighting for momentum and favorable postseason positioning. With several marquee matchups still ahead, the final two weeks should provide plenty of drama before the playoffs take center stage.