NORMAL, Illinois — New Trier's historic season ended one win short of an Illinois state championship. Mount Carmel's football dynasty continued.

The Caravan defeated New Trier 42-7 on Saturday night at Hancock Stadium, capturing their fifth consecutive IHSA state football championship and a record 18th title in program history.

Mount Carmel finished 12-2, matching New Trier's record, but the Caravan controlled the Class 8A championship game from the opening half.

The victory extended Mount Carmel's championship streak to five seasons, further cementing Jordan Lynch's program among the greatest dynasties in Illinois high school football history.

Marshaun Thornton Sets the Tone on Special Teams

Mount Carmel's special teams provided an early spark when Marshaun Thornton returned a punt 64 yards for a touchdown.

The return opened the scoring and gave the Caravan momentum, but Thornton's impact didn't stop there.

The receiver added two touchdown receptions, including a 51-yard connection with quarterback Brady Cloherty on a beautifully lofted deep ball that nearly touched the clouds.

Thornton finished with seven receptions for 124 yards and three total touchdowns.

“We were practicing [the punt returns] all week,” Thornton said. “The reps kinda paid off. I saw the blocks, saw what I wanted and went for it.”

Mount Carmel carried a commanding 21-0 advantage into halftime.

Brady Cloherty Leads Mount Carmel's Explosive Offensive Attack

Quarterback Brady Cloherty delivered an outstanding performance through the air, completing 29 of 41 passes for 320 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Thornton was his leading deep threat, while Quentin Burrell was another frequent target, finishing with 11 receptions for 63 yards.

The Caravan amassed 515 yards of total offense. Seemingly every drive ended with either a touchdown or a turnover, as Mount Carmel aggressively pursued the end zone.

Lynch credited Cloherty's ability to make plays within the offense.

“We are on TV, I always want to put on a show,” Lynch said. “A lot of them are run plays; [Cloherty] just chooses to throw on it.”

New Trier's Offense Faces an Uphill Battle

New Trier entered the championship game riding a nine-game winning streak, but Mount Carmel's defense made it difficult for the Trevians to establish an offensive rhythm.

Quarterback Jackie Ryder, a Purdue commit, completed 5 of 13 passes for 40 yards and an interception before leaving the game with a dislocated shoulder three minutes into the second half.

Ryder wasn't ready to let his teammates finish the season without him, returning to the field just one play later.

However, after taking another sack a few minutes later, Ryder was unable to continue, and the Trevians turned to junior backup quarterback Elliot Baxter.

Running back Throy Nightingale Jr. was one of New Trier's bright spots, finishing with 126 rushing yards on 21 carries. He also added 40 receiving yards.

The Trevians finished with 214 yards of total offense.

New Trier finally reached the end zone in the fourth quarter when Baxter connected with Nightingale on a 28-yard touchdown pass.

By then, Mount Carmel had built a commanding lead, and the running clock was in effect.

New Trier Completes a Historic 12-Win Season

Despite the championship loss, New Trier completed one of the most successful seasons in program history.

The Trevians finished 12-2, setting a program record for victories and reaching the state championship game for only the second time. Their previous appearance came in 1982.

Head coach Brian Doll acknowledged the disappointment of falling short while reflecting on how far the program had come.

“I'm proud of our team. We have come a long way as a program,” Doll said.

Ryder also emphasized what the team accomplished throughout the season.

“Twelve wins — that shouldn't be forgotten,” Ryder said.

Senior captain Rick Miller shared that sentiment, taking pride in helping establish a new standard for New Trier football.

Although the Trevians fell short of a state championship, their season will be remembered for accomplishments the program had never previously achieved.

Mount Carmel's Championship Dynasty Continues

For Mount Carmel, Saturday's victory represented another milestone in a championship run that has become remarkably familiar.

The Caravan captured their fifth consecutive state title and extended their championship total to a record 18.

Their sideline reflected that familiarity.

After big plays, there were a few high-fives and hugs, but little of the sideline excitement that often accompanies winning on the biggest stage.

There was a brief burst of energy when players doused Lynch with Gatorade, drawing a reaction from the sideline. Otherwise, the Caravan remained composed throughout, almost as if it were just another game.

For a program playing for its fifth consecutive state championship, perhaps that was the point.

Mount Carmel has become accustomed to this stage. What might feel like a once-in-a-lifetime moment for another program has become part of the standard under Lynch.

New Trier's season ended with a historic 12-win campaign.

Mount Carmel, meanwhile, left Hancock Stadium with another trophy, continuing a championship run that has defined Illinois high school football.