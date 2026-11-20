The Illinois high school football playoffs are getting closer to the state championship games, and the quarterfinals delivered a weekend full of memorable individual performances.

With semifinal spots on the line, players from some of the state's top-ranked teams like Brother Rice, East St. Louis, New Trier, and Rochester came through with huge statistical efforts to help their teams keep their championship hopes alive.

Congratulations to the winners of last week's voting: Beau Chance of Auburn and Brady Cloherty of Chicago Mt. Carmel finished tied!

Some players dominated on the ground, putting together remarkable rushing performances that helped power their teams into the next round. Others made their presence felt through the air, delivering big passing and receiving numbers in high-scoring playoff matchups. There were also plenty of standout efforts in hard-fought games, including several performances that came in losing efforts.

Among the weekend's biggest highlights was Rochester running back Evrim Tabag, who delivered a record-setting performance with 401 rushing yards and eight touchdowns against Highland. East St. Louis also continued its postseason run behind a prolific offensive showing, while New Trier, Coal City, Heyworth and several other teams received outstanding contributions from their playmakers.

Now it's time to decide who deserves to be named the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week. There are 12 worthy candidates on this week's ballot from the Nov. 12-14 games!

Read about this week's candidates below and cast your vote for the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, Nov. 22. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Jalen Davis, RB, Brother Rice

Davis helped Brother Rice deliver one of the weekend's biggest victories, rushing for 117 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries in a 41-10 win over previously unbeaten Normal Community. The Crusaders controlled the second half, scoring 28 unanswered points to punch their ticket to the Class 7A semifinals.

Braxton Fausett, QB, Harlem

Fausett delivered an impressive dual-threat performance in Harlem's thrilling 45-41 victory over Niles Notre Dame. He completed 18 of 25 passes for 192 yards while adding 53 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground as the Huskies remained undefeated and advanced to the Class 6A semifinals.

Ronnie Gomiller, RB, East St. Louis

Gomiller was a scoring machine in East St. Louis' 65-35 victory over Prospect, rushing for 147 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries while adding a touchdown reception. Three of his rushing scores came in the fourth quarter as the Flyers pulled away to advance to the Class 7A semifinals.

Chase Hojnacki, RB, Huntley

Hojnacki did everything he could to keep Huntley in the game, rushing for 75 yards and two touchdowns while adding 76 receiving yards in a 42-28 loss to New Trier. His versatility gave the Red Raiders a consistent offensive threat throughout the Class 8A quarterfinal matchup.

Braydon Laesch, RB, Heyworth

Laesch made the most of his opportunities, rushing for 102 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries in Heyworth's dominant 47-0 victory over Clifton Central. The Hornets' shutout performance sent them into the Class 1A semifinals with another convincing postseason victory.

Logan Natyshok, RB, Coal City

Natyshok powered Coal City's ground attack with 172 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries in a 42-14 victory over Rochelle. He also added 37 receiving yards, finishing with 209 total yards from scrimmage as the Coalers advanced to the Class 4A semifinals.

Throy Nightingale Jr., RB, New Trier

Nightingale put together one of the weekend's most dominant rushing performances, piling up 301 yards and five touchdowns on 39 carries in New Trier's 42-28 victory over Huntley. His big afternoon helped the Trevians secure their place in the Class 8A semifinals.

Jaxton Ohren, QB, Highland

Ohren turned in an enormous passing performance despite Highland's 68-42 loss to Rochester. He completed 24 of 49 passes for 403 yards and five touchdowns, keeping the Bulldogs within striking distance in a high-scoring Class 4A quarterfinal.

Matthew Schroeder, WR, Huntley

Schroeder was a major contributor to Huntley's passing attack, catching seven passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-28 loss to New Trier. His production helped keep the Red Raiders competitive in a high-scoring Class 8A playoff matchup.

Reece Shanklin, QB, East St. Louis

Shanklin was remarkably efficient in East St. Louis' 65-35 victory over Prospect, completing 17 of 18 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns without throwing an interception. His precision passing helped the Flyers build an early advantage and advance to the Class 7A semifinals.

Grayson Stone, TE, Highland

Stone gave Highland a major receiving threat, catching seven passes for 147 yards and four touchdowns in a 68-42 loss to Rochester. His four scoring receptions highlighted an impressive individual performance in one of the weekend's highest-scoring playoff games.

Evrim Tabag, RB, Rochester

Tabag delivered a historic performance in Rochester's 68-42 victory over Highland, rushing for 401 yards and eight touchdowns on just 25 carries. The junior running back tied the all-class IHSA playoff scoring record and established new Class 4A playoff records for rushing yards and touchdowns.