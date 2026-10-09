Vote: Who Was the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 1-3, 2026)
The Illinois high school football season is reaching the stretch run, and another weekend produced a long list of standout individual performances. From prolific quarterbacks to explosive running backs and big-play receivers, players across the state made their mark during games played Oct. 1-3.
Two schools have multiple candidates on our ballot this week as Rochester's 62-13 win over Normal University produced a quarterback, a running back, and a receiver who all contributed significantly in different ways to the Rockets' big win.
Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Connor Politsch of Forreston
Highland, meanwhile, has a duo of its own on the ballot — a quarterback and a receiver who both were dominant in the Bulldogs' 63-34 rout of Mt. Vernon.
In addition to those five players, there are seven more Illinois standouts representing their schools on this week's list, and now you get to tell us who you think should be the player of the week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, Oct. 11. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Anthony Beadle, WR, Highland
Beadle caught four passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns in Highland's 63-34 win over Mt. Vernon. His three touchdown receptions helped fuel Highland's explosive offensive performance.
Briggs Bucy, WR, Metamora
Bucy put together one of the weekend's biggest receiving performances, catching 10 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-7 win over Washington. His 294 receiving yards made him a difference-maker from start to finish.
Brady Cloherty, QB, Chicago Mt. Carmel
Cloherty delivered one of the weekend's most dominant performances, throwing for 373 yards and seven touchdowns in a 49-14 win over Providence Catholic. He tied his own school record for touchdown passes and helped Mount Carmel roll to another impressive victory.
Connor Fox, QB, Mt. Zion
Fox completed 9 of 13 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns in Mt. Zion's 51-13 victory over Effingham. He protected the football while efficiently directing an offense that scored more than 50 points.
Reece Gade, WR, Rochester
Gade caught six passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns in Rochester's 62-13 victory over Normal University. He provided a big-play presence throughout the game, catching three of JP Leonard's four touchdown passes.
JP Leonard, QB, Rochester
Leonard completed 16 of 21 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns in Rochester's 62-13 rout of Normal University. He directed an offense that scored 62 points while spreading the ball effectively throughout the Rockets' attack.
Drake May, RB, Macomb
May needed just 12 carries to pile up 199 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Macomb's 70-32 victory over Hamilton/Warsaw. He also added 31 receiving yards to finish with 230 total yards in an explosive offensive performance.
Sean Murphy, RB, Mascoutah
Murphy rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries as Mascoutah rolled past Alton, 69-29. He was a major catalyst for an offense that erupted for 69 points.
Jake Nawrot, QB, Hersey
Nawrot accounted for seven touchdowns and 333 total yards in Hersey's 71-0 rout of Elk Grove. He completed 19 of 24 passes for 322 yards and six touchdowns while adding another score on the ground.
Jaxton Ohren, QB, Highland
Ohren threw for 297 yards and five touchdowns while completing 16 of 20 passes in Highland's 63-34 win over Mt. Vernon. He helped Highland produce one of the weekend's highest-scoring offensive performances.
Reece Shanklin, QB, East St. Louis
Shanklin threw for 364 yards and six touchdowns as East St. Louis overwhelmed Belleville West, 70-0. He completed 13 of 15 passes and helped the Flyers produce another overwhelming offensive performance.
Evrim Tabag, RB, Rochester
Tabag rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries in Rochester's 62-13 victory over Normal University. His production on the ground helped give the Rockets a balanced attack in a dominant win.
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Kendall began covering high school sports in East Texas as a high school student in the late 1980s. He served as the sports editor for the Gladewater Mirror early in his career while attending Kilgore College where he received an Associate of Arts with a major in journalism. He later completed his Bachelor of Journalism at The University of Texas at Austin. Webb later founded the College Football America Yearbook, publishing an annual edition every year from 2011 through 2022. Webb added a Master of Liberal Arts with a major in journalism from Harvard University in 2023, simultaneously completing a Graduate Certificate in Digital Storytelling. He has also written for The Sporting News and remains a passionate fan of sports at all levels. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.Follow RoadTripSports