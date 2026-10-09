Vote: Who Was the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 1-3, 2026)

The Illinois high school football season is reaching the stretch run, and another weekend produced a long list of standout individual performances. From prolific quarterbacks to explosive running backs and big-play receivers, players across the state made their mark during games played Oct. 1-3.

Two schools have multiple candidates on our ballot this week as Rochester's 62-13 win over Normal University produced a quarterback, a running back, and a receiver who all contributed significantly in different ways to the Rockets' big win.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Connor Politsch of Forreston

Highland, meanwhile, has a duo of its own on the ballot — a quarterback and a receiver who both were dominant in the Bulldogs' 63-34 rout of Mt. Vernon.

In addition to those five players, there are seven more Illinois standouts representing their schools on this week's list, and now you get to tell us who you think should be the player of the week.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, Oct. 11. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Anthony Beadle, WR, Highland

Beadle caught four passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns in Highland's 63-34 win over Mt. Vernon. His three touchdown receptions helped fuel Highland's explosive offensive performance.

Briggs Bucy, WR, Metamora

Bucy put together one of the weekend's biggest receiving performances, catching 10 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-7 win over Washington. His 294 receiving yards made him a difference-maker from start to finish.

Brady Cloherty, QB, Chicago Mt. Carmel

Cloherty delivered one of the weekend's most dominant performances, throwing for 373 yards and seven touchdowns in a 49-14 win over Providence Catholic. He tied his own school record for touchdown passes and helped Mount Carmel roll to another impressive victory.

Connor Fox, QB, Mt. Zion

Fox completed 9 of 13 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns in Mt. Zion's 51-13 victory over Effingham. He protected the football while efficiently directing an offense that scored more than 50 points.

Reece Gade, WR, Rochester

Gade caught six passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns in Rochester's 62-13 victory over Normal University. He provided a big-play presence throughout the game, catching three of JP Leonard's four touchdown passes.

JP Leonard, QB, Rochester

Leonard completed 16 of 21 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns in Rochester's 62-13 rout of Normal University. He directed an offense that scored 62 points while spreading the ball effectively throughout the Rockets' attack.

Drake May, RB, Macomb

May needed just 12 carries to pile up 199 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Macomb's 70-32 victory over Hamilton/Warsaw. He also added 31 receiving yards to finish with 230 total yards in an explosive offensive performance.

Sean Murphy, RB, Mascoutah

Murphy rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries as Mascoutah rolled past Alton, 69-29. He was a major catalyst for an offense that erupted for 69 points.

Jake Nawrot, QB, Hersey

Nawrot accounted for seven touchdowns and 333 total yards in Hersey's 71-0 rout of Elk Grove. He completed 19 of 24 passes for 322 yards and six touchdowns while adding another score on the ground.

Jaxton Ohren, QB, Highland

Ohren threw for 297 yards and five touchdowns while completing 16 of 20 passes in Highland's 63-34 win over Mt. Vernon. He helped Highland produce one of the weekend's highest-scoring offensive performances.

Reece Shanklin, QB, East St. Louis

Shanklin threw for 364 yards and six touchdowns as East St. Louis overwhelmed Belleville West, 70-0. He completed 13 of 15 passes and helped the Flyers produce another overwhelming offensive performance.

Evrim Tabag, RB, Rochester

Tabag rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries in Rochester's 62-13 victory over Normal University. His production on the ground helped give the Rockets a balanced attack in a dominant win.