Vote: Who Was the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 22-24, 2026)

The opening round of the Illinois high school football playoffs brought plenty of standout performances across the state, with running backs piling up yards, quarterbacks lighting up the scoreboard and receivers delivering game-changing plays. Several players helped their teams advance with performances that stood out above the rest.

From a four-touchdown rushing effort by St. Charles North’s Tommy Vendl to Dean Williams’ five total touchdowns for Edwardsville, this week’s ballot features a mix of stars from across the state's various playoff brackets.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Logan Lennon of Antioch

With many of the state's top programs on a bye week, we've still assembled a ballot of 10 deserving Illinois high school football stars who made their mark Oct. 22-24, and now it’s your turn to decide who deserves Player of the Week honors.

Read about this week's candidates below and cast your vote for the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, Nov. 1. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Bradyn Brewer, RB, Farmington

Brewer carried Farmington’s offense in a 22-16 victory over Pleasant Plains, rushing for 216 yards on 25 carries and scoring three touchdowns. He found the end zone in the second and third quarters before delivering a 31-yard touchdown run early in the fourth to help the Farmers secure the playoff win.

Briggs Bucy, WR, Metamora

Bucy delivered a record-setting performance in Metamora’s 56-7 victory over Alton Marquette, catching three touchdown passes. His scores included an 86-yard reception and a 43-yard touchdown catch, and he set a new school record for single-season touchdown receptions.

Jake Fleming, QB, Marist

Fleming completed 12 of 18 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns in Marist’s 49-28 victory over Neuqua Valley. The junior quarterback came out firing, completing nine of his first 10 attempts for 255 yards as the RedHawks advanced in the Class 8A playoffs.

Mekhi Shorter, RB, Roxana

Shorter scored three rushing touchdowns in Roxana’s 60-23 victory over Massac County. He broke free for a 63-yard touchdown early in the first quarter, then added scoring runs of 10 and 11 yards to help the Shells move on in the postseason.

Trevor Tucker, RB/LB, Jersey

Tucker made an impact on both sides of the ball in Jersey’s 28-21 victory over Peoria Notre Dame. He rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries while recording a career-high 19 tackles on defense, helping the Panthers survive a competitive Class 4A opener.

Tommy Vendl, RB, St. Charles North

Vendl accounted for four touchdowns in St. Charles North’s 54-6 victory over McHenry, rushing for 106 yards and three touchdowns while adding 107 receiving yards on an 84-yard touchdown catch. He scored all four touchdowns in the first half, putting himself within reach of the school’s single-season rushing touchdown record.

Colby Viseur, QB, Carlinville

Viseur provided a significant boost to Carlinville’s ground game in a 35-28 victory over Riverton. The sophomore quarterback rushed 11 times for 52 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Cavaliers advance after a tightly contested Class 2A matchup.

Devan Watson, RB, Hillcrest

Watson made the most of his opportunities in Hillcrest’s 63-0 victory over Johnson College Prep, scoring three touchdowns on just three offensive touches. The junior running back found the end zone on runs of 29, 9 and 19 yards as the Hawks dominated their Class 4A opener.

Joel White, RB, Carlinville

White was the workhorse for Carlinville in its 35-28 victory over Riverton, carrying the ball 36 times for 222 yards and two touchdowns. He accumulated 172 rushing yards in the first half alone, helping establish the Cavaliers’ ground game in their sectional-opening win.

Dean Williams, QB, Edwardsville

Williams accounted for five touchdowns in Edwardsville’s 42-0 victory over Lincoln Park, completing 15 of 20 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 104 yards and four scores on 14 carries. His dual-threat performance helped the Tigers build a 35-0 halftime lead and advance in the Class 7A playoffs.