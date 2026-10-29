Vote: Who Was the Indiana High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 22-24, 2026)

The Indiana high school football playoffs got underway Oct. 23, and the opening round delivered plenty of memorable individual performances.

From a seven-touchdown effort by South Putnam’s Ty Benton to a record-setting night for Hamilton Heights quarterback Lucas Whitaker, players across the state made their postseason debuts count.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Brenton Johnson of Mount Vernon

This week’s ballot features 12 players who stood out in a variety of ways, including big rushing totals, prolific passing performances and contributions on defense.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Nov. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Simon Barber, RB, North Decatur

Barber powered North Decatur to a 42-14 victory over South Decatur, rushing for 286 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries. His dominant ground game helped the Chargers pull away in their sectional opener.

Ty Benton, RB, South Putnam

Benton delivered one of the state’s biggest performances, rushing for 278 yards and six touchdowns while adding a 53-yard touchdown reception in South Putnam’s 56-33 victory over Cascade. His seven total touchdowns helped the Eagles advance in a high-scoring sectional matchup.

Bryson Eckler, WR, Alexandria Monroe

Eckler came through with seven receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns in Alexandria Monroe’s 48-40 victory over Northeastern. His big night helped the Tigers prevail in one of the opening round’s more entertaining games.

Brock Hagan, QB, Sheridan

Hagan completed 11 of 14 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in Sheridan’s 40-21 victory over North Miami. His efficient performance helped the Blackhawks move on to the sectional semifinals.

Landon Hoffman, DL, Monrovia

Hoffman made his presence felt in the trenches during Monrovia’s 13-10 victory over Southmont. He finished with seven tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble, helping the Bulldogs survive a defensive battle.

Todd Hillerich, WR, Clarksville

Hillerich turned five receptions into four touchdowns in Clarksville’s 42-20 victory over Eastern (Pekin). He finished with 59 receiving yards, making the most of his opportunities in a productive postseason performance.

Henry Kemper, WR, Triton Central

Kemper caught five passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns in Triton Central’s 49-23 victory over Scecina. His three scoring receptions helped the Tigers advance after a productive offensive showing.

Connyr Mack, RB, Lewis Cass

Mack rushed for 155 yards and five touchdowns on 15 carries in Lewis Cass’ 64-42 victory over Peru. He also contributed a 12-yard reception and four tackles on defense, putting together an all-around performance in the high-scoring win.

Mason Meyer, QB, Mount Vernon

Meyer rushed for 151 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries as Mount Vernon defeated Greenfield-Central 36-18 in a Class 5A play-in game. His work on the ground helped the Marauders secure a spot in the sectional semifinals.

Aiden Robinson, QB, Maconaquah

Robinson completed 22 of 36 passes for 329 yards and five touchdowns while adding 19 rushing yards and another score in Maconaquah’s 52-20 victory over Eastbrook. His six total touchdowns powered the Braves into the next round.

Tyler Vo, WR, Andrean

Vo hauled in seven passes for 201 yards and a touchdown in Andrean’s 38-20 victory over Griffith. His ability to stretch the field helped the 59ers get past a sectional opponent and continue their postseason run.

Lucas Whitaker, QB, Hamilton Heights

Whitaker accounted for seven touchdowns in Hamilton Heights’ 47-40 victory over Mississinewa, completing 24 of 47 passes for 371 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 73 yards and two more scores on 15 carries. He capped the dramatic win with an 8-yard touchdown run with 18.5 seconds remaining.