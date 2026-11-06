Vote: Who Was the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 29-31, 2026)

The opening round of the Illinois high school football playoffs produced some remarkable individual performances across the state, including one game that rewrote the IHSA record book.

Quincy's 88-84 victory over Chicago Goode STEM Academy was the obvious headliner, with quarterbacks and skill-position players putting up video-game numbers in a contest that featured 172 combined points. But there were plenty of other standouts throughout the state's playoff brackets.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Jake Fleming of Marist

From four-touchdown performances to quarterbacks throwing for nearly 400 yards, this week's ballot features 12 players who made their mark Oct. 29-31.

Read about this week's candidates below and cast your vote for the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, Nov. 8. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Jacob Baldwin, RB/LB, IC Catholic Prep

Baldwin made the most of his opportunities in IC Catholic Prep's 42-0 victory over Genoa-Kingston, rushing for 172 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries. The junior averaged an incredible 24.6 yards per carry as the Knights advanced with a shutout victory.

Aeden Cleveland, RB, Chicago Goode STEM Academy

Cleveland delivered an extraordinary performance despite Goode coming up just short in an 88-84 loss to Quincy. The senior running back rushed for 322 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries, averaging 14.6 yards per attempt in one of the most remarkable individual performances of the season.

Jakhai Dancy, WR/HB, Sparta/Steeleville

Dancy was a major part of Sparta/Steeleville's offensive attack in a heartbreaking 43-38 loss to Williamsville. The sophomore caught 10 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown, giving the Bulldogs another dangerous playmaker in a back-and-forth sectional opener.

Sawyer Harshberger, WR, Quincy

Harshberger was virtually impossible to contain in Quincy's historic 88-84 victory over Goode STEM Academy. The senior hauled in 13 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns, establishing a new IHSA Class 6A single-game playoff receiving record while setting a Quincy single-game record for receptions.

Bryson Little, QB, Quincy

Little authored one of the greatest passing performances in Illinois high school football history, completing 36 of 51 passes for 675 yards and nine touchdowns in Quincy's 88-84 victory over Goode STEM Academy. He also rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns, accounting for 11 total scores. His passing yardage tied the IHSA single-game record, while his nine touchdown passes established a new playoff record.

Dariontez Monroe, QB/FS, Sparta/Steeleville

Monroe delivered an impressive performance in Sparta/Steeleville's 43-38 loss to Williamsville, completing 21 of 33 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns. The senior also played in the secondary, showing the kind of two-way versatility that helped keep the Bulldogs competitive in a thrilling playoff matchup.

Jake Nawrot, QB, Hersey

Nawrot put together a spectacular passing performance in Hersey's 49-7 victory over Yorkville, completing 22 of 33 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns without throwing an interception. The senior quarterback helped the undefeated Huskies advance in the Class 7A playoffs with another dominant offensive showing.

Xavier Smith, RB, Williamsville

Smith came through when Williamsville needed him most, scoring four rushing touchdowns in a dramatic 43-38 victory over Sparta/Steeleville. The sophomore carried the ball 18 times for 95 yards, including the game-winning 8-yard touchdown run with just 31 seconds remaining.

Dane Van Duyne, RB, Wilmington

Van Duyne needed only four carries to make a major impact in Wilmington's 56-26 victory over Farmington. The senior rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns, averaging more than 25 yards per carry as the Wildcats raced to a 49-6 halftime lead.

Braxton Williams, WR, Quincy

Williams was another key contributor to Quincy's record-setting offensive explosion, catching 10 passes for 194 yards and four touchdowns in the Blue Devils' 88-84 victory over Goode STEM Academy. He also rushed for a touchdown, finishing with five total scores. His four receiving touchdowns tied the IHSA Class 6A single-game playoff record.