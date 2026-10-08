Vote: Who Was the Indiana High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 1-3, 2026)

Week 7 of the Indiana high school football season delivered another collection of spectacular individual performances, giving fans plenty to consider when choosing this week’s Player of the Week. From record-setting passing days to dominant rushing efforts, players across the state made their presence felt during games played Oct. 1-3.

It was a week when players brought their "A" game to the biggest stage, and no game was bigger than Warren Central's 53-37 win over Lawrence North in the Indiana High School Football Game of the Week. Warren Central running back Keyon Thomas was at his absolute best, rushing 31 times for 379 yards and six touchdowns as the Warriors solidified their No. 2 spot in Indiana.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Elijah Hill of Mooresville.

Meanwhile, two quarterbacks on this list combined to throw for more than 1,100 yards with 17 touchdowns. Tre Craney of New Haven completed 34 of 51 passes for 575 yards and eight touchdowns in New Haven’s 57-35 win over Bellmont. At the same time, Amari Price was torching Hammond Central’s defense, completing 22 of 26 passes for 548 yards and nine touchdowns in Morton’s 62-8 victory.

All those players are on this week's fan ballot along with nine other standouts under Indiana's Friday night lights last week.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Hayden Alexander, RB, Sheridan

Alexander turned in one of the state’s biggest rushing performances, carrying 22 times for 295 yards and four touchdowns in Sheridan’s 52-12 win over Delphi. He averaged 13.4 yards per carry and helped the Blackhawks roll to their fifth consecutive victory.

Cooper Dold, QB, Twin Lakes

Dold accounted for 531 total yards and seven touchdowns in Twin Lakes’ 71-56 shootout victory over Tipton. He completed 29 of 40 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns while adding 113 rushing yards and two more scores.

Grantland Fitzgerald, RB, Shelbyville

Fitzgerald was a force both running and receiving in Shelbyville’s 41-28 win over Greenwood. He rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries while adding four catches for 100 yards and two more scores.

Brandt Gray, QB, Pendleton Heights

Gray delivered a five-touchdown performance in Pendleton Heights’ 40-34 road victory over Delta. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 43 yards and another score.

Luke Jacobi, RB, Floyd Central

Jacobi found the end zone six times while rushing for 225 yards on 22 carries in Floyd Central’s 55-21 win over Bedford North Lawrence. His 10.2-yard rushing average helped the Highlanders remain unbeaten at 7-0 heading into their showdown with Evansville Memorial.

Tre McCraney, QB, New Haven

McCraney produced one of the top statistical lines of the weekend, completing 34 of 51 passes for 575 yards and eight touchdowns in New Haven’s 57-35 win over Bellmont.

Amari Price, QB, Hammond Morton

Price shredded Hammond Central’s defense, completing 22 of 26 passes for 548 yards and nine touchdowns in Morton’s 62-8 victory. His yardage and touchdown totals set new school records.

Tucker Reed, RB, Warsaw

Reed needed only seven carries to rack up 245 yards and three touchdowns in Warsaw’s 49-0 shutout of Plymouth. All three touchdowns came in the first half as the Tigers remained unbeaten at 7-0 and set a school record with 564 rushing yards.

Lincoln Rodibaugh, QB, Tipton

Rodibaugh put together a remarkable passing performance despite Tipton’s 71-56 loss to Twin Lakes. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 384 yards and six touchdowns, keeping the Blue Devils in the highest-scoring game of the week.

Keyon Thomas, RB, Warren Central

Thomas delivered a monster performance on the biggest stage, rushing 31 times for 379 yards and six touchdowns in Warren Central’s 53-37 victory over Lawrence North. His production helped the Warriors remain unbeaten in Indiana's High School Football Game of the Week.

Carter Upshaw, RB, Perry Meridian

Upshaw accounted for 297 total yards and four touchdowns as Perry Meridian rallied to beat Martinsville 35-28. He rushed for 249 yards and three scores on 41 carries while adding two catches for 48 yards and another touchdown.

Roman Youngs, WR, Center Grove

Youngs came through with six receptions for 103 yards and three touchdowns in Center Grove’s 49-14 victory over Indianapolis Pike. His three touchdown catches helped the Trojans turn a dominant offensive performance into another decisive win.