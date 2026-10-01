Vote: Who Was the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 24-26, 2026)

It was another big week for Illinois high school football, and the candidates for this week's High School Football Player of the Week in the Land of Lincoln put up big numbers in a variety of ways.

There are plenty of eye-catching totals to sort through here on the ballot. One candidate accounted for 263 yards and five touchdowns, another rushed for 255 yards and added four total scores, and several others found the end zone at least three times.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Connor Politsch, Forreston

Brother Rice's Sam Holcomb didn't put up the highest yardage totals this week, but the young quarterback proved to be an unstoppable dual threat. He passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, and it was especially impressive considering he's only a freshman. He helped lead his team to an upset of previous No. 2 Chicago Mt. Carmel.

But there were plenty of other big performances to consider, and now it's up to you. Take a look at this week's candidates and their numbers from Sept. 24-26, then vote as many times as you like for the player of your choice!

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, Oct. 4. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

David Barnes, RB, Canton

Barnes scored three touchdowns, including two on the ground and one via a 42-yard reception, in a 48-0 victory over Limestone.

Braxton Fausett, QB, Harlem

Fausett completed 10 of 13 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-7 win over Guilford.

Ronnie Gomiller, RB, East St. Louis

Gomiller rushed for 255 yards and three touchdowns and added a 9-yard touchdown reception in a 35-0 win over Edwardsville.

Dallas Harder, RB, Peoria Notre Dame

Harder rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-22 victory over Danville.

Sam Holcomb, QB, Brother Rice

Holcomb completed 8 of 15 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 76 yards and two more scores on 11 carries in a 35-24 upset of Mount Carmel.

Ed Horton, RB, Springfield

Horton rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-22 win over Southeast.

Brandon Johnson Jr., RB, St. Rita

Johnson Jr. scored four rushing touchdowns in a wild 39-38 victory over Montini Catholic.

Lincoln Knapp, QB, Eureka

Knapp accounted for 263 yards and five touchdowns, rushing for 137 yards and four scores while throwing for 126 yards and another TD, in a 48-20 win over Ridgeview/Lexington.

Aiden Long, RB, Peoria Notre Dame

Long rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-22 win over Danville.

Coley Palmer, QB, Princeville

Palmer accounted for 160 yards and five touchdowns, rushing for 86 yards and all five scores while also recovering a fumble and making three tackles in a 33-20 win over Knoxville.

Tyree Sullivan, RB, Springfield

Sullivan rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-22 victory over Southeast.

Marshaun Thornton, WR, Mount Carmel

Thornton caught 11 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in a 35-24 loss to Brother Rice.