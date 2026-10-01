Vote: Who Was the New England High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 24-26, 2026)

There was no shortage of big-time performances across New England last weekend, with quarterbacks putting up big numbers, running backs piling up yards and touchdowns, and a few players showing off their dual-threat credentials. From Connecticut to Vermont, this week's candidates turned in performances across the region worthy of recognition here.

Lucca Boyce of Hand continued his pursuit of the school's career rushing record with 202 yards and four touchdowns, while Ja'cari Harris exploded for 344 yards on just 28 carries for Notre Dame Prep in two of the more noteworthy performances on the ground.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Anthony Abarno of Plainville (CT).

The quarterbacks were just as impressive. Two Vermont quarterbacks were among the big stars this week as Jonathan Crossman of Mount Anthony threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns, while Gavin Huntington-Monroe of St. Johnsbury accounted for 357 passing yards and five scores. Luke Fallon's stat line for Souhegan also stood out for his accuracy, completing 11 of 12 attempts for 254 yards and four touchdowns.

Now it's up to you, the fans, to tell us who you think should be New England's Player of the Week. Vote as many times as you like because every vote counts!

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Lucca Boyce, RB, Hand [CT]

Boyce's latest effort in pursuit of his school's career rushing record netted 202 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers' 35-7 win over North Haven.

Jonathan Crossman, QB, Mount Anthony [VT]

Crossman connected on 17-of-26 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns in Mount Anthony's 27-17 victory at Middlebury.

Dennis Dustin, RB, Wilton [CT]

Dustin carried the ball 18 times for 201 yards and five touchdowns in Wilton's 27-0 win over Westhill.

Luke Fallon, QB, Souhegan [NH]

Fallon completed 11 of 12 pass attempts, including his final 10, for 254 yards and four touchdowns, including an 81-yard strike to Cole Brandt, who also came up big with four receptions for 128 yards. It was Fallon who was almost flawless, however, leading his Sabers to a 35-7 win over Manchester West.

Ja'cari Harris, RB, Notre Dame Prep [CT]

Harris rushed for 344 yards on just 28 carries and scored twice in Notre Dame Prep's 26-7 win over Brookfield.

Gavin Huntington-Monroe, QB, St. Johnsbury [VT]

Huntington-Monroe completed 22 passes for 357 yards and five touchdowns, directing a St. Johnsbury offense that scored touchdowns on its first six drives in a 42-7 rout of Champlain Valley.

Easton Pace, QB, Norwalk [CT]

Pace ran for 271 yards on 23 carries with four touchdowns while also contributing 77 yards through the air on 5-of-13 passing in Norwalk's hard-fought 28-21 win over Trumbull.

Xavier Sebastian, RB, Norwich Free Academy [CT]

Sebastian picked up 226 rushing yards on 19 carries and scored four touchdowns in Norwich Free Academy's 34-13 win over Griswold/Wheeler.

Austen Standish, QB, Platt [CT]

Standesh proved his abilities as a dual-threat quarterback, running for 104 yards and five touchdowns while throwing for 161 yards for 267 total yards of offense. His performance led Platt to a 43-21 win over Bristol Central.

Anthony Williams, RB, St. Bernard's [MA]

Williams sliced his way through the Gardner defense for 248 rushing yards on 23 carries and five touchdowns in St. Bernard's 48-20 win.