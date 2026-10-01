Vote: Who Was the Indiana High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 24-26, 2026)

These 12 Indiana high school football standouts gave fans plenty to consider when it came time to choose the nominees for this week's Indiana High School Football Player of the Week.

From quarterbacks putting up huge numbers through the air to running backs finding the end zone again and again, the performances covered just about every way a player can take over a game. One player topped 400 passing yards, another accounted for five touchdowns on the ground in just seven carries, and another piled up more than 300 yards of total offense while scoring four times.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Logan Parks of New Palestine.

One of the best performances of the week came courtesy of South Spencer's Tre Lance, who rushed for 195 yards and five touchdowns, and somehow still wasn't enough as his Rebels still lost 56-55 in overtime to North Posey.

It was still good enough, however, to make the cut here, and now it's up to you. Take a look at this week's nominees and their performances from Sept. 24-26, then cast your vote for the Indiana High School Football Player of the Week.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Parker Gillman, RB, Franklin County

Gillman piled up 250 rushing yards on 34 carries with three touchdowns in a 30-8 win over Greensburg.

Elijah Hill, QB, Mooresville

Hill was extremely efficient, completing 21 of 27 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-28 victory over Franklin.

Tre Lance, RB, South Spencer

Lance was a workhorse, grinding out 195 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 39 carries, but it still wasn't enough in his team's 56-55 overtime loss to North Posey.

Mychael Lewis, RB, Carmel

Lewis breezed his way to 211 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns in Carmel's big 65-31 win over North Central.

Max Lockhart, QB, Lapel

Lockhart threw for 212 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-6 rout of Northeastern.

Cade Mauck, RB/WR, North Posey

Mauck was a difference-maker as both a runner and receiver, piling up 151 rushing yards and 108 receiving yards while scoring four touchdowns in North Posey's 56-55 overtime win over South Spencer.

Darian Prather, QB, Lawrence North

Prather completed 21 of 33 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns in a 54-28 win over Ben Davis.

Job Richman, QB, Eastside

Richman needed only seven carries to rack up 167 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-15 win over Garrett.

Caden Rochleau, QB, Gibson Southern

Rochleau went 23 of 30 passing for 296 yards and two touchdowns while adding 100 rushing yards and three more scores in a 42-35 win over Heritage Hills.

Sam Scicchitano, QB, South Bend Saint Joseph

Scicchitano passed for 309 yards and four touchdowns in South Bend St. Joseph's 34-14 victory over Elkhart.

Joel Weaver, RB, Pendleton Heights

Weaver rushed for 153 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-20 win over Mount Vernon.

Roman Wessel, QB, Fishers

Wessel completed 36 of 53 passes for 439 yards and four touchdowns as Fishers fought gamely in a 36-26 loss to Avon.