Indiana High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 20-21
The field is down to 24 teams in the Indiana high school football playoffs, with six state championships now just one victory away for the winners of this weekend's IHSAA semistate games.
In Class 6A, Brownsburg continued its impressive postseason run with a 55-19 victory over Lawrence North, while Warren Central edged Center Grove 13-6 to set up a showdown between two Indianapolis-area powers.
Carmel advanced with a convincing 38-7 victory over Carroll and will face Penn, which eliminated Crown Point 44-27.
The Class 5A championship race features another compelling matchup as Cathedral, which ended defending champion New Palestine's title defense earlier in the tournament, takes on Bloomington South. Chesterton and Warsaw will battle for the other championship berth.
Across the state's four smaller classifications, the semistate round also features several intriguing matchups, including Indianapolis Bishop Chatard against East Central in Class 4A and Andrean against Hamilton Heights in Class 3A.
The winners will advance to the IHSAA state championship games at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis over Thanksgiving weekend.
Below are the updated Indiana high school football playoff brackets for all six classifications, including regional championship results and semistate matchups.
Class 6A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket
Brownsburg and Warren Central headline the Class 6A semistate round after impressive regional championship performances.
Brownsburg defeated Lawrence North 55-19, while Warren Central survived a defensive battle with Center Grove, winning 13-6.
In the northern half of the bracket, Penn defeated Crown Point 44-27, and Carmel cruised past Carroll 38-7.
Regional championship results
Brownsburg 55, Lawrence North 19
Warren Central 13, Center Grove 6
Penn 44, Crown Point 27
Carmel 38, Carroll 7
Semistate matchups — Nov. 20
Penn vs. Carmel
Brownsburg vs. Warren Central
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 5A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket
Cathedral's postseason momentum continued with a 45-14 victory over Plainfield, sending the Fighting Irish into the Class 5A semistate round.
Cathedral previously eliminated defending state champion New Palestine 24-21 and now faces Bloomington South, which defeated Castle 38-14 in the regional championship round.
Chesterton and Warsaw will meet in the other semistate after both teams delivered impressive regional victories.
Regional championship results
Chesterton 40, Concord 27
Warsaw 49, Lafayette Jefferson 39
Cathedral 45, Plainfield 14
Bloomington South 38, Castle 14
Semistate matchups — Nov. 20
Chesterton vs. Warsaw
Cathedral vs. Bloomington South
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 4A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket
Northridge delivered one of the most dominant performances of the regional championship round, defeating Hobart 56-10 to advance to the Class 4A semistate.
The Raiders will face Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, which defeated Muncie Central 40-14.
In the southern half of the bracket, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard defeated Roncalli 24-7, while East Central rolled past Heritage Hills 35-7.
Regional championship results
Northridge 56, Hobart 10
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 40, Muncie Central 14
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 24, Roncalli 7
East Central 35, Heritage Hills 7
Semistate matchups — Nov. 20
Northridge vs. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard vs. East Central
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 3A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket
Hamilton Heights survived one of the most dramatic games of the regional championship round, edging Bluffton 48-47 to reach the Class 3A semistate.
The Huskies will face Andrean, which shut out Angola 35-0.
In the southern half of the bracket, Tri-West Hendricks defeated Lawrenceburg 24-20, while Indian Creek advanced with a 31-28 victory over Evansville Memorial.
Regional championship results
Andrean 35, Angola 0
Hamilton Heights 48, Bluffton 47
Tri-West Hendricks 24, Lawrenceburg 20
Indian Creek 31, Evansville Memorial 28
Semistate matchups — Nov. 20
Andrean vs. Hamilton Heights
Tri-West Hendricks vs. Indian Creek
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 2A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket
Lapel continued its dominant postseason run with a 56-14 victory over Oak Hill in the Class 2A regional championship round.
The Bulldogs will face Eastside, which defeated Wheeler 27-14 to advance.
In the southern half of the bracket, South Putnam defeated Eastern Hancock 50-13, while Brownstown Central rolled past North Posey 63-28.
Regional championship results
Eastside 27, Wheeler 14
Lapel 56, Oak Hill 14
South Putnam 50, Eastern Hancock 13
Brownstown Central 63, North Posey 28
Semistate matchups — Nov. 20
Eastside vs. Lapel
South Putnam vs. Brownstown Central
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 1A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket
North Judson-San Pierre continued its pursuit of the Class 1A championship with a convincing 42-7 victory over Clinton Prairie.
The Bluejays will face South Adams, which defeated Pioneer 49-21 to reach the semistate round.
In the southern half of the bracket, Milan defeated Knightstown 48-21, while Riverton Parke shut out North Daviess 27-0.
Regional championship results
North Judson-San Pierre 42, Clinton Prairie 7
South Adams 49, Pioneer 21
Milan 48, Knightstown 21
Riverton Parke 27, North Daviess 0
Semistate matchups — Nov. 20
North Judson-San Pierre vs. South Adams
Milan vs. Riverton Parke
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET
When Are the Indiana High School Football State Championships?
The IHSAA semistate championships are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, with the winners advancing to the six state championship games at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Class 2A, 4A and 6A state championship games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27.
The Class 1A, 3A and 5A championship games will follow Saturday, Nov. 28.
Fans can follow the latest scores, updated matchups and championship results through the High School On SI Indiana football playoff bracket hub.
High School On SI will continue updating its playoff coverage as the state championship matchups are finalized.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.