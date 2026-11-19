The field is down to 24 teams in the Indiana high school football playoffs, with six state championships now just one victory away for the winners of this weekend's IHSAA semistate games.

In Class 6A, Brownsburg continued its impressive postseason run with a 55-19 victory over Lawrence North, while Warren Central edged Center Grove 13-6 to set up a showdown between two Indianapolis-area powers.

Carmel advanced with a convincing 38-7 victory over Carroll and will face Penn, which eliminated Crown Point 44-27.

The Class 5A championship race features another compelling matchup as Cathedral, which ended defending champion New Palestine's title defense earlier in the tournament, takes on Bloomington South. Chesterton and Warsaw will battle for the other championship berth.

Across the state's four smaller classifications, the semistate round also features several intriguing matchups, including Indianapolis Bishop Chatard against East Central in Class 4A and Andrean against Hamilton Heights in Class 3A.

The winners will advance to the IHSAA state championship games at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis over Thanksgiving weekend.

Below are the updated Indiana high school football playoff brackets for all six classifications, including regional championship results and semistate matchups.

Class 6A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Brownsburg and Warren Central headline the Class 6A semistate round after impressive regional championship performances.

Brownsburg defeated Lawrence North 55-19, while Warren Central survived a defensive battle with Center Grove, winning 13-6.

In the northern half of the bracket, Penn defeated Crown Point 44-27, and Carmel cruised past Carroll 38-7.

Regional championship results

Brownsburg 55, Lawrence North 19

Warren Central 13, Center Grove 6

Penn 44, Crown Point 27

Carmel 38, Carroll 7

Semistate matchups — Nov. 20

Penn vs. Carmel

Brownsburg vs. Warren Central

Class 5A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Cathedral's postseason momentum continued with a 45-14 victory over Plainfield, sending the Fighting Irish into the Class 5A semistate round.

Cathedral previously eliminated defending state champion New Palestine 24-21 and now faces Bloomington South, which defeated Castle 38-14 in the regional championship round.

Chesterton and Warsaw will meet in the other semistate after both teams delivered impressive regional victories.

Regional championship results

Chesterton 40, Concord 27

Warsaw 49, Lafayette Jefferson 39

Cathedral 45, Plainfield 14

Bloomington South 38, Castle 14

Semistate matchups — Nov. 20

Chesterton vs. Warsaw

Cathedral vs. Bloomington South

Class 4A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Northridge delivered one of the most dominant performances of the regional championship round, defeating Hobart 56-10 to advance to the Class 4A semistate.

The Raiders will face Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, which defeated Muncie Central 40-14.

In the southern half of the bracket, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard defeated Roncalli 24-7, while East Central rolled past Heritage Hills 35-7.

Regional championship results

Northridge 56, Hobart 10

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 40, Muncie Central 14

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 24, Roncalli 7

East Central 35, Heritage Hills 7

Semistate matchups — Nov. 20

Northridge vs. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard vs. East Central

Class 3A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Hamilton Heights survived one of the most dramatic games of the regional championship round, edging Bluffton 48-47 to reach the Class 3A semistate.

The Huskies will face Andrean, which shut out Angola 35-0.

In the southern half of the bracket, Tri-West Hendricks defeated Lawrenceburg 24-20, while Indian Creek advanced with a 31-28 victory over Evansville Memorial.

Regional championship results

Andrean 35, Angola 0

Hamilton Heights 48, Bluffton 47

Tri-West Hendricks 24, Lawrenceburg 20

Indian Creek 31, Evansville Memorial 28

Semistate matchups — Nov. 20

Andrean vs. Hamilton Heights

Tri-West Hendricks vs. Indian Creek

Class 2A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Lapel continued its dominant postseason run with a 56-14 victory over Oak Hill in the Class 2A regional championship round.

The Bulldogs will face Eastside, which defeated Wheeler 27-14 to advance.

In the southern half of the bracket, South Putnam defeated Eastern Hancock 50-13, while Brownstown Central rolled past North Posey 63-28.

Regional championship results

Eastside 27, Wheeler 14

Lapel 56, Oak Hill 14

South Putnam 50, Eastern Hancock 13

Brownstown Central 63, North Posey 28

Semistate matchups — Nov. 20

Eastside vs. Lapel

South Putnam vs. Brownstown Central

Class 1A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

North Judson-San Pierre continued its pursuit of the Class 1A championship with a convincing 42-7 victory over Clinton Prairie.

The Bluejays will face South Adams, which defeated Pioneer 49-21 to reach the semistate round.

In the southern half of the bracket, Milan defeated Knightstown 48-21, while Riverton Parke shut out North Daviess 27-0.

Regional championship results

North Judson-San Pierre 42, Clinton Prairie 7

South Adams 49, Pioneer 21

Milan 48, Knightstown 21

Riverton Parke 27, North Daviess 0

Semistate matchups — Nov. 20

North Judson-San Pierre vs. South Adams

Milan vs. Riverton Parke

When Are the Indiana High School Football State Championships?

The IHSAA semistate championships are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, with the winners advancing to the six state championship games at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Class 2A, 4A and 6A state championship games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27.

The Class 1A, 3A and 5A championship games will follow Saturday, Nov. 28.

Fans can follow the latest scores, updated matchups and championship results through the High School On SI Indiana football playoff bracket hub.

High School On SI will continue updating its playoff coverage as the state championship matchups are finalized.