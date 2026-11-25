The Indiana high school football postseason delivered another eventful weekend, headlined by a showdown between the state's two highest-ranked teams. No. 1 Brownsburg prevailed over No. 2 Warren Central, handing the Warriors their first loss of the season and strengthening the Bulldogs' hold on the top spot in the latest High School On SI Top 25 state rankings.

Brownsburg's 35-17 victory was the marquee result of the weekend, but it wasn't the only game that reshaped the rankings. Penn outlasted Carmel 49-45 in a high-scoring thriller, while Cathedral edged Bloomington South 24-21 to keep its championship hopes alive. Northridge also delivered a statement, knocking off Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 22-21.

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard survived a dramatic overtime battle with East Central, winning 21-20 to advance. The Trojans' victory was particularly significant after East Central entered the matchup riding the momentum of an impressive postseason run. Meanwhile, several other highly ranked programs had already seen their seasons come to an end, leaving the remaining championship contenders to battle for position.

With another round of postseason football in the books, there has been plenty of movement throughout the rankings. Brownsburg remains No. 1, Penn climbs into the top three, and Bishop Chatard moves into the top 12 after its overtime victory.

Here is the latest High School On SI Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

High School On SI

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1. Brownsburg

Record: 13-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Brownsburg 35, Warren Central 17

Loss(es): None

Brownsburg delivered the biggest victory of the Indiana high school football season, knocking off previously unbeaten Warren Central 35-17 in a battle between the state's top two teams. The Bulldogs remain unbeaten and firmly entrenched at No. 1 as they continue their pursuit of a state championship.

2. Warren Central

Record: 12-1

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Brownsburg 35, Warren Central 17

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 35-17

Warren Central finally encountered a team capable of slowing its championship march, falling 35-17 to top-ranked Brownsburg. The Warriors had put together an outstanding unbeaten campaign before the showdown, but there season ends one game shy of a state title game appearance.

3. Penn

Record: 13-0

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Penn 49, Carmel 45

Loss(es): None

Penn made a major statement with a 49-45 victory over Carmel, surviving a postseason shootout to keep its perfect season intact. The Kingsmen jump into the top three after another impressive performance, adding a significant victory to an already outstanding résumé.

4. Lawrence North

Record: 9-3

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 48-25; Warren Central, 53-37; Brownsburg, 55-19

Lawrence North remains among Indiana's elite programs despite having already concluded its season following a postseason loss to Brownsburg. The Wildcats finished 9-3 after a challenging campaign that included three losses against some of the state's strongest competition.

5. Center Grove

Record: 9-3

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Warren Central, 20-14; Lawrence North, 28-20; Warren Central, 13-6

Center Grove's season ended following a hard-fought 13-6 loss to Warren Central a week ago. The Trojans finish 9-3 after another competitive campaign, with their three defeats coming against some of Indiana's most accomplished programs.

6. Carmel

Record: 8-5

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Penn 49, Carmel 45

Loss(es): Westfield, 38-34; Center Grove, 36-34; Lawrence North, 28-21; Warren Central, 42-28; Penn, 49-45

Carmel's surprising postseason run came to an end in a wild 49-45 loss to Penn. The Greyhounds made an impressive push through the playoffs, but the Kingsmen ultimately had enough offense to survive and advance.

7. Westfield

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 38-14; Carmel, 48-45

Westfield remains in the upper portion of the rankings despite having already concluded its season. The Shamrocks finished 8-2 after another competitive campaign, with both defeats coming against highly ranked opponents.

8. Carroll

Record: 10-2

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Center Grove, 42-17; Carmel, 38-7

Carroll's season ended with a 38-7 loss to Carmel in the quarterfinals, bringing an impressive campaign to a close. The Chargers finished 10-2 and remain one of the state's strongest programs despite falling short in the postseason.

9. Cathedral

Record: 10-3

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Cathedral 24, Bloomington South 21

Loss(es): Ben Davis, 33-27; Loyola Academy (Ill.), 33-19; Trotwood-Madison (Ohio), 17-10

Cathedral survived a challenging matchup with Bloomington South, escaping with a 24-21 victory to continue its postseason campaign. The Irish improve to 10-3 and remain one of Indiana's most dangerous programs heading into the Class 5A title game.

10. Crown Point

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Penn, 44-27

Crown Point remains among Indiana's top 10 despite having already seen its season come to an end. The Bulldogs finished 11-1 after an outstanding campaign, with their lone defeat coming against Penn in a showdown between two previously unbeaten programs.

11. Zionsville

Record: 7-3

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Westfield, 42-7; Brownsburg, 38-3; Brownsburg, 48-10

Zionsville remains in the Top 25 despite having already concluded its season following a sectional loss to Brownsburg. The Eagles finished 7-3, with two of their three defeats coming against the state's top-ranked Bulldogs.

12. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Record: 12-2

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 21, East Central 20

Loss(es): Cathedral, 16-14; Elder (Ohio), 31-21; East Central, 21-20

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard survived an overtime thriller against East Central, pulling out a 21-20 victory to advance in the postseason. The Trojans improve to 12-2 and move up one spot after adding another significant victory to their résumé against a formidable opponent.

13. Northridge

Record: 14-0

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Northridge 22, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 21

Loss(es): None

Northridge continued its remarkable unbeaten season with a dramatic 22-21 victory over Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger. The Raiders improve to 14-0 and continue to make their case as one of Indiana's most impressive championship contenders, moving up six spots in the latest rankings.

14. Ben Davis

Record: 5-6

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Avon, 22-12; Center Grove, 21-10; Warren Central, 25-8; Lawrence North, 54-28; Carmel, 28-24; Brownsburg, 42-7

Ben Davis remains in the Top 25 despite having already seen its season come to an end following a sectional loss to Brownsburg. The Giants finished 5-6 after facing one of the state's most challenging schedules.

15. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Record: 12-2

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Northridge 22, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 21

Loss(es): Carroll, 49-29; Northridge, 22-21

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger saw its impressive postseason run come to an end in heartbreaking fashion, falling 22-21 to unbeaten Northridge. The Saints finish 12-2 after another strong campaign, with both defeats coming against highly ranked competition.

16. Roncalli

Record: 10-3

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 15-14; Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 42-14; Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 24-7

Roncalli remains among Indiana's top programs despite having already concluded its season. The Royals finished 10-3 after another successful campaign that included several challenging matchups against the state's top competition.

17. East Central

Record: 11-3

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 21, East Central 20

Loss(es): Elder (Ohio), 42-7; Roncalli, 28-10; Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 21-20

East Central came agonizingly close to advancing, falling 21-20 in overtime to Indianapolis Bishop Chatard in a dramatic postseason matchup. The Trojans finish 11-3 after another strong campaign, having pushed one of Indiana's most accomplished programs to the limit.

18. New Palestine

Record: 7-4

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): East Central, 14-6; Roncalli, 20-6; IMG Academy, 49-7; Cathedral, 24-21

New Palestine remains in the rankings despite having already concluded its season following a postseason loss to Cathedral. The Dragons finished 7-4 after another challenging campaign that included a 24-21 loss to the Irish.

19. Avon

Record: 6-4

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 49-7; Westfield, 49-16; Zionsville, 33-13; Ben Davis, 32-10

Avon remains among Indiana's top 25 despite having already concluded its season with a 6-4 record. The Orioles faced a challenging schedule throughout the campaign and will look to build on that experience heading into next season.

20. Bloomington South

Record: 10-3

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: Cathedral 24, Bloomington South 21

Loss(es): Ironton (OH), 37-0; Center Grove, 28-14; Cathedral, 24-21

Bloomington South's postseason run came to an end with a narrow 24-21 loss to Cathedral. The Panthers finish 10-3 after an impressive campaign, having established themselves as one of Indiana's strongest programs.

21. Hamilton Southeastern

Record: 5-6

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Carroll, 54-23; Avon, 28-7; Westfield, 36-7; Zionsville, 30-14; Brownsburg, 35-7; Carmel, 17-14

Hamilton Southeastern remains in the Top 25 despite having already seen its season come to an end following a narrow sectional loss to Carmel. The Royals finished 5-6 after competing against some of Indiana's strongest Class 6A programs.

22. Franklin Central

Record: 5-7

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es):

Roncalli, 21-7; Brownsburg, 48-0; Zionsville, 30-26; Avon, 34-27;

Hamilton Southeastern, 35-14; Westfield, 42-14; Warren Central, 49-20

Franklin Central remains in the rankings despite having already seen its postseason run come to an end. The Flashes finished 5-7 after competing against several of Indiana's top programs.

23. Danville

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 41-8

Danville remains among Indiana's top programs despite having already seen its season come to an end against Indianapolis Bishop Chatard. The Warriors finished 11-1 after establishing themselves as one of the state's most successful teams.

24. East Noble

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 35-14

East Noble remains in the Top 25 despite having already seen its season come to an end with a 35-14 loss to Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger. The Knights finished 11-1 after putting together one of the state's strongest Class 4A campaigns.

25. Merrillville

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Crown Point, 23-14; Crown Point, 43-33

Merrillville rounds out the rankings despite having already concluded its season following its sectional loss to Crown Point. The Pirates finished 8-2, with both defeats coming against the Bulldogs.

Final Analysis

Brownsburg made the loudest statement of the weekend, taking down Warren Central 35-17 in a matchup that lived up to its billing as Indiana's biggest game of the season. The Bulldogs remain unbeaten and have firmly established themselves as the team to beat heading into the final stages of the postseason.

Penn also deserves plenty of attention after its 49-45 victory over Carmel. The Kingsmen move into the No. 3 spot with a perfect record, while Cathedral and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard continue to demonstrate why they're among the state's most dangerous postseason contenders.

Northridge, meanwhile, might be the most intriguing team outside the traditional heavyweights. The Raiders improved to 14-0 with their one-point victory over Bishop Dwenger, continuing a remarkable season and climbing to No. 13 in the rankings. Their ability to keep winning close games makes them a legitimate championship threat.