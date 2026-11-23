Dallas Cornpropst had already earned the starting kicking job at Center Grove High School when his coach handed him an unexpected assignment before his junior season.

The Trojans needed a punter.

Cornpropst had never seriously played the position, so he turned to YouTube, reached out to people he knew and spent the offseason teaching himself.

“There was no option in my head other than, ‘We're going to make this work, and we're going to do a good job,’” Cornpropst said.

A year later, the Center Grove senior from Greenwood, Indiana, is an Army All-American preparing to punt in December at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

It's a remarkable development for someone who didn't even begin playing football until high school.

Before becoming one of Center Grove's top specialists, Cornpropst was competing nationally in CrossFit, a sport that helped prepare him for the physical demands and pressure of football.

From CrossFit Competitions to Friday Night Football

Cornpropst grew up playing several sports, including soccer, hockey and AAU basketball. But competitive CrossFit eventually became his primary focus.

His parents introduced him to the sport, and he quickly embraced the combination of weightlifting, running and other physically demanding exercises.

Competitions took him around the country, giving him experience performing under pressure long before he attempted his first varsity field goal.

“I've always enjoyed lifting weights and, honestly, putting my body through hard things,” Cornpropst said.

Dallas Cornpropst, a former competitive CrossFit athlete, has developed into a standout specialist for Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana. | Ethan Horvath

His accomplishments included winning a Garage Games world championship in the individual division.

Cornpropst remembers the competition not only for the physical challenge but also for the relationships he developed.

One of those connections began at an event in Naples, Florida.

CrossFit Games champion James Sprague happened to be there, and Cornpropst's father struck up a conversation with him.

After being introduced, Sprague offered to coach Cornpropst.

The two began training together and developed a friendship that continued even after Cornpropst shifted his attention to football.

They still talk regularly, and Cornpropst considers Sprague both a mentor and a friend.

His father has been another important influence.

“He's always pushed me so hard and loved me so hard at the same time,” Cornpropst said.

That combination of encouragement and demanding workouts helped shape his approach to competition.

The lessons carried over to football, particularly when Cornpropst faced pressure-filled kicking situations.

“If I go out lining up for a long field goal, it's drilled into my head: This is game time. This is where we perform,” he said.

Finding His Place at Center Grove

Joining Center Grove's football program presented a different kind of challenge.

Many of Cornpropst's teammates had grown up playing together in the program's Bantam League. He arrived as a freshman without those shared experiences or established relationships.

He also stood about 5-foot-2, making him noticeably smaller than many of the players around him.

“I think the hardest part was just getting connected with the program,” Cornpropst said.

Center Grove, coached by Eric Moore, has built one of Indiana's most successful high school football programs around demanding expectations and a strong team culture.

For Cornpropst, becoming part of that tradition took time.

Freshman coach Brandon Painter helped him get started.

“He really just saw the potential that I had and my work ethic,” Cornpropst said.

Painter gave him an opportunity, and the relationship continued as Cornpropst progressed through the program. The two still keep in touch.

Cornpropst began by kicking extra points for the junior varsity team.

He also leaned on his faith while adjusting to an unfamiliar sport and working through concerns about fitting in.

“I just relied on my faith and trust in God,” he said.

After his freshman season, Cornpropst committed to getting stronger and gained approximately 30 pounds before his sophomore year.

He stopped competing in CrossFit shortly before that season to focus exclusively on football.

The decision paid off.

As a sophomore, Cornpropst won the varsity kicking job over a senior and converted all 10 of his field-goal attempts.

“After that, my coaches and my teammates all started to trust me,” he said. “Since then, I've definitely felt like I was more a part of the team.”

How Learning to Punt Led to Army All-American Honors

Before his junior season, Cornpropst learned that his responsibilities were about to expand.

Center Grove needed someone to punt, and Moore expected him to handle the job.

Cornpropst had watched punters at specialist camps, but he had little personal experience with the position.

Rather than shy away from the challenge, he began studying videos and asking questions.

He spent the offseason working on his technique and eventually took over both kicking and punting duties.

Along the way, he received guidance from Mark and Morgan Haggee of Haggee Kicking, two of his primary kicking coaches in Indiana.

Their instruction and support helped him continue developing as a specialist.

Cornpropst's confidence also grew as a placekicker.

During his junior season, he connected on a 52-yard field goal, demonstrating that he could deliver from distances he hadn't previously reached in games.

But it was his newly developed punting ability that ultimately opened the door to national recognition.

After his junior season, Cornpropst attended a camp run by specialist coach Brandon Kornblue.

His goal was to improve his ranking and earn a five-star designation.

He accomplished both, receiving a five-star rating from Kornblue Kicking and winning the camp's punt competition.

“I had no intentions of doing so well in punting,” Cornpropst said. “I was on that night and did a great job and ended up winning the punt competition.”

Kornblue subsequently invited him to participate in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Cornpropst estimated that he had been seriously punting for only about six months when he earned the invitation.

A position he learned out of necessity had become his ticket to one of high school football's national showcases.

A 51-Yard Field Goal and a New Leadership Role

Cornpropst continued making an impact during his senior season.

One of his biggest moments came in Center Grove's 36-34 Copper Kettle rivalry victory over Carmel, when he connected on a 51-yard field goal.

But his contributions to the Trojans have extended beyond kicking and punting.

Cornpropst has taken four younger kickers under his wing, helping them improve their mechanics and understand the mental demands of the position.

“I've had to teach them a lot, mechanically and also mentally,” he said. “I know how hard it is coming in freshman year, not really knowing what you're getting yourself into.”

He remembers how difficult it was to enter Center Grove's program without having grown up alongside his teammates.

He also remembers Painter giving him an opportunity when he needed one.

Now, as a senior, Cornpropst is trying to provide that same support to the next generation of Trojans specialists.

College Football Dreams and a Future in Finance

Cornpropst's family has also been learning how to navigate the college recruiting process.

An only child, he hopes to become the first member of his family to compete in a college sport.

Without a relative who had already experienced recruiting, Cornpropst and his parents sought advice from coaches and others familiar with the process.

He began attending camps and making game-day visits as a freshman.

At the time of his interview, Cornpropst reported three college offers spanning NCAA Division I through Division III.

He also identified Louisville, Purdue and Ball State as programs that particularly interested him.

But football isn't his only consideration when evaluating colleges.

Cornpropst maintains a 3.4 GPA and plans to study finance.

His father introduced him to investing, sparking an interest in the stock market and working with numbers.

“I would love to open my own wealth management firm,” Cornpropst said. “That's kind of the big dream.”

Away from training and recruiting, Cornpropst enjoys playing golf, appreciating the peaceful atmosphere of the course.

December will bring a much different setting.

At The Star in Frisco, Cornpropst will have an opportunity to compete alongside some of the nation's top high school football players.

He's looking forward to meeting other All-Americans, building relationships and following their college careers after they share the field.

“I'm super excited to spend some time with those guys and get to know them,” he said.

Cornpropst entered Center Grove's program as a freshman hoping to find his place among teammates who had played football together for years.

Now he's preparing to represent the Trojans as an Army All-American.

And he'll do it at a position he had to teach himself.