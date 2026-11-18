One of the top Iowa high school football players in the state has a choice to make once again.

Paul Beswick, a senior at West Delaware High School, committed to play college basketball at Western Illinois University this past July.

When he made the announcement on social media this summer, Beswick noted that it was a “dream” to compete at the collegiate level.

“Thank you Lord for blessing me with the opportunity to play Division I basketball,” Beswick posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Since I was a kid, it has been my dream to compete at the collegiate level. Thank you to everyone supporting the journey!”

Blessed to announce that I’m committed to Western Illinois University!



Thank you Lord for blessing me with the opportunity to play Division I basketball. Since I was a kid, it has been my dream to compete at the collegiate level. Thank you to everyone supporting the journey! pic.twitter.com/9AxibNiuH4 — Paul Beswick (@Pauly_Beswick) July 24, 2026

Top Iowa High School Basketball Commit Adds Major College Football Offer

Well, Beswick has picked up another major college offer, this time to play NCAA Division I football in-state.

“After a great conversation with (Tyler Barnes) and (Abdul Hodge) I’m blessed to receive an offer from Hawkeye Football to play (tight end),” Beswick posted.

Beswick was at the recent Iowa vs. Purdue game, as the Hawkeyes won to move to 8-2 on the year.

This past fall, Beswick led West Delaware to an 8-3 record, reaching the Iowa high school football Class 3A quarterfinals before falling to finalist Solon, 23-14. He had 108 yards passing and a touchdown while rushing for 120 yards in that game.

Paul Beswick Has Been A Key Two-Way Starter For West Delaware

Beswick completed 57 of 93 for 995 yards with 11 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He ran for another 1,287 yards and 20 touchdowns on 181 carries, averaging seven yards per rush.

In addition to his offensive stats, Beswick played defense for the Hawks. He recorded 19.5 tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback sack.

During his junior season, Beswick caught 10 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown, rushing for 93 yards and another score. He had 45 tackles on defense.

Western Illinois Commit Coming Off Strong Basketball Season

Beswick is coming off a high school basketball season in which he averaged 13.6 points per game and 6.4 rebounds with over a steal and a block per game. He shot 40 percent from the field and made 99 three-pointers.

As a sophomore, Beswick started 15 games and played in 22 for West Delaware, recording 137 points and 85 rebounds with 29 made triples.

Beswick also holds college football offers from both the University of Northern Iowa and South Dakota State University. The Panthers want him to play tight end and the Jackrabbits are recruiting him as a linebacker.