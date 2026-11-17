The Indiana high school football postseason continued Friday with the regional championship round, producing several significant results and another reshuffling of the latest High School On SI Top 25 state rankings.

Brownsburg and Warren Central continued their unbeaten seasons, with the Bulldogs delivering a 55-19 blowout of Lawrence North and the Warriors holding off Center Grove in a defensive battle 13-6. Carmel also made a statement, rolling past Carroll 38-7 to move ahead of the Chargers in the rankings.

One of the weekend's most intriguing matchups featured two previously unbeaten teams, with Penn going on the road and defeating Crown Point 44-27 in a rain-soaked showdown. Northridge also remained unbeaten, while Cathedral, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and East Central added important postseason victories.

Several other highly ranked programs, meanwhile, saw their seasons come to an end, further narrowing the field of championship contenders.

Here is the latest High School On SI Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 | WK5 | WK6 | WK7 | WK8 | WK9 | WK10 | WK11 | WK12 | WK13

1. Brownsburg

Record: 12-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Brownsburg 55, Lawrence North 19

Loss(es): None

Brownsburg continued its dominant season with a convincing 55-19 victory over Lawrence North, maintaining its unbeaten record and position atop Indiana's rankings. The Bulldogs delivered another statement performance, demonstrating why they remain one of the state's most formidable championship contenders.

2. Warren Central

Record: 12-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Warren Central 13, Center Grove 6

Loss(es): None

Warren Central kept its perfect season intact with a hard-fought 13-6 victory over Center Grove in a defensive battle. The Warriors once again found a way to win when challenged, keeping their championship aspirations firmly on track.

3. Lawrence North

Record: 9-3

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Brownsburg 55, Lawrence North 19

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 48-25; Warren Central, 53-37; Brownsburg, 55-19

Lawrence North ran into a formidable opponent in top-ranked Brownsburg, falling 55-19 as its postseason campaign came to an end. The Wildcats finish with a 9-3 record after establishing themselves as one of Indiana's top programs throughout the season.

4. Center Grove

Record: 9-3

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Warren Central 13, Center Grove 6

Loss(es): Warren Central, 20-14; Lawrence North, 28-20; Warren Central, 13-6

Center Grove gave unbeaten Warren Central everything it could handle but ultimately came up short in a 13-6 defensive struggle. The Trojans finish the season at 9-3 after another strong campaign against some of Indiana's most accomplished programs.

5. Carmel

Record: 8-4

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Carmel 38, Carroll 7

Loss(es): Westfield, 38-34; Center Grove, 36-34; Lawrence North, 28-21; Warren Central, 42-28

Carmel delivered one of the weekend's most impressive performances, traveling to Fort Wayne and overwhelming Carroll 38-7 to advance in the postseason. The Greyhounds have put together an impressive playoff run and move ahead of the Chargers in the latest rankings.

6. Westfield

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 38-14; Carmel, 48-45

Westfield remains among Indiana's top programs despite having already seen its season come to an end following its sectional loss to Carmel. The Shamrocks finished with an 8-2 record after another competitive campaign.

7. Carroll

Record: 10-2

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Carmel 38, Carroll 7

Loss(es): Center Grove, 42-17; Carmel, 38-7

Carroll suffered a stunning 38-7 defeat at the hands of Carmel, ending its postseason run after an impressive regular season. The Chargers finish with a 10-2 record, having established themselves as one of the state's strongest programs throughout the year.

8. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Record: 12-1

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 40, Muncie Central 14

Loss(es): Carroll, 49-29

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger continued its impressive postseason run with a commanding 40-14 victory over Muncie Central. The Saints improve to 12-1 and remain firmly in the championship picture after another convincing performance.

9. Cathedral

Record: 9-3

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Cathedral 45, Plainfield 14

Loss(es): Ben Davis, 33-27; Loyola Academy (Ill.), 33-19; Trotwood-Madison (Ohio), 17-10

Cathedral delivered another impressive postseason performance, rolling past Plainfield 45-14 to continue its march through the playoffs. The Irish improve to 9-3 and remain among Indiana's most dangerous championship contenders.

10. Penn

Record: 12-0

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Penn 44, Crown Point 27

Loss(es): None

Penn made a major statement by going on the road and defeating previously unbeaten Crown Point 44-27 in a rain-soaked battle of unbeatens. The Kingsmen improve to 12-0, adding another impressive victory to an already outstanding season.

11. Crown Point

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Penn 44, Crown Point 27

Loss(es): Penn, 44-27

Crown Point finally saw its unbeaten season come to an end, falling 44-27 to Penn in a highly anticipated showdown between two of Indiana's top programs. The Bulldogs finish with an 11-1 record after putting together one of the state's most impressive campaigns.

12. Zionsville

Record: 7-3

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Westfield, 42-7; Brownsburg, 38-3; Brownsburg, 48-10

Zionsville remains among Indiana's top programs despite having already concluded its season following its sectional loss to Brownsburg. The Eagles finished with a 7-3 record, with two of their three defeats coming against the state's top-ranked Bulldogs.

13. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Record: 11-2

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 24, Roncalli 7

Loss(es): Cathedral, 16-14; Elder (Ohio), 31-21

Bishop Chatard added another impressive victory to its postseason résumé, defeating Roncalli 24-7 in a matchup between two of Indianapolis' most accomplished programs. The Trojans improve to 11-2 and continue to demonstrate why they belong among Indiana's top teams.

14. Roncalli

Record: 10-3

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 24, Roncalli 7

Loss(es): Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 15-14; Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 42-14; Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 24-7

Roncalli saw its postseason run come to an end with a 24-7 loss to Indianapolis Bishop Chatard in the regional championship round. The Royals finish with a 10-3 record after another successful season against some of Indiana's strongest competition.

15. Ben Davis

Record: 5-6

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Avon, 22-12; Center Grove, 21-10; Warren Central, 25-8; Lawrence North, 54-28; Carmel, 28-24; Brownsburg, 42-7

Ben Davis remains in the Top 25 despite having already seen its postseason run come to an end following a sectional loss to Brownsburg. The Giants finished with a 5-6 record after facing one of the state's most challenging schedules.

16. East Central

Record: 11-2

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: East Central 35, Heritage Hills 7

Loss(es): Elder (Ohio), 42-7; Roncalli, 28-10

East Central continued its impressive postseason campaign with a convincing 35-7 victory over Heritage Hills. The Trojans improve to 11-2 and remain firmly positioned among Indiana's leading Class 4A contenders.

17. New Palestine

Record: 7-4

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): East Central, 14-6; Roncalli, 20-6; IMG Academy, 49-7; Cathedral, 24-21

New Palestine remains in the rankings despite having already seen its postseason hopes end with a 24-21 loss to Cathedral. The Dragons finished with a 7-4 record after another challenging campaign following their state championship season.

18. Avon

Record: 6-4

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 49-7; Westfield, 49-16; Zionsville, 33-13; Ben Davis, 32-10

Avon remains among Indiana's top programs despite having already concluded its season with a 6-4 record. The Orioles faced a challenging schedule throughout the campaign and will look to build on that experience heading into next season.

19. Northridge

Record: 13-0

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Northridge 56, Hobart 10

Loss(es): None

Northridge continued its remarkable unbeaten season with a dominant 56-10 victory over Hobart. The Raiders improve to 13-0, keeping their championship aspirations firmly intact as they continue an outstanding postseason run.

20. Bloomington South

Record: 10-2

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: Bloomington South 38, Castle 14

Loss(es): Ironton (OH), 37-0; Center Grove, 28-14

Bloomington South added another postseason victory to its résumé, defeating Castle 38-14 to improve to 10-2. The Panthers continue to look like one of Indiana's strongest Class 5A programs after another impressive performance.

21. Hamilton Southeastern

Record: 5-6

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Carroll, 54-23; Avon, 28-7; Westfield, 36-7; Zionsville, 30-14; Brownsburg, 35-7; Carmel, 17-14

Hamilton Southeastern remains in the Top 25 despite having already seen its season come to an end following a narrow sectional loss to Carmel. The Royals finished with a 5-6 record after competing against some of Indiana's strongest Class 6A programs.

22. Franklin Central

Record: 5-7

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Roncalli, 21-7; Brownsburg, 48-0; Zionsville, 30-26; Avon, 34-27; Hamilton Southeastern, 35-14; Westfield, 42-14; Warren Central, 49-20

Franklin Central remains in the rankings despite having already seen its postseason run come to an end with a loss to Warren Central. The Flashes finished with a 5-7 record after competing against several of Indiana's top programs.

23. Danville

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 41-8

Danville remains among Indiana's top programs despite having already seen its unbeaten season end with a loss to Indianapolis Bishop Chatard. The Warriors finished with an impressive 11-1 record after establishing themselves as one of the state's most successful teams.

24. East Noble

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 35-14

East Noble remains in the Top 25 despite having already seen its outstanding season come to an end with a 35-14 loss to Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger. The Knights finished with an impressive 11-1 record after putting together one of the state's strongest Class 4A campaigns.

25. Merrillville

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Crown Point, 23-14; Crown Point, 43-33

Merrillville rounds out the rankings despite having already concluded its season following its sectional loss to Crown Point. The Pirates finished with an 8-2 record, with both defeats coming against the Bulldogs.

Final Analysis

The latest Indiana Top 25 rankings reflect a postseason that continues to separate the championship contenders from the rest of the field.

Brownsburg and Warren Central remain the teams to beat, with both programs carrying unbeaten records after impressive regional championship victories. Brownsburg's 55-19 win over Lawrence North was particularly emphatic, while Warren Central demonstrated its defensive toughness in a 13-6 victory over Center Grove.

Carmel also made one of the weekend's biggest statements, overwhelming Carroll 38-7 and moving ahead of the Chargers in the rankings. Meanwhile, Penn's 44-27 victory over Crown Point ended the Bulldogs' unbeaten season and established the Kingsmen as another serious championship contender.

Northridge remains unbeaten at 13-0 after another dominant performance, while Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Cathedral, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and East Central all added important postseason victories.

With the postseason field continuing to narrow, Indiana's remaining contenders are getting closer to their ultimate goal of reaching Lucas Oil Stadium. The latest results have provided clarity at the top, but there is still plenty of football left to determine which programs will finish the season with a state championship.