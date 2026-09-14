Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings - Sept. 14, 2026

For the third straight week, Dowling Catholic handled business, as the Maroons retained the No. 1 position in the High School On SI Top 25 Rankings.

Dowling Catholic has held the spot since the initial preseason rankings, improving to 3-0 with a victory over Dallas Center-Grimes.

But things do not get any easier for the Maroons this coming week, as they get a fourth straight rated foe in No. 4 Southeast Polk. The Rams have quickly climbed the rankings and are the only other Class 5A state champion in Iowa high school football history.

Five Teams Enter The Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings

Newcomers to the rankings this week include Ankeny, North Polk, Bettendorf, Glenwood and West Delaware.

Ankeny made the biggest jump, joining the Top 25 at No. 16. The Hawks square off with intra-city rival Ankeny Centennial in Week 4.

The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here are the rankings entering Week 3:

High School On SI

1. Dowling Catholic (Class 5A)

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: No. 1

Next game: at No. 4 Southeast Polk, Friday, September 18

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: No. 2

Next game: vs. Williamsburg, Friday, September 18

3. Sioux City East (5A)

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: No. 3

Next game: at Sioux City West, Friday, September 18

4. Southeast Polk (5A)

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: No. 5

Next game: vs. No. 1 Dowling Catholic, Friday, September 18

5. Johnston (5A)

Record: 2-1

Previous rank: No. 6

Next game: at No. 13 Iowa City Liberty, Friday, September 18

6. West Des Moines Valley (5A)

Record: 2-1

Previous rank: No. 7

Next game: vs. Waukee, Friday, September 18

7. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: No. 8

Next game: at OABCIG, Friday, September 18

8. Clear Lake (3A)

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: No. 9

Next game: vs. Nevada, Friday, September 18

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: No. 10

Next game: vs. No. 23 Glenwood, Friday, September 18

10. Iowa City West (5A)

Record: 2-1

Previous rank: No. 4

Next game: vs. No. 22 Bettendorf, Friday, September 18

11. Iowa City Regina (1A)

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: No. 11

Next game: vs. Cardinal, Friday, September 18

12. Solon (3A)

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: No. 12

Next game: vs. Benton, Friday, September 18

13. Iowa City Liberty (5A)

Record: 2-1

Previous rank: No. 13

Next game: vs. No. 5 Johnston, Friday, September 18

14. West Lyon (1A)

Record: 2-1

Previous rank: No. 16

Next game: vs. Alta-Aurelia, Friday, September 18

15. Carlisle (4A)

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: No. 19

Next game: vs. Winterset, Friday, September 18

16. Ankeny (5A)

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: Unranked

Next game: vs. Ankeny Centennial, Friday, September 18

17. Des Moines Christian (3A)

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: No. 20

Next game: at Creston, Friday, September 18

18. Fort Dodge (4A)

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: No. 22

Next game: vs. Waterloo West, Friday, September 18

19. Lewis Central (4A)

Record: 2-1

Previous rank: No. 24

Next game: at Carroll, Friday, September 18

20. Western Dubuque (4A)

Record: 2-1

Previous rank: No. 25

Next game: vs. Decorah, Friday, September 18

21. North Polk (4A)

Record: 2-1

Previous rank: Unranked

Next game: vs. Pella, Friday, September 18

22. Bettendorf (5A)

Record: 2-1

Previous rank: Unranked

Next game: at No. 10 Iowa City West, Friday, September 18

23. Glenwood (4A)

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: Unranked

Next game: at No. 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Friday, September 18

24. West Delaware (3A)

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: Unranked

Next game: at Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Friday, September 18

25. Dallas Center-Grimes (5A)

Record: 2-1

Previous rank: No. 18

Next game: vs. Des Moines Roosevelt, Friday, September 18

Dropped out: No. 14 ADM; No. 15 Sioux City Bishop Heelan; No. 17 Cedar Rapids Prairie; No. 21 Waverly-Shell Rock; No. 23 Iowa City High.