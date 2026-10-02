Lawrence North at Warren Central Live Updates: Indiana High School Football
INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City will be the site of one of the nation's most intriguing high school football matchups Friday night when two teams ranked in the top five of the High School On SI Indiana Football State Rankings meet on the gridiron.
No. 5 Lawrence North will visit No. 2 Warren Central with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at WCHS Warrior Stadium. The Wildcats are 5-1, with their only loss coming against No. 1 Brownsburg, while the Warriors remain perfect at 6-0 entering the matchup.
Preview
Who: Lawrence North (Indianapolis) at Warren Central (Indianapolis)
When: 7 p.m. ET local
Where: WCHS Warrior Stadium, Indianapolis
Livestream: TBD
Lawrence North's biggest win to date is a 28-21 victory over No. 11 Carmel, a 3-3 team whose three losses have come by a combined 13 points. Carmel's other losses came against No. 3 Westfield, 38-34, and No. 4 Center Grove, 36-34. A win over Warren Central would immediately become the biggest addition to the Wildcats' résumé this season.
The Warriors, meanwhile, have a victory over No. 4 Center Grove serving as the foundation for their unblemished record. They'll face Carmel next weekend, but there's already one common opponent between Warren Central and Lawrence North: No. 18 Ben Davis. Warren Central defeated the Giants 25-8 two weeks ago, while Lawrence North beat them 54-28 last week.
Both teams feature a wealth of Division I talent, but two names stand out above the rest. Lawrence North wide receiver Monshun Sales is a five-star recruit committed to Indiana and currently rated as the top prospect in the Hoosier State. Warren Central linebacker Sean Fox is a four-star prospect ranked No. 2 in the state and is committed to Kentucky.
Sales has seen only limited action in two games this season because of nagging injuries, but reports indicate he could appear in a limited role against Warren Central. His availability could add another intriguing element to an already loaded matchup.
Refresh this page regularly throughout the game for live updates:
Check in closer to the scheduled kickoff for an AccuWeather update on the Friday night forecast in the Indianapolis area.
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Kendall began covering high school sports in East Texas as a high school student in the late 1980s. He served as the sports editor for the Gladewater Mirror early in his career while attending Kilgore College where he received an Associate of Arts with a major in journalism. He later completed his Bachelor of Journalism at The University of Texas at Austin. Webb later founded the College Football America Yearbook, publishing an annual edition every year from 2011 through 2022. Webb added a Master of Liberal Arts with a major in journalism from Harvard University in 2023, simultaneously completing a Graduate Certificate in Digital Storytelling. He has also written for The Sporting News and remains a passionate fan of sports at all levels. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.Follow RoadTripSports