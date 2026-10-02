INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City will be the site of one of the nation's most intriguing high school football matchups Friday night when two teams ranked in the top five of the High School On SI Indiana Football State Rankings meet on the gridiron.

No. 5 Lawrence North will visit No. 2 Warren Central with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at WCHS Warrior Stadium. The Wildcats are 5-1, with their only loss coming against No. 1 Brownsburg, while the Warriors remain perfect at 6-0 entering the matchup.

Preview

Who: Lawrence North (Indianapolis) at Warren Central (Indianapolis)

When: 7 p.m. ET local

Where: WCHS Warrior Stadium, Indianapolis

Livestream: TBD

Lawrence North's biggest win to date is a 28-21 victory over No. 11 Carmel, a 3-3 team whose three losses have come by a combined 13 points. Carmel's other losses came against No. 3 Westfield, 38-34, and No. 4 Center Grove, 36-34. A win over Warren Central would immediately become the biggest addition to the Wildcats' résumé this season.

The Warriors, meanwhile, have a victory over No. 4 Center Grove serving as the foundation for their unblemished record. They'll face Carmel next weekend, but there's already one common opponent between Warren Central and Lawrence North: No. 18 Ben Davis. Warren Central defeated the Giants 25-8 two weeks ago, while Lawrence North beat them 54-28 last week.

Both teams feature a wealth of Division I talent, but two names stand out above the rest. Lawrence North wide receiver Monshun Sales is a five-star recruit committed to Indiana and currently rated as the top prospect in the Hoosier State. Warren Central linebacker Sean Fox is a four-star prospect ranked No. 2 in the state and is committed to Kentucky.

Sales has seen only limited action in two games this season because of nagging injuries, but reports indicate he could appear in a limited role against Warren Central. His availability could add another intriguing element to an already loaded matchup.

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Check in closer to the scheduled kickoff for an AccuWeather update on the Friday night forecast in the Indianapolis area.