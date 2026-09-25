Brownsburg vs. Westfield Live Updates: Indiana High School Football

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Indiana's top two teams will meet on the gridiron Friday night when Brownsburg hosts Westfield in the latest edition of their heated rivalry for high school football supremacy in the Hoosier State.

Brownsburg has beaten Westfield in the last two Class 6A state championship games, and counting regular season meetings, the Bulldogs have beaten the Rocks in six consecutive meetings dating back to Sept. 24, 2021, when Westfield won its most recent game in the series.

Refresh Regularly for Updates During the Game:

Brownsburg kicking off to Westfield to start the game.

About to get under way in Brownsburg.

According to AccuWeather, it is 67 degrees with times of sun and clouds this evening. Right now from the stadium feed, it looks pretty overcast. But overall, it appears to be good forecast for football between these two Indiana heavyweights.

Check in closer to game time, and we'll update the weather in the Brownsburg area.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Friday at Brownsburg's Roark Stadium.

Preview

Who: Westfield [Ind.} at Brownsburg [Ind.]

When: 7 p.m. ET local

Where: Roark Stadium

Livestream: Westfield at Brownsburg on ihsaa.tv



Both teams enter the game at 5-0, and it wouldn't surprise anybody in Indiana if this turns out to be a preview of yet another state championship clash. All four of their meetings over the past two seasons have been one-score affairs, and all indications heading into tonight's contest suggest it could be close again.

Brownsburg is averaging 45 points per game while yielding just over 11 on average. Westfield, meanwhile, averages nearly 41 on offense giving up just over 15 per game on defense. Brownsburg is coming off a 49-10 win over a winless Fishers squad, and has won every game by at least 23 points with the exception of its August 28 matchup against Georgia powerhouse Rabun Gap-Nacoochee. The Bulldogs still won comfortably, 31-15, in the intersectional matchup.

Westfield has also been dominant, winning each of its games by at least four touchdowns with just a single exception as well. The Rocks were pushed to the limit in a 38-34 shootout win against a Carmel squad that had spent all season in the top 10 until this week when the Greyhounds fell to No. 11 with their third loss.

Brownsburg has a number of high-profile recruits, including three highly-touted seniors in wide receiver Branden Sharpe (Indiana), defensive lineman Dami Sowunmi (uncommitted) and interior offensive lineman Nick Vecrumba (Kansas).

Westfield has a big interior lineman of its own on the offensive front in Nicholas Schurman, a three-star senior who remains uncommitted. He's the top-ranked prospect on a Rocks' squad that might not have as many big names as the Bulldogs, but nevertheless, operates at the same high level as a team.

The only question remaining is whether the Rocks can finally break through and win a game against the only team that might stand between them and a shot at a state title in 2026.