Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 28, 2026)

The top of the Indiana high school football rankings got a little more interesting last Friday night, even if the team sitting at No. 1 remains the same.

No. 1 Brownsburg versus No. 2 Westfield was good for one half, until the Bulldogs took over in the second half with a 24-point outburst. They ended up winning the highly-anticipated showdown 38-24, quieting any talk for the time-being about whether the Shamrocks were ready to finally break through and beat their nemesis.

Instead, Westfield moves forward knowing that they will likely have to face these Bulldogs again to win a state title, and they'll carry the psychological burden that comes with having lost seven straight games in this series. For now, they drop one spot to No. 3, trading places with Warren Central which settles into the No. 2 spot, riding shotgun to Brownsburg.

The rest of the top 13 remains unchanged, with new No. 14 Crown Point being the next highest-ranked team to improve upon its position from last week. There is plenty of shuffling from there on down, and there's even one new team making its debut here this week: No. 24 Danville takes the spot of the Yorktown team it pummeled in a 49-19 blowout.

This is your High School On SI Indiana Top 25 Football State Rankings.

High School On SI

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1. Brownsburg

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Brownsburg 38, Westfield 14

Loss(es): None

The big showdown between No. 1 Brownsburg and last week's No. 2 Westfield lasted one half. Tied at 14-all heading into the locker room, it looked like we were in for another game that would go down to the wire, just like the previous four meetings between these teams over the past two seasons — all of which were decided by one score.

Of course, Brownsburg won all four of those games, so it wasn't exactly a surprise that the Bulldogs figured out a way to beat Westfield again last Friday night. What was surprising was how quickly a tight game turned in the second half. Brownsburg erupted for 24 unanswered points after halftime, turning a close game into a 38-14 rout.

Next up for the Bulldogs is a Friday evening trip to No. 17 Zionsville, whose only loss of 2026 came in a big way — a 42-7 smackdown at the hands of that same Westfield team Brownsburg just walloped in the second half last week. On paper, that would seem to set up another favorable matchup for the Bulldogs and raise the question of whether their toughest tests are already in the rearview mirror. Either way, an undefeated regular season is starting to feel like a very real possibility once again.

2. Warren Central

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Warren Central 35, Pike 0

Loss(es): None

Warren Central thrashed Pike 35-0 last weekend, and now the Warriors step into the spotlight when they face No. 5 Lawrence on Friday in Indiana's game of the week. The Warriors enter the showdown undefeated, while the Wildcats' only loss came against — who else? — No. 1 Brownsburg, which beat Lawrence 48-25 on Aug. 21 in the season opener.

Despite that loss, this one feels like a true coin flip. Warren Central will at least have the benefit of playing at home, which could prove especially valuable in what should be one of Indiana's most intriguing matchups of the week.

3. Westfield

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Brownsburg 38, Westfield 14

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 38-14

You can sum up the state of Westfield football these days in simple terms: If there were no Brownsburg Bulldogs, the Shamrocks might have a couple more state championships, and they might be the team riding a long winning streak rather than the other way around. Consider that in three seasons under head coach Josh Miracle, the Rocks have gone 28-6, with five of those losses coming against Brownsburg.

For now, they have to turn the page after yet another painful loss to their nemesis and avoid letting the sting of that defeat linger. A talented No. 6 Avon team is coming to town Friday, and the Rocks can't afford to enter that game focused on the past.

4. Center Grove

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Center Grove 42, Lawrence Central 21

Loss(es): Warren Central, 20-14

Center Grove's only loss to date came in a 20-14 setback against new No. 2 Warren Central in the season opener. The Trojans have played three more relatively close games since then, including a wild 36-34 win over Carmel in Week 3, but they've escaped each one unscathed. They should be able to keep that streak alive Friday at Pike.

5. Lawrence North

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Lawrence North 54, Ben Davis 28

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 48-25

As previously noted, Lawrence North's only loss to date came against No. 1 Brownsburg, and the Wildcats have been tested just once since then — a 28-21 win over Carmel on Sept. 18. After crushing Ben Davis last weekend, however, they could finally meet their match again Friday at No. 2 Warren Central.

Then again, the same could be said for their undefeated hosts. Both teams have plenty of firepower, neither has shown much of a weakness and there isn't an obvious favorite heading into Friday night.

6. Avon

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Avon 36, Fishers 26

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 49-7

Avon is one of two teams in the top six, along with Lawrence North, whose only loss to date is to No. 1 Brownsburg. The Orioles were absolutely crushed 49-7 in that game three weeks ago, but they've bounced back with two solid wins to reach 5-1 heading into another tough road trip Friday against No. 3 Westfield.

Brownsburg beats just about everybody, of course, so this game could tell us even more about the Orioles' playoff prospects. An upset of the Shamrocks would be a major confidence builder with the postseason fast approaching, especially with no more games against higher-ranked opponents remaining on the regular-season schedule.

7. Carroll

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Carroll 52, Fort Wayne South Side 17

Loss(es): Center Grove, 42-17

Carroll has scored at least 49 points in each of its five wins, topping the half-century mark in four of them. That includes back-to-back 52-point outings over the past two weeks, but the Chargers could face a little more resistance Friday on the road against a top-30 Homestead squad.

8. East Central

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: East Central 24, Harrison 21

Loss(es): Elder (Ohio), 42-7

East Central's only loss to date came on an out-of-state trip to Ohio to face Cincinnati Elder. It wasn't pretty, but the Trojans have avoided any pitfalls against in-state opponents so far, including a 24-21 close call against Harrison last weekend. They'll visit Connersville on Friday night in what would appear to be a relatively easy assignment.

9. New Palestine

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: New Palestine 50, Greenfield-Central 8

Loss(es): East Central, 14-6

New Palestine has overwhelmed four straight lower-ranked foes to rebound from an early-season loss to East Central. Friday's visit to No. 21 Roncalli, however, represents a much better measuring stick of where these Dragons stand with the playoffs just around the corner. It should provide a far better reflection of their current status than next week's game against the nation's No. 1 IMG Academy of Florida, which looks like a much steeper challenge.

10. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 35, Fort Wayne Northrop 7

Loss(es): Carroll, 49-29

Bishop Dwenger's win over Top 25 Northrop last weekend was its final scheduled game against a ranked opponent. None of its final three opponents, including Fort Wayne Bishop Luers on Friday, is currently ranked, so as long as the Saints avoid the upset bug, they should be able to hold onto their spot here in the top 10 heading into the postseason.

11. Carmel

Record: 3-3

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Carmel 65, North Central 31

Loss(es): Westfield, 38-34; Center Grove, 36-34; Lawrence North, 28-21

Carmel has been the hard-luck team of 2026 in the Hoosier State, with losses to each of the three teams currently occupying the Nos. 3-5 spots on this list. All three games were close, and the Greyhounds also have three wins to their credit, leaving them at .500 entering the final three-game stretch of the regular season. They still have a game against current No. 2 Warren Central, and Friday's home matchup with No. 18 Ben Davis is no picnic. But Carmel has an opportunity to finish fast and potentially head into the postseason with some momentum.

12. Decatur Central

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Decatur Central 42, Plainfield 27

Loss(es): Avon, 31-6

Decatur Central enters Friday's home game against Bloomington North riding a five-game winning streak, and a soft schedule suggests the Hawks should be able to keep that streak alive through the end of the regular season.

13. Bloomington South

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Bloomington South 24, Columbus North 7

Loss(es): None

Bloomington South enters the stretch run still undefeated, but the Panthers haven't picked up a marquee win that would have allowed them to be ranked higher on this list. They face a tough test Saturday afternoon against a top-50 Ironton team, but so far, this teams has been up for every challenge.

14. Crown Point

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Crown Point 28, Valparaiso 14

Loss(es): None

Not all 6-0 records in Indiana's Class 6A ranks are created equally, and Crown Point's journey through the Duneland Conference isn't exactly the same as navigating the Hoosier Crossroads (Brownsburg, Westfield, etc.) or Metropolitan conferences (Warren Central, Lawrence North, Center Grove, etc.). That's why these Bulldogs find themselves further down this list despite having a better record than some of those teams. But they can only beat the teams the schedule serves up, and so far, they've beaten all comers. That figures to still be the case Friday when they visit 1-5 La Porte.

15. Penn

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Penn 42, South Bend Adams 0

Loss(es): None

Like Crown Point above them, Penn is being held back in part by the fact that the Northern Indiana Conference doesn't feature the weekly elite battles found in Class 6A's top leagues. That said, the Kingsmen are dominating their opponents on a weekly basis. They've recorded four straight shutouts and haven't surrendered a touchdown since Aug. 28, when they rolled past Mishawaka 49-7. They'll host top-100 Elkhart on Friday in a game that could give their résumé a boost.

16. Merrillville

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: Merrillville 44, La Porte 7

Loss(es): Crown Point, 23-14

Merrillville's 5-1 record is light on marquee wins, but the only loss is to No. 14 Crown Point. That adds up to a No. 16 ranking here, with top-75 Valparaiso coming to town Friday.

17. Zionsville

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Zionsville 30, Hamilton Southeastern 14

Loss(es): Westfield, 42-7

Zionsville picked up a quality win over then-No. 19 Hamilton Southeastern, and the Eagles' only loss remains a 42-7 thrashing at the hands of No. 3 Westfield. They might not have the talent to compete with the top teams in their league, but they've won every other game on the schedule. Unfortunately for Zionsville, they'll be facing the top team in the entire state Friday night when they host No. 1 Brownsburg.

18. Ben Davis

Record: 2-4

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Lawrence North 54, Ben Davis 28

Loss(es): Avon, 22-12; Center Grove, 21-10; Warren Central, 25-8; Lawrence North, 54-28

It's quickly becoming another lost season for a Ben Davis squad that has been unable to defeat the biggest teams on its schedule. One more Giant loss could send this team tumbling out of the rankings entirely, but Friday's trip to No. 11 Carmel at least gives Ben Davis an opportunity to end the slide.

19. Cathedral

Record: 3-3

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Trotwood-Madison (Ohio) 17, Cathedral 10

Loss(es): Ben Davis, 33-27; Loyola Academy (Ill.), 33-19; Trotwood-Madison (Ohio), 17-10

Cathedral has earned an even split through six games this season, heading into the final stretch at 3-3 and desperate to make up some ground. An early loss to Ben Davis has held the Irish back in these rankings, while a loss to out-of-state foe Trotwood-Madison of Ohio last weekend was a wasted opportunity to finally climb over the Giants. Instead, Cathedral slides four spots this week and needs a win Friday at Indianapolis Crispus Attucks just to maintain its current position.

20. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 42, Guerin Catholic 7

Loss(es): Cathedral, 16-14

A loss to Cathedral a few weeks back, which in turn lost to Ben Davis, has Bishop Chatard pinned to the lower reaches of the Top 25, with the Trojans' only truly notable win coming against a No. 21 Roncalli squad ranked right below them. The schedule won't afford them much of an opportunity to break free from that logjam until the regular-season finale, when they visit Cincinnati to take on Ohio top-three powerhouse Elder.

21. Roncalli

Record: 4-2

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Roncalli 25, Brebeuf Jesuit Prep 0

Loss(es): Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 15-14; Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 42-14

Roncalli has lost to the two best teams it has faced in 2026, but the Royals have a huge opportunity to make some noise Friday when they host No. 9 New Palestine. A win would have a major impact on this list and could push several teams in front of them up the rankings, creating room for the Royals to make their own ascent.

22. Warsaw

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Warsaw 48, Goshen 3

Loss(es): None

The Class 5A Tigers likely won't be able to climb much higher in these rankings until some better postseason opportunities come their way. But they've navigated their way to a 6-0 start, and it should be 7-0 after Friday's home game against 1-5 Plymouth.

23. Hamilton Southeastern

Record: 2-4

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Zionsville 30, Hamilton Southeastern 14

Loss(es): Carroll, 54-23; Avon, 28-7; Westfield, 36-7; Zionsville, 30-14

Hamilton Southeastern's four losses have all come against teams currently ranked higher than the Royals here. They head out on the road Friday to face top-40 Noblesville in a game that could finally knock the Royals out of these rankings — or secure their spot for one more week before another road trip next week to face an even more challenging opponent in Franklin Central.

24. Danville

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Danville 49, Yorktown 19

Loss(es): None

Danville makes its debut here this week after knocking off previously ranked Yorktown. The Warriors are 6-0 and have the kind of remaining schedule that gives them an excellent shot at finishing undefeated, beginning Friday with a visit from a 2-4 Harrison squad.

25. Fort Wayne Northrop

Record: 3-2

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 35, Fort Wayne Northrop 7

Loss(es): Warsaw, 29-28; Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 35-7

Fort Wayne Northrop is hanging on here by a thread, anchored by a win over previous Top 25 Homestead earlier in the season. The Bruins have to survive Friday's home game against top-40 Fort Wayne Snider, and if they do, they'll hit the road Oct. 9 with a chance to earn a statement win at No. 7 Carroll. It's a long-shot bid, but the Bruins can at least put themselves in position to have the opportunity.

Final Analysis

The road to the postseason is getting shorter, and there are still plenty of questions to be answered across Indiana. But at the top, Brownsburg has strengthened its grip on No. 1, with Warren Central, Westfield, Center Grove, and Lawrence North still among the contenders for the state's top position here. With several ranked teams facing meaningful tests in the coming weeks, this Top 25 could look considerably different before the playoffs arrive.