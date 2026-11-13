Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 12, 2026)

We are back again with our latest Mississippi top 25 high school football state rankings. The top five remains unchanged from last week, and we have two new teams that have entered the top 10 this week. Meridian and Poplarville enter the top 10 for the first time this season after each team had stellar regular seasons. However, there might be some movement inside the top 10 this week as Classes 5-7A begin their playoffs for the 2026 season.

Meanwhile, the Starkville Yellow Jackets make the biggest jump this week from no. 20 to no. 11 after their thrashing of Oxford. The Chargers drop to no. 20 down from no. 9 as well as a result of their defeat.

Jackson Prep remains the highest ranked MAIS team after they defeated Jackson Academy by three touchdowns. Heidelberg also remains the highest ranked team from the smaller classifications, and they are the only 2A team ranked.

Lastly, three new teams, Madison Central, St. Martin and Picayune enter this week's rankings as they begin their march toward the state championship.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. Tupelo (11-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated DeSoto Central 38-0

Next up: vs. Starkville (Class 7A Playoffs)

2. Warren Central (10-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Canton 21-14

Next up: at Grenada (Class 6A Playoffs)

3. Brookhaven (10-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Natchez 35-0

Next up: vs. Purvis (Class 5A Playoffs)

4. Gulfport (9-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Harrison Central 35-21

Next up: vs. Brandon (Class 7A Playoffs)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Biloxi 34-31

Next up: vs. Petal (Class 7A Playoffs)

6. Louisville (9-2)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Amory (Class 4A Playoffs)

Next up: vs. New Albany (Class 4A Playoffs)

7. Lake Cormorant (10-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Olive Branch 42-14

Next up: vs. Ridgeland (Class 6A Playoffs)

8. Oak Grove (8-2)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Pearl 49-13

Next up: vs. Biloxi (Class 7A Playoffs)

9. Meridian (7-3)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Brandon 40-34

Next up: vs. St. Martin (Class 7A Playoffs)

10. Poplarville (10-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Northeast Lauderdale 56-0 (Class 4A Playoffs)

Next up: vs. Morton (Class 4A Playoffs)

11. Starkville (7-3)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Oxford 55-28

Next up: at Tupelo (Class 7A Playoffs)

12. Petal (9-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Northwest Rankin 48-45 (OT)

Next up: at D'Iberville (Class 7A Playoffs)

13. McComb (8-2)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Choctaw Central 61-14 (Class 4A Playoffs)

Next up: at Mendenhall (Class 4A Playoffs)

14. Brandon (7-3)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Lost to Meridian 40-34

Next up: at Gulfport (Class 7A Playoffs)

15. Jackson Prep (11-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Jackson Academy 42-21 (MAIS Class 4A - Division I Playoffs)

Next up: vs. Hartfield Academy (MAIS Class 4A - Divison I Playoffs)

16. Kosciusko (10-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Itawamba Agricultural 48-21 (Class 4A Playoffs)

Next up: at Corinth (Class 4A Playoffs)

17. Winona (11-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Holly Springs 62-14 (Class 3A Playoffs)

Next up: vs. Kossuth (Class 3A Playoffs)

18. Heidelberg (9-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Collins 48-0 (Class 2A Playoffs)

Next up: vs. Amite County (Class 2A Playoffs)

19. Senatobia (11-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated North Pontotoc 47-14 (Class 4A Playoffs)

Next up: vs. Greenwood (Class 4A Playoffs)

20. Oxford (8-2)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Lost to Starkville 55-28

Next up: vs. Horn Lake (Class 7A Playoffs)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated Coahoma County 41-0 (Class 3A Playoffs)

Next up: at Booneville (Class 3A Playoffs)

22. Seminary (10-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated West Marion 34-0 (Class 3A Playoffs)

Next up: vs. Quitman (Class 3A Playoffs)

23. Madison Central (6-4)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Clinton 28-21

Next up: vs. Hernando (Class 7A Playoffs)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Ocean Springs 38-24

Next up: at Meridian (Class 7A Playoffs)

25. Picayune (7-3)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Pearl River Central 28-21

Next up: vs. George County (Class 6A Playoffs)

Dropped out: Jackson Academy, Madison-Ridgeland Academy and DeSoto Central