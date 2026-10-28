Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 27, 2026)
Indiana's high school football rankings saw limited movement this week, with most of the state's top teams idle. But a handful of programs took advantage of their opportunities, including Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, which delivered a shutout, and Roncalli, which put up 41 points in a road victory.
Brownsburg, Warren Central, Westfield and the rest of the top six were off, leaving the rankings largely unchanged. Bishop Dwenger handled Fort Wayne North Side 34-0, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard defeated Guerin Catholic 21-12, and Roncalli beat Connersville 41-20.
With most of the top 25 just getting the postseason started this week, there's likely to be a lot more movement next week. Here is the latest High School On SI Indiana High School Football Top 25.
PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 | WK5 | WK6 | WK7 | WK8 | WK9 | WK10
1. Brownsburg
Record: 9-0
Previous Rank: 1
Last Week: IDLE
Loss(es): None
Brownsburg was idle last week and remains No. 1 in the statewide rankings. The Bulldogs return to action Friday with a road matchup against Zionsville.
2. Warren Central
Record: 9-0
Previous Rank: 2
Last Week: IDLE
Loss(es): None
Warren Central had the week off and holds at No. 2. The Warriors open sectional play Friday at Perry Meridian.
3. Westfield
Record: 8-1
Previous Rank: 3
Last Week: IDLE
Loss(es): Brownsburg, 38-14
Westfield was idle and remains third in the rankings. The Shamrocks face a major sectional test Friday when they host Carmel.
4. Lawrence North
Record: 7-2
Previous Rank: 4
Last Week: IDLE
Loss(es): Brownsburg, 48-25; Warren Central, 53-37
Lawrence North did not play last week and stays at No. 4. The Wildcats host Lawrence Central on Friday in a sectional matchup.
5. Center Grove
Record: 7-2
Previous Rank: 5
Last Week: IDLE
Loss(es): Warren Central, 20-14; Lawrence North, 28-20
Center Grove was idle and retains the No. 5 spot. The Trojans travel to face Whiteland on Friday as sectional action gets underway.
6. Carroll
Record: 8-1
Previous Rank: 6
Last Week: IDLE
Loss(es): Center Grove, 42-17
Carroll had the week off and remains sixth in the rankings. The Chargers return Friday to host Noblesville in sectional play.
7. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger
Record: 9-1
Previous Rank: 7
Last Week: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 34, Fort Wayne North Side 0
Loss(es): Carroll, 49-29
Bishop Dwenger delivered a dominant performance last week, shutting out Fort Wayne North Side 34-0. The Saints face DeKalb on Friday in their next sectional matchup.
8. Carmel
Record: 5-4
Previous Rank: 8
Last Week: IDLE
Loss(es): Westfield, 38-34; Center Grove, 36-34; Lawrence North, 28-21; Warren Central, 42-28
Carmel was idle last week and holds at No. 8. The Greyhounds head to Westfield on Friday for one of the week's most intriguing sectional matchups.
9. Zionsville
Record: 7-2
Previous Rank: 9
Last Week: TBD
Loss(es): Westfield, 42-7; Brownsburg, 38-3
Zionsville did not play last week and remains ninth in the rankings. The Eagles host top-ranked Brownsburg on Friday in a high-profile sectional showdown.
10. Cathedral
Record: 6-3
Previous Rank: 10
Last Week: IDLE
Loss(es): Ben Davis, 33-27; Loyola Academy (Ill.), 33-19; Trotwood-Madison (Ohio), 17-10
Cathedral was idle and remains at No. 10. The Irish host Mount Vernon on Friday as they begin their sectional campaign.
11. Crown Point
Record: 9-0
Previous Rank: 11
Last Week: IDLE
Loss(es): None
Crown Point had the week off and holds at No. 11. The Bulldogs host Merrillville on Friday in a sectional matchup between two ranked Northwest Indiana programs.
12. Penn
Record: 9-0
Previous Rank: 12
Last Week: IDLE
Loss(es): None
Penn was idle last week and remains No. 12. The Kingsmen travel to Valparaiso on Friday for their next sectional contest.
13. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard
Record: 8-2
Previous Rank: 13
Last Week: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 21, Guerin Catholic 12
Loss(es): Cathedral, 16-14; Elder (Ohio), 31-21
Bishop Chatard earned a 21-12 victory over Guerin Catholic to advance through last week's action. The Trojans host Northview on Friday in their next sectional matchup.
14. Roncalli
Record: 8-2
Previous Rank: 14
Last Week: Roncalli 41, Connersville 20
Loss(es): Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 15-14; Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 42-14
Roncalli put together a strong offensive performance, defeating Connersville 41-20. The Royals return home Friday to face Greenwood in sectional play.
15. Avon
Record: 6-3
Previous Rank: 15
Last Week: IDLE
Loss(es): Brownsburg, 49-7; Westfield, 49-16; Zionsville, 33-13
Avon was idle last week and remains No. 15 in the rankings. The Orioles host Ben Davis on Friday in one of the better Class 6A first-round matchups.
16. East Central
Record: 8-2
Previous Rank: 16
Last Week: East Central 51, Madison 7
Loss(es): Elder (Ohio), 42-7; Roncalli, 28-10
East Central moves into the No. 16 position in the updated rankings. The Trojans' next matchup is against Jennings County on Friday.
17. Decatur Central
Record: 8-1
Previous Rank: 17
Last Week: IDLE
Loss(es): Avon, 31-6
Decatur Central was idle last week and sits at No. 17 in the updated rankings. The Hawks travel to Franklin Central on Friday for their next sectional game.
18. Ben Davis
Record: 4-5
Previous Rank: 18
Last Week: IDLE
Loss(es): Avon, 22-12; Center Grove, 21-10; Warren Central, 25-8; Lawrence North, 54-28; Carmel, 28-24
Ben Davis had the week off and holds at No. 18. The Giants head to Avon on Friday for a sectional matchup between two ranked teams.
19. Merrillville
Record: 8-1
Previous Rank: 19
Last Week: IDLE
Loss(es): Crown Point, 23-14
Merrillville was idle last week and remains No. 19 in the updated rankings. The Pirates travel to Crown Point on Friday for a sectional clash against another ranked Northwest Indiana team.
20. New Palestine
Record: 6-3
Previous Rank: 20
Last Week: IDLE
Loss(es): East Central, 14-6; Roncalli, 20-6; IMG Academy, 49-7
New Palestine enters the postseason in defense of their state championship at No. 20 after a strong regular-season campaign. The Dragons travel to Pendleton Heights on Friday for a sectional matchup.
21. Northridge
Record: 10-0
Previous Rank: 21
Last Week: Northridge 57, Mishawaka 26
Loss(es): None
Northridge holds the No. 21 spot in the updated Top 25. The Raiders host South Bend St. Joseph on Friday in their next sectional game.
22. Hamilton Southeastern
Record: 4-5
Previous Rank: 22
Last Week: IDLE
Loss(es): Carroll, 54-23; Avon, 28-7; Westfield, 36-7; Zionsville, 30-14; Brownsburg, 35-7
Hamilton Southeastern ranks No. 22 in this week's rankings. The Royals host Fishers on Friday as they begin their next postseason challenge.
23. Bloomington South
Record: 7-2
Previous Rank: 23
Last Week: TBD
Loss(es): Ironton (OH), 37-0; Center Grove, 28-14
Bloomington South sits at No. 23 in the latest rankings. The Panthers host Franklin Community on Friday in a sectional matchup.
24. Danville
Record: 10-0
Previous Rank: 24
Last Week: Danville 42, Lebanon 13
Loss(es): None
Danville occupies the No. 24 spot in the updated rankings. The Warriors host Brebeuf Jesuit on Friday in their next sectional contest.
25. East Noble
Record: 10-0
Previous Rank: 25
Last Week: East Noble 41, Wawasee 0
Loss(es): None
East Noble rounds out the Top 25 at No. 25 in the rankings. The Knights host Columbia City on Friday in a sectional matchup.
Final Analysis
Indiana's postseason finally gets under way in earnest with the Class 6A and Class 5A teams taking the field for the first time. It promises to lead to more movement here next week once the dust settles on gridirons across the state this weekend.
Kendall began covering high school sports in East Texas as a high school student in the late 1980s. He served as the sports editor for the Gladewater Mirror early in his career while attending Kilgore College where he received an Associate of Arts with a major in journalism. He later completed his Bachelor of Journalism at The University of Texas at Austin. Webb later founded the College Football America Yearbook, publishing an annual edition every year from 2011 through 2022. Webb added a Master of Liberal Arts with a major in journalism from Harvard University in 2023, simultaneously completing a Graduate Certificate in Digital Storytelling. He has also written for The Sporting News and remains a passionate fan of sports at all levels. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.Follow RoadTripSports