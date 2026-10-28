Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 27, 2026)

Indiana's high school football rankings saw limited movement this week, with most of the state's top teams idle. But a handful of programs took advantage of their opportunities, including Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, which delivered a shutout, and Roncalli, which put up 41 points in a road victory.

Brownsburg, Warren Central, Westfield and the rest of the top six were off, leaving the rankings largely unchanged. Bishop Dwenger handled Fort Wayne North Side 34-0, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard defeated Guerin Catholic 21-12, and Roncalli beat Connersville 41-20.

With most of the top 25 just getting the postseason started this week, there's likely to be a lot more movement next week. Here is the latest High School On SI Indiana High School Football Top 25.

High School On SI

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1. Brownsburg

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): None

Brownsburg was idle last week and remains No. 1 in the statewide rankings. The Bulldogs return to action Friday with a road matchup against Zionsville.

2. Warren Central

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): None

Warren Central had the week off and holds at No. 2. The Warriors open sectional play Friday at Perry Meridian.

3. Westfield

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 38-14

Westfield was idle and remains third in the rankings. The Shamrocks face a major sectional test Friday when they host Carmel.

4. Lawrence North

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 48-25; Warren Central, 53-37

Lawrence North did not play last week and stays at No. 4. The Wildcats host Lawrence Central on Friday in a sectional matchup.

5. Center Grove

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Warren Central, 20-14; Lawrence North, 28-20

Center Grove was idle and retains the No. 5 spot. The Trojans travel to face Whiteland on Friday as sectional action gets underway.

6. Carroll

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Center Grove, 42-17

Carroll had the week off and remains sixth in the rankings. The Chargers return Friday to host Noblesville in sectional play.

7. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 34, Fort Wayne North Side 0

Loss(es): Carroll, 49-29

Bishop Dwenger delivered a dominant performance last week, shutting out Fort Wayne North Side 34-0. The Saints face DeKalb on Friday in their next sectional matchup.

8. Carmel

Record: 5-4

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Westfield, 38-34; Center Grove, 36-34; Lawrence North, 28-21; Warren Central, 42-28

Carmel was idle last week and holds at No. 8. The Greyhounds head to Westfield on Friday for one of the week's most intriguing sectional matchups.

9. Zionsville

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: TBD

Loss(es): Westfield, 42-7; Brownsburg, 38-3

Zionsville did not play last week and remains ninth in the rankings. The Eagles host top-ranked Brownsburg on Friday in a high-profile sectional showdown.

10. Cathedral

Record: 6-3

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Ben Davis, 33-27; Loyola Academy (Ill.), 33-19; Trotwood-Madison (Ohio), 17-10

Cathedral was idle and remains at No. 10. The Irish host Mount Vernon on Friday as they begin their sectional campaign.

11. Crown Point

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): None

Crown Point had the week off and holds at No. 11. The Bulldogs host Merrillville on Friday in a sectional matchup between two ranked Northwest Indiana programs.

12. Penn

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): None

Penn was idle last week and remains No. 12. The Kingsmen travel to Valparaiso on Friday for their next sectional contest.

13. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 21, Guerin Catholic 12

Loss(es): Cathedral, 16-14; Elder (Ohio), 31-21

Bishop Chatard earned a 21-12 victory over Guerin Catholic to advance through last week's action. The Trojans host Northview on Friday in their next sectional matchup.

14. Roncalli

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Roncalli 41, Connersville 20

Loss(es): Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 15-14; Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 42-14

Roncalli put together a strong offensive performance, defeating Connersville 41-20. The Royals return home Friday to face Greenwood in sectional play.

15. Avon

Record: 6-3

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 49-7; Westfield, 49-16; Zionsville, 33-13

Avon was idle last week and remains No. 15 in the rankings. The Orioles host Ben Davis on Friday in one of the better Class 6A first-round matchups.

16. East Central

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: East Central 51, Madison 7

Loss(es): Elder (Ohio), 42-7; Roncalli, 28-10

East Central moves into the No. 16 position in the updated rankings. The Trojans' next matchup is against Jennings County on Friday.

17. Decatur Central

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Avon, 31-6

Decatur Central was idle last week and sits at No. 17 in the updated rankings. The Hawks travel to Franklin Central on Friday for their next sectional game.

18. Ben Davis

Record: 4-5

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Avon, 22-12; Center Grove, 21-10; Warren Central, 25-8; Lawrence North, 54-28; Carmel, 28-24

Ben Davis had the week off and holds at No. 18. The Giants head to Avon on Friday for a sectional matchup between two ranked teams.

19. Merrillville

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Crown Point, 23-14

Merrillville was idle last week and remains No. 19 in the updated rankings. The Pirates travel to Crown Point on Friday for a sectional clash against another ranked Northwest Indiana team.

20. New Palestine

Record: 6-3

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): East Central, 14-6; Roncalli, 20-6; IMG Academy, 49-7

New Palestine enters the postseason in defense of their state championship at No. 20 after a strong regular-season campaign. The Dragons travel to Pendleton Heights on Friday for a sectional matchup.

21. Northridge

Record: 10-0

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Northridge 57, Mishawaka 26

Loss(es): None

Northridge holds the No. 21 spot in the updated Top 25. The Raiders host South Bend St. Joseph on Friday in their next sectional game.

22. Hamilton Southeastern

Record: 4-5

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Carroll, 54-23; Avon, 28-7; Westfield, 36-7; Zionsville, 30-14; Brownsburg, 35-7

Hamilton Southeastern ranks No. 22 in this week's rankings. The Royals host Fishers on Friday as they begin their next postseason challenge.

23. Bloomington South

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: TBD

Loss(es): Ironton (OH), 37-0; Center Grove, 28-14

Bloomington South sits at No. 23 in the latest rankings. The Panthers host Franklin Community on Friday in a sectional matchup.

24. Danville

Record: 10-0

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: Danville 42, Lebanon 13

Loss(es): None

Danville occupies the No. 24 spot in the updated rankings. The Warriors host Brebeuf Jesuit on Friday in their next sectional contest.

25. East Noble

Record: 10-0

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: East Noble 41, Wawasee 0

Loss(es): None

East Noble rounds out the Top 25 at No. 25 in the rankings. The Knights host Columbia City on Friday in a sectional matchup.

Final Analysis

Indiana's postseason finally gets under way in earnest with the Class 6A and Class 5A teams taking the field for the first time. It promises to lead to more movement here next week once the dust settles on gridirons across the state this weekend.