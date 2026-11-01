Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 2, 2026)

Indiana's high school football postseason delivered a weekend full of drama, statement victories and a major shakeup in the latest High School On SI Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

Brownsburg and Warren Central continued to look the part of championship contenders, with both teams opening sectional play with convincing victories. The Bulldogs handled Zionsville 48-10, while the Warriors rolled past Perry Meridian 47-10 to maintain their respective positions at No. 1 and No. 2.

The biggest surprise came in Carmel, where the Greyhounds stunned previously third-ranked Westfield 48-45 in a wild sectional showdown. Carmel climbs two spots to No. 6, while the Shamrocks slide to No. 7 after the narrow defeat ended their season.

Lawrence North and Center Grove also moved up a spot apiece following victories, while Carroll, Cathedral, Bishop Dwenger and Crown Point all continued their postseason pursuits with impressive performances. Ben Davis made one of the week's biggest jumps, climbing three spots after knocking off Avon.

With sectional championships on the line next Friday, Nov. 6, the stakes are rising across all six classifications. Several intriguing matchups are already on the schedule, including Brownsburg against Ben Davis, Carmel against Hamilton Southeastern and Bishop Chatard against Danville.

Here is the latest High School On SI Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

High School On SI

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1. Brownsburg

Record: 10-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Brownsburg 48, Zionsville 10

Loss(es): None

Brownsburg opened its postseason campaign with a convincing 48-10 victory over Zionsville, extending its impressive run and maintaining its position as Indiana's top-ranked team. The Bulldogs now face another familiar opponent in Ben Davis, with a sectional championship and a spot in the regional round on the line.

2. Warren Central

Record: 10-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Warren Central 47, Perry Meridian 10

Loss(es): None

Warren Central made quick work of Perry Meridian, rolling to a 47-10 victory and keeping the Warriors firmly in the conversation for Indiana's top overall spot. Franklin Central awaits in Friday's sectional championship, setting up another opportunity for the Warriors to demonstrate their championship credentials.

3. Lawrence North

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Lawrence North 17, Lawrence Central 13

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 48-25; Warren Central, 53-37

Lawrence North survived a competitive sectional matchup with Lawrence Central, pulling out a 17-13 victory against their rivals to advance and move into the state's top three. The Wildcats now travel to face North Central in the sectional championship, with a regional berth at stake.

4. Center Grove

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Center Grove 48, Whiteland 14

Loss(es): Warren Central, 20-14; Lawrence North, 28-20

Center Grove delivered an emphatic performance against Whiteland, pulling away for a 48-14 victory and continuing its pursuit of another deep postseason run. The Trojans will host Columbus North in Friday's sectional championship, looking to take another step toward a state title.

5. Carroll

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Carroll 35, Noblesville 0

Loss(es): Center Grove, 42-17

Carroll put together a dominant defensive performance, shutting out Noblesville 35-0 to advance in the Class 6A sectional tournament and move up one spot in the rankings. The Chargers now face Homestead in a Fort Wayne-area showdown for the sectional championship.

6. Carmel

Record: 6-4

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Carmel 48, Westfield 45

Loss(es): Westfield, 38-34; Center Grove, 36-34; Lawrence North, 28-21; Warren Central, 42-28

Carmel authored one of the biggest upsets of the postseason, outlasting previously third-ranked Westfield 48-45 in a thrilling sectional semifinal that sees the Greyhounds climb two spots. Another major challenge awaits Friday when Carmel hosts Hamilton Southeastern in the sectional championship.

7. Westfield

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Carmel 48, Westfield 45

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 38-14; Carmel, 48-45

Westfield's postseason hopes ended prematurely with a narrow 48-45 loss to Carmel, dropping the Shamrocks four places in the latest rankings after one of the weekend's most entertaining games. The loss sends the Shamrocks into the offseason after an otherwise impressive campaign.

8. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Record: 10-1

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 43 DeKalb 13

Loss(es): Carroll, 49-29

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger continued its postseason march with a convincing 43-13 victory over DeKalb, keeping the Saints marching on amongst the state's top contenders in Class 4A. A major challenge awaits Friday when Bishop Dwenger travels to face East Noble in the sectional championship.

9. Cathedral

Record: 7-3

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Cathedral 49, Mt. Vernon 7

Loss(es): Ben Davis, 33-27; Loyola Academy (Ill.), 33-19; Trotwood-Madison (Ohio), 17-10

Cathedral delivered a statement performance in its sectional matchup with Mt. Vernon, rolling to a 49-7 victory and moving up one spot in the rankings. The Irish now prepare for a sectional championship showdown with defending state champion New Palestine, a matchup that should provide a compelling test for both programs.

10. Crown Point

Record: 10-0

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Crown Point 43, Merrillville 33

Loss(es): None

Crown Point continued its impressive campaign with a 43-33 victory over Merrillville, advancing in the Class 6A tournament and maintaining its place among the state's elite programs. The Bulldogs now join the Top 10 in time to face Lake Central in the sectional championship, with a chance to take another step toward a potential state title.

11. Penn

Record: 10-0

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Penn 41, Valparaiso 14

Loss(es): None

Penn continued its dominant season with a 41-14 victory over Valparaiso, advancing to the sectional championship and moving up one spot in the rankings. The Kingsmen will face Elkhart on Friday, looking to keep their unbeaten campaign rolling into the regional round.

12. Zionsville

Record: 7-3

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Brownsburg 48, Zionsville 10

Loss(es): Westfield, 42-7; Brownsburg, 38-3; Brownsburg, 48-10

Zionsville ran into the state's top-ranked team in its sectional matchup, falling 48-10 to Brownsburg and dropping three spots in the latest rankings. The Eagles' season comes to an end following the loss, but their strong regular-season campaign still earns them a place among Indiana's top programs with two of their three losses to the top-ranked Bulldogs.

13. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Record: 9-2

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 38, Northview 31

Loss(es): Cathedral, 16-14; Elder (Ohio), 31-21

Bishop Chatard survived a competitive sectional semifinal, edging Northview 38-31 to advance and maintain its position at No. 13. The Trojans now face undefeated Danville in Friday's sectional championship, setting up one of the most intriguing matchups among the state's Class 4A contenders.

14. Roncalli

Record: 9-2

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Roncalli 56, Greenwood 13

Loss(es): Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 15-14; Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 42-14

Roncalli put together another dominant offensive performance, overwhelming Greenwood 56-13 to advance to the sectional championship and remain firmly positioned among Indiana's top teams. The Royals will host Mooresville next Friday, with another opportunity to extend their postseason run.

15. Ben Davis

Record: 5-5

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Ben Davis 32, Avon 10

Loss(es): Avon, 22-12; Center Grove, 21-10; Warren Central, 25-8; Lawrence North, 54-28; Carmel, 28-24

Ben Davis delivered one of the weekend's more significant results, defeating Avon 32-10 to advance and climb three spots in the latest rankings. The Giants now face top-ranked Brownsburg in a sectional championship matchup that presents a tremendous opportunity to make another statement.

16. East Central

Record: 9-2

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: East Central 69, Jennings County 7

Loss(es): Elder (Ohio), 42-7; Roncalli, 28-10

East Central put together one of the most explosive performances of the weekend, dismantling Jennings County 69-7 to advance in the Class 4A tournament. The Trojans now prepare for a sectional championship showdown with Columbus East, with another opportunity to demonstrate their offensive firepower.

17. New Palestine

Record: 7-3

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: New Palestine 53, Pendleton Heights 35

Loss(es): East Central, 14-6; Roncalli, 20-6; IMG Academy, 49-7

New Palestine continued its postseason push with a 53-35 victory over Pendleton Heights, moving up three places as the Dragons look to defend their state championship. Cathedral is next, with the two programs set to meet in a high-profile sectional championship matchup.

18. Avon

Record: 6-4

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Ben Davis 32, Avon 10

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 49-7; Westfield, 49-16; Zionsville, 33-13; Ben Davis, 32-10

Avon saw its postseason run come to an end with a 32-10 loss to Ben Davis, falling three places in the rankings after the defeat. The Orioles close their season with a disappointing result while securing a spot in the Top 20.

19. Northridge

Record: 11-0

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Northridge 28, South Bend Saint Joseph 27

Loss(es): None

Northridge survived a thrilling sectional semifinal, edging South Bend Saint Joseph 28-27 in a one-point victory that keeps the Raiders' unbeaten season alive. NorthWood awaits in Friday's sectional championship, giving Northridge another significant test as it pursues a deep postseason run.

20. Hamilton Southeastern

Record: 5-5

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Hamilton Southeastern 23, Fishers 14

Loss(es): Carroll, 54-23; Avon, 28-7; Westfield, 36-7; Zionsville, 30-14; Brownsburg, 35-7

Hamilton Southeastern came through in the latest edition of the Mudsock rivalry, defeating Fishers 23-14 to advance and climb two spots in the rankings. The Royals now face Carmel in the sectional championship, setting up a rematch of two programs with plenty of familiarity.

21. Franklin Central

Record: 5-6

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Franklin Central 41, Decatur Central 23

Loss(es): Roncalli, 21-7; Brownsburg, 48-0; Zionsville, 30-26; Avon, 34-27; Hamilton Southeastern, 35-14; Westfield, 42-14

Franklin Central earned its way into the Top 25 after a 41-23 victory over Decatur Central, advancing to the sectional championship and making a significant move in the statewide rankings. The Flashes face unbeaten Warren Central next Friday in a difficult assignment, but another victory would make an even bigger statement.

22. Bloomington South

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Bloomington South 63, Franklin 0

Loss(es): Ironton (OH), 37-0; Center Grove, 28-14

Bloomington South delivered one of the weekend's most lopsided results, shutting out Franklin 63-0 to advance in the Class 5A tournament. The Panthers now face Bloomington North in a sectional championship matchup, setting up a city rivalry with a regional-round berth on the line.

23. Danville

Record: 11-0

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: Danville 38, Brebeuf Jesuit 7

Loss(es): None

Danville continued its unbeaten campaign with a commanding 38-7 victory over Brebeuf Jesuit, advancing to the sectional championship and moving up one spot in the rankings. The Warriors now face Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, with a major opportunity to strengthen their championship credentials against one of the state's most accomplished programs.

24. East Noble

Record: 11-0

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: East Noble 53, Columbia City 17

Loss(es): None

East Noble continued its dominant season with a 53-17 victory over Columbia City, advancing to the sectional championship and moving up one spot in the rankings. The Knights now welcome Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger for a matchup between two of the region's strongest Class 4A programs.

25. Merrillville

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Crown Point 43, Merrillville 33

Loss(es): Crown Point, 23-14; Crown Point, 43-33

Merrillville came up short against regional rival Crown Point, falling 43-33 in a competitive sectional matchup that brings the Pirates' season to a close. Both of Merrillville's losses in 2026 came at the hands of Crown Point.

Final Analysis

The latest rankings reflect the growing intensity of Indiana's postseason, with several established contenders advancing and a few others seeing their championship hopes come to an end. Brownsburg and Warren Central remain the teams to beat, but Carmel's upset of Westfield has added another layer of intrigue to the state's Class 6A race.

The sectional championship round promises plenty of compelling matchups, from Brownsburg-Ben Davis and Warren Central-Franklin Central to Cathedral-New Palestine and Bishop Chatard-Danville. With regional berths on the line, the margin for error is shrinking, and another weekend of significant movement could be ahead.