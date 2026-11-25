The Indiana high school football playoffs delivered another exciting weekend, and the semistate round provided plenty of memorable individual performances. With teams battling for a chance to play at Lucas Oil Stadium, several players stepped up with performances that helped define their teams' postseason journeys.

There was no shortage of offensive fireworks. Running backs piled up impressive yardage and touchdowns, quarterbacks put together prolific passing performances, and playmakers found ways to make an impact in all three phases of the game. Among the top performers were Lapel's Max Lockhart who threw for 289 yards and Andrean's Ethan Reyna who rushed for 182 yards while logging 10 tackles on defense.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Cooper Craig of Bluffton.

Now, it's time to recognize the players who stood out during games played Nov. 19-21. We've selected 12 candidates for this week's Indiana High School Football Player of the Week poll, and it's your turn to tell us who you think should take top honors.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT/8:59 p.m. HST Sunday, Nov. 29. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Danny Adams, RB, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Adams helped Bishop Chatard pull off a dramatic 21-20 overtime victory over East Central to earn a spot in the Class 4A state championship game. The running back carried the ball 24 times for 129 yards and added three receptions for 40 yards as the Trojans advanced.

Zaden Baumer, QB, South Adams

Baumer delivered one of the weekend's biggest passing performances despite South Adams coming up short in a 21-14 loss to North Judson. The quarterback completed 18 of 39 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns, keeping the Starfires in contention throughout their Class 1A semistate matchup.

Mason Biernacki, WR, Penn

Biernacki played a major role in Penn's thrilling 49-45 victory over Carmel, helping the Kingsmen secure their place in the Class 6A state championship game. The receiver hauled in eight passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns in one of the weekend's highest-scoring contests.

Parker Condon, RB, Brownsburg

Condon continued Brownsburg's impressive postseason run with a dominant performance in the Bulldogs' 35-17 victory over Warren Central. The running back carried the ball 13 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns, helping Brownsburg advance to the Class 6A state championship game.

Max Lockhart, QB, Lapel

Lockhart put together an outstanding performance in Lapel's 42-7 victory over Eastside, leading the Bulldogs to the Class 2A state championship game. The quarterback completed 12 of 16 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns, delivering one of the weekend's most efficient passing performances.

Jack Miller, RB, Lapel

Miller provided another major contribution to Lapel's dominant victory over Eastside. The running back rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries while also contributing seven tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, helping the Bulldogs punch their ticket to the state finals.

Myhles Norman, RB/DB, Northridge

Norman delivered a game-changing performance in Northridge's dramatic 22-21 overtime victory over Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger. He returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, intercepted a pass and finished with five tackles as the Raiders earned their spot in the Class 4A state championship game.

Harrison Odom, QB, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Odom helped lead Bishop Chatard to one of the weekend's most dramatic victories, a 21-20 overtime win over East Central. The quarterback completed 19 of 28 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Trojans advance to the Class 4A state championship game.

Ethan Reyna, RB, Andrean

Reyna delivered an impressive two-way performance in Andrean's 24-7 victory over Hamilton Heights. The running back carried the ball 17 times for 182 yards and a touchdown while adding 10 tackles defensively, helping the 59ers advance to the Class 3A state championship game.

Brady Sauer, RB, Warsaw

Sauer helped Warsaw continue its postseason run with a strong performance in the Tigers' 46-21 victory over Chesterton. The running back finished with eight carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns, contributing to Warsaw's convincing victory in the Class 5A semistate.

Michael Schenck, RB, Warsaw

Schenck turned in one of the weekend's top rushing performances in Warsaw's victory over Chesterton. The running back carried the ball 21 times for 129 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Tigers earn their place in the Class 5A state championship game.

Jack Sorgi, QB, Tri-West Hendricks

Sorgi helped Tri-West Hendricks secure a hard-fought 24-21 victory over Indian Creek in the Class 3A semistate round. The quarterback completed 14 of 24 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown while adding 44 rushing yards and another score on nine carries, leading the Bruins to the state championship game.